All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back with the final Dynamite show of 2020.

This week’s edition of AEW Dynamite will feature a special Brodie Lee Tribute theme, with the first of the two-night AEW Dynamite: New Year’s Smash specials pushed back to next Wednesday night.

On tap for the latest installment of the weekly AEW on TNT program is a full card of matches featuring members of The Dark Order, the faction led by the late Mr. Brodie Lee (Jon Huber), who passed away this past weekend.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite – Brodie Lee Tribute Show Results from Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Daily’s Place amphitheater in Jacksonville, FL.

AEW DYNAMITE: BRODIE LEE CELEBRATION OF LIFE RESULTS

The Brodie Lee Celebration Of Life special edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT — the final weekly episode of 2020 — kicks off live inside the Daily’s Place amphitheater in Jacksonville, FL., where we see the entire roster and crew of AEW standing at the top of the stage.

We hear Jim Ross on commentary welcome us to the show and then he sends things down to The Dapper Yapper, as Justin Roberts formally introduces this week’s show with a ten bell salute and moment of silence in honor of the memory of Jon “Brodie Lee” Huber.

As the bell salutes ten times in honor of Huber’s life, we see close-up shots of an In Memory Of graphic on the big screen, as well as close-up shots of various AEW talents such as Cody Rhodes tearing up, and what are presumably Brodie Lee’s children and family wearing Dark Order masks.

After the opening tribute segment wraps up, we have a moment of silence and then the broadcast is sent to a video of Jon Moxley out-of-character in street clothes sitting in a chair and talking to the camera about his memories of the late Jon Huber.

Matt Hardy & Private Party vs. Colt Cabana & The Young Bucks

Once an emotional Moxley finishes up his segment, we shoot back inside the Daily’s Place amphitheater where the trio of Matt Hardy and Private Party are introduced and make their way down to the ring for this week’s opening bout.

As the three settle into the squared circle, highlights are shown of them in action in recent weeks against The Young Bucks, setting up tonight’s match. After that, the AEW World Tag-Team Champions — Nick and Matt Jackson — The Young Bucks, are introduced.

Nick and Matt make their way to the ring and then the camera heads over to the commentary table, which shows Chris Jericho joining Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and Ross for this week’s broadcast. After Jericho is introduced, we then head back to ringside where The Dark Order logo flashes over the screen as Colt “Boom Boom” Cabana is introduced.

Cabana makes his way out accompanied by several members of The Dark Order, who remain at the top of the stage as he joins The Young Bucks in the ring.

The bell sounds and it will be Isiah Kassidy and Cabana kicking things off for their respective teams. They lead the fans in a “Brodie! Brodie!” chant as they circle each other and get the action in the ring underway for this week. Cabana lands a nice shot on Kassidy, who tags out. Marq Quen tags in, eats a shot from Cabana and then Jackson tags in.

The Young Bucks hit a double-team spot and then all hell breaks loose as each member of the match ends up inside the ring. We see a triple drop kick spot from Cabana and the Bucks, which sends Hardy and Private Party to the floor. From there, one of the Bucks does an upside down split in the ropes while the other runs and jumps over his legs and crashes onto the three on the floor. Cabana then follows up with a springboard splash off the top-rope to the whole pile on the floor. We see some replays of these spots immediately afterwards.

The action returns inside the ring with Jackson and Quen, the legal men, duking it out. Hardy tags in after Quen helps shift the offensive momentum into their favor. Hardy slaps a sleeper hold on Jackson. Both of the Bucks end up in the ring and they hit a double team poety in motion spot on Private Party and follow that up with some additional double-team high spots as the momentum shifts back into their side of the ring in this week’s opening contest here on the Brodie Lee Celebration Of Life special edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT.

Moments later the action spills out to the floor, where Quen and Kassidy shift the momentum back to their favor before returning the action inside the ring. We see a nice floatover suplex for a near fall from Quen before he tags Kassidy back in. Kassidy puts the boots to Jackson in his team’s corner of the ring, ala “Stone Cold” stomping a mud-hole in someone’s ass and walking it dry in the WWE Attitude Era.

He tags out after that and Hardy is back in taking it to Jackson, keeping him isolated in his team’s corner. He gets in a couple of shots and tags back out. Quen is back in and he keeps the action close to his corner, hitting a standing dropkick the moment Jackson tried making some progress towards his side of the ring. Hardy is back in and again he refuses to allow Jackson to move an inch closer to his side of the ring, keeping him isolated in his team’s corner at all costs. As this is going on, Jericho starts having some fun with his broadcast partners on commentary.

Hardy runs into a back-elbow from Matt Jackson, who follows up with a middle rope cross-body splash for a near fall. Hardy then returns the offense into his favor, hitting Jackson with a Side Effect. Jackson then counters after that with a Twist Of Fate on Hardy. He starts crawling to his side of the ring and finally makes the tag. Colt “Boom Boom” Cabana takes the hot tag and is all over the place, hitting middle rope asai flips into splashes before following up with a Dusty Rhodes hand-roll into a punch and elbow combo. He hits a flying apple — or bouncin’ butt bomb, for another near fall.

Kassidy hits a drop kick to the knee of Cabana that finally gets him off his feet and slows down his momentum. He is favoring his knee now after a couple of follow-up spots from the Private Party member. Hardy tags himself in and he starts shouting orders, sending Isiah Kassidy to the ropes for a called spot. From there, all hell breaks loose again as part of the action spills out to the floor where we get some interference from the non-legal members of the match. This leads to a big shooting star press spot in the ring with Quen nearly finishing off his opposition, only for Boom Boom to make the save at the last possible second.

The announcers are selling the action in this match, which has been excellent, as we build to the finish. Hardy is shown with a steel chair on the ring apron, as Quen looks over and the referee does as well. Unfortunately for them, moments later Cabana and the Bucks switch things to their favor, finishing off the trio after one hell of an opening bout. We see various members of The Dark Order and mermbers of Brodie Lee’s family shown clapping and celebrating at ringside in a sign of respect and another tribute tip of the cap in honor of Brodie Lee.

After the match, The Acclaim hit the ringside area and talk some disrespectful trash about The Dark Order, however SoCal Uncensored also appears and all ends well with Colt Cabana being the last shown as he does the Brodie Lee pose before things are sent over to the announce position.

Winners: Colt Cabana & The Young Bucks

Evil Uno, Stu Grayson & Lance Archer vs. Eddie Kingston, The Butcher & The Blade

After running down some of the action still to come this evening, we are told that Evil Uno, Stu Grayson and Lance Archer, with Jake “The Snake” Roberts in their corner, meets the trio of Eddie Kingston, The Butcher and The Blade when we return.

From there, we head to a commercial break. When we return from the break, TNT Champion Darby Allin is shown in a black-and-white vignette paying homage to Brodie Lee, sharing some personal stories and thoughts about the late wrestling star.

When we return inside Daily’s Place, both teams make their ring entrances, with Eddie Kingston cutting a promo on the way to the ring and giving props to Brodie Lee, telling him he loves him and will miss him. It’s now time for our second match of the evening here on the Brodie Lee Celebration Of Life special.

The bell sounds and a donybrook immediately breaks out with everyone brawling to kick this one off. Several bodies quickly hit the floor around the ring while “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer dominates any-and-everyone in sight in the ring.

After The Blade tags in for his side, and Archer tags out for his, we see the trio of The Dark Order and The Murderhawk Monster continue to pull ahead into the offensive lead, with Archer tagging back in just as things are sent to a mid-match, picture-in-picture commercial break while the action continues in the ring.

We return from the break to see Kingston dominating the action as he takes it to Evil Uno as the legal two men in the ring. They exchange b*tch-smacks and then Lance Archer tags back in. Archer walks the top-rope like an old school Undertaker and then turns around on the top-rope and hits a moonsault from the middle of the top-rope in a crazy spot.

Finally things build to the finish where we see The Dark Order duo hit a top-rope Fatality finisher for the pinfall victory. After the match, we have some fun with Jake “The Snake” Roberts hitting the ring and running off Eddie Kingston and his Family.

After the match, we go to some more testimonials in honor of Brodie Lee. First up is one-half of FTR and then Arn Anderson. Other members of the AEW roster talk about Jon Huber the man, not the wrestler, and how he was so in love with his children and wife and being a family man. Colt Cabana and others are also shown talking and getting emotional as they talk about Huber.

Winners: Evil Uno, Stu Grayson & Lance Archer

John Silver, Alex Reynolds & “Hangman” Adam Page vs. MJF, Santana & Ortiz

We return from the commercial break to The Dark Order graphic and theme as John Silver and Alex Reynolds make their way out. They are joined by their tag-team partner for this week after that, as “Hangman” Adam Page’s music hits and he makes his way down to the ring.

From there, we hear the familiar sounds of the MJF theme song and out comes Maxwell Jacob Friedman in a head-band and Puerto Rican wrestling tights, as he is joined by his fellow Inner Circle members Santana & Ortiz. The trio make their way to the ring and immediately, Silver, Reynolds and Page throw paper at the Inner Circle trio, which works up “Le Champion” on commentary.

The bell sounds and Page immediately gets the better of MJF, who rolls out to the floor and yells in the face of Brodie Lee’s son, talking trash as Tony Schiavone calls him the biggest asshole in the business. Back in the ring, he tags out. Ortiz tags in, as does Silver for his side. Silver gets the better of things early on, but Ortiz ends up shifting the offense to his side, tagging in Santana. The two hit a double team spot and continue to control the offense until Silver turns the tables with a big right elbow strike that stops Santana dead in his tracks.

Silver tags Reynolds into the bout now, and Reynolds picks up where he left off, taking it to Santana. As we see Reynolds attempt a top-rope spot, Jericho on commentary talks about the arm-bands that the wrestlers are wearing tonight as a tribute to Brodie Lee. We see some tags as Hangman Page and MJF are now the legal men in the ring. Friedman establishes offensive control and then tags in one of the Proud ‘N’ Powerful members to take over as J.R. talks us into a mid-match, picture-in-picture commercial break while the action continues in the ring.

When we return from the break, we hear the announcers referencing something dastardly that MJF did again to the family of Brodie Lee in attendance in the crowd tonight. Moments later, we see the trio of Dark Order and Page have a big comeback sequence, with the commentators putting over John Silver for being such a great “white-meat babyface” as he handles the action in the ring with ease. Finally MJF whips Page into the corner and turns to Silver to slow their momentum, however Silver hits some crazy leg-destroyer spot before following-up with a crazy dive to the floor that brings the crowd to their feet.

Back in the ring, MJF hits a guillotine and heatseeker on Silver. Ortiz then hits a sit-down powerbomb and leans him up for Santana to blast him with a super kick to the grill for a close near fall, which Reynolds breaks up just in time. While the ref is distracted, Wardlow hits the ring and attacks one of the members of the match. Then, out of nowhere Erick Rowan hits the ring and chokeslams Wardlow. He beats him out of the ring and they brawl their way through the entrance tunnel while the commentators go nuts about Rowan not even working for AEW.

Meanwhile the action resumes in the ring where we see Reynolds and Silver hit a double-team spot, which is followed up by a Buckshot Lariat from Hangman Page. We see the action spill to the floor where the kids MJF talked trash to earlier in the bout get involved, leading to the finish. The Dark Order trio wins, giving them the win and keeping The Dark Order teams undefeated as the Brodie Lee Celebration Of Life special edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT continues.

After the match, Erick Rowan returns to the ring and poses with the winners, holding up a sign that reads, “Goodbye for now, My Brother.” Rowan gets emotional as the camera shows him in a close-up shot and the commentators put over Brodie Lee. Once the match wraps up, we shoot to some more touching, emotional testimonials from other wrestlers in AEW sharing stories and thoughts in honor of Jon Huber.

Winners: John Silver, Alex Reynolds & “Hangman” Adam Page

Anna Jay & Tay Conti vs. Penelope Ford & Dr. Britt Baker

We see the ring entrance of our next team that will be competing here on the show this week, as Anna Jay and Tay Conti make their way down to the squared circle.

As they settle into the ring, we head to another commercial break. When we return from the break, Penelope Ford is introduced and out she comes accompanied by Kip Sabian and “The Best Man” Miro.

The trio make their way to the ring and then Penelope’s partner for this week is introduced, as Dr. Britt Baker makes her way down to the ring accompanied by Rebel.

As the bell sounds to kick this bout off, the commentators reveal that tonight’s show features the largest audience inside Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL. since the start of the pandemic era where crowds were not allowed at shows, and then only partial crowds were permitted.

Baker and Jay kick things off for their respective teams. Jay gets Baker in a headlock early on but Baker reverses and gets a wrist lock on Jay. The two exchange holds and work their way down to the mat and back up, where Jay hits Baker with a couple of shoulder-blocks before botching a spot as she tried for The Queenslayer.

Britt Baker makes the tag to Penelope Ford, and they get off to a sloppy start as well, with Ford getting the short end of the stick. Jay tags in Conti and the two hit a double-team spot on Penelope before Conti takes over. Penelope slaps Conti, which only angers her. She rampages out on Ford, using her Judo skills to her advantage.

The announcers put over Conti’s martial arts background as she continues to dominate the action. Finally, the tables are turned and Baker tags in, continuing the beatdown of Conti as J.R. talks us into a mid-match, picture-in-picture commercial break as the action continues in the ring.

We return from the break to see the action still ongoing in the ring and within a couple of minutes we work our way to the finishing sequence, which sees The Dark Order team streak continued as Anna Jay and Tay Conti pick up the victory.

Winners: Anna Jay & Tay Conti

Dr. Britt Baker Attacked By Thunder Rosa

After the match, a pissed off Dr. Britt Baker demands Tony Schiavone come down to the ring. Schiavone obliges and after Anna Jay and Tay Conti head to the back, Schiavone gets on the mic and asks Baker what she wants. She talks about conspiracy theories and then is ambushed and attacked by Thunder Rosa.

Once this segment wraps up, the commentators run down the lineup for next week’s AEW Dynamite: New Year’s Smash Night 1 special episode on TNT. After that, we head to the latest testimonial, which features “Le Champion” Chris Jericho, who mentions Brodie Lee and Luke Harper by name before telling a great story that tells what kind of person Jon Huber was.

Cody Rhodes, Orange Cassidy & Dark Order “10” vs. Team Taz

We are informed that our main event, the Brodie Lee Jr. Dream Match pitting Cody Rhodes, Orange Cassidy and Dark Order No. 10 against the trio of Team Taz, is up next.

On that note, “The Dapper Yapper” begins the formal pre-match ring introductions for the first team. From there, Team Taz makes their way out and Justin Roberts introduces Ricky Starks, Brian Cage and Powerhouse Hobbs — the trio that will represent Team Taz in one-half of this week’s main event.

As they settle into the ring, we head to another commercial break. When we return from the break, Dark Order No. 10 is introduced first as the commentators talk about him being personally selected for this main event match-up. After he makes his way out, next is Orange Cassidy. Finally, “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes makes his way out, looking emotional and ready for action as he makes his way to the ring accompanied by Arn Anderson.

Cody starts things off for his team, and after he gains the early advantage, Ricky Starks is tagged in. Cody takes it to him as well, however Starks turns the tables and starts taking over the offense briefly. Cody eventually makes the tag to Dark Order No. 10 and the masked member of the faction formerly led by the late Brodie Lee makes his first appearance in the match he was personally selected to compete in.

The announcers talk about Brodie Lee’s family as 10 makes a great showing for himself out of the gate, taking it to Starks, who eventually has enough and tags the big man in. On that note, Powerhouse Hobbs comes in. 10 makes the tag to Orange Cassidy. The “Freshly Squeezed” one comes in with his shades on. Hobbs challenges him to a test of strength. Cassidy gets his hands prepared and ready, raises them, and instead of locking them with Hobbs for a test of strength, he lowers them into his pocket.

This pisses off Hobbs, who shoves Cassidy. Cassidy takes his shades off and puts his hands on his pockets and begins doing his sweet shin music spot as we are led into a mid-match, picture-in-picture commercial break as the action continues inside the squared circle in our main event of the evening.

When we return from the break, we see Brian Cage taking it to Cassidy in the ring, as the commentators fill us in on what has apparently been an all-Team Taz run of offense during the commercial break. Meanwhile, Cassidy continues to be on the wrong-end of a three-on-one beatdown as Team Taz starts cutting the ring in half and isolating the “Freshly Squeezed” one in their corner of the squared circle. Hobbs tags in and gets in some offense and then Cage tags right back in and hits a nice delayed vertical suplex on Cassidy.

Starks is tagged in now, however he scrambles to grab onto Cassidy as the Freshly Squeezed one leaps to his corner to make the tag, which he finally does. On that note, Cody Rhodes takes the hot tag and enters the ring, taking it to any-and-everyone in sight only to be cut short. Finally, Cody is able to tag in Dark Order No. 10, who makes the true hot tag and comes in cleaning house of each Team Taz member, one man at a time. The masked Dark Order member continues to make a great showing for himself in this showcase spotlight situation.

“Absolute” Ricky Starks kills the momentum of 10, hitting a walk-the-ropes tornado DDT spot to slow down the Dark Order masked man, only for the crowd to rally behind him and chant his name, getting him back into the contest morally, which eventually translates to a physical showing, as the babyface trio starts to pull ahead and into the offensive driver’s seat once again in this exciting main event contest. 10 goes on another crazy offensive spree, culminating with a crazy spinebuster spot that leads to the finish, giving the team of Cody, Cassidy and 10 the victory and continuing the clean undefeated streak throughout the evening of all Dark Order teams.

Winners: Cody Rhodes, Orange Cassidy & Dark Order “10”

After The Match: Darby Allin & Sting Make The Save

Once the match wraps up, we see the trio of “The American Nightmare,” “The Freshly Squeezed One” and Dark Order No. 10 celebrate until they are eventually attacked from behind by the members of Team Taz.

As the post-match beatdown begins, the lights go out and when they come back on, TNT Champion Darby Allin emerges from a special section of the crowd inside Daily’s Place. The lights go out again and this time when they come back on, “The Icon” Sting appears with his baseball bat in the same special area of the building.

Darby Allin and Sting make their way down to the ringside area as snow falls throughout Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL. Team Taz retreats from the ring and up the entrance aisle as Sting, Darby Allin and the three members of the babyface team in tonight’s main event stare them down from inside the ring.

Brodie Lee Celebration Of Life Main Event Tribute

As the post-match atmosphere from tonight’s main event settles down, we head to one final commercial break with the commentators plugging the Brodie Lee show-ending tribute coming up next.

We return from the break to The Dark Order dark lighting in Daily’s Place as various Brodie Lee signs are shown throughout the crowd. The camera then pans into the ring, where Cody Rhodes is shown getting emotional holding a microphone.

“The American Nightmare” begins by quoting a book to reference Jon Huber, better known as Brodie Lee, as a man. Cody gets choked up when talking about him being a beautiful man who left behind a beautiful legacy. He introduces that legacy — negative one, Brodie Lee Jr.

With that said, the lights in the building go out and when they come back on, we see a special “The Exalted One” titan tron video and finally, out comes Amanda Huber, the widow of Jon Huber, aka Brodie Lee, holding hands with their eight-year old son, Brodie Lee Jr., who is wearing a Dark Order mask.

He makes his way down to the ring alongside his mother and when he enters the ring, he sets his dads wrestling boots down in the center of the ring. Cody walks over and puts his arm around him as the camera shows a close-up of the boots. The camera pans back and the titan tron video shows crows flying around.

Now Tony Khan enters the ring and gets on the microphone. He talks to Brodie Lee Jr. The emotional AEW President presents Brodie Lee Jr. with the TNT Champion for life title belt. He holds it over his shoulder as the fans chant “Brodie Brodie Brodie.”

Khan gets back on the mic and thanks us again for being here tonight and tuning in tonight. Khan says they put a special tribute together and there is no better way to end the show than by honoring a great man, Mr. Brodie Lee. On that note a special show-closing video package airs in honor of the memory and legacy of Jon Huber.

If you don’t get choked up watching this main event tribute segment, I don’t know what to say. Truly, TRULY beautiful stuff from AEW. One of the classiest things I’ve ever witnessed in my 20 years covering the professional wrestling business.

Kudos to AEW on a job extremely well done.

Thanks for tuning in for this week’s coverage of the year-end episode of AEW Dynamite — the Brodie Lee Celebration Of Life tribute special. We hope to see everyone back again next Wednesday for the first of two special “New Year’s Smash” shows on the weekly AEW Dynamite on TNT program.