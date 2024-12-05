The Continental Classic continues tonight!

Continental Classic Gold League: Brody King (3) vs. Claudio Castagnoli (3)

Continental Classic Blue League: Shelton Benjamin (3) vs. Kyle Fletcher (3)

Swerve Strickland vs. Max Caster

Jay White vs. Pac

Dynamite Dozen Battle Royal

AEW Dynamite 12/4/24

Live from the Fishers Event Center in Fishers, Indiana! Tony Schiavone, Excalibur, and Matt Menard are on commentary tonight. Don Callis joins the commentary table, which can only mean one thing…

Match #1. Kyle Fletcher (3) vs. Shelton Benjamin (3)

Shoulder block by Benjamin and a clothesline to start, causing Fletcher to bail. Very methodical start here but Fletcher gets caught in a high crotch and Benjamin dumps him. Fletcher is back with a clothesline and both guys go sailing over the top rope. Fletcher takes control with the help of a distraction from Don Callis. Benjamin fires back some forearms and Fletcher responds in kind. Benjamin with a big clothesline that sends Fletcher to the floor, and Benjmain follows, bouncing Fletcher off the barricade and steel steps. Benjamin charges but Fletcher side steps him and Benjamin catches the post. Benjamin barely makes it in by the ten count but walks into a big lariat. Running leg lariat by Fletcher and a spinning Michinoku Driver! Long two count. Running boot in the corner by Fletcher, who tries to follow up with a brainbuster but Benjamin counters into a corkscrew kick. Indian Death Lock variation by Benjamin and the crowd demands a tap, but Fletcher makes the rope. Benjamin runs into a superkick and Fletcher heads up top, dropping a big elbow! Two count. Fletcher charges Benjamin in the corner but walks right into a thrust kick! German suplex by Benjamin. Two. Crowd wants one more and they get it! Running step-up knee in the corner by Benjamin forces Fletcher to the apron. Fletcher rolls Benjamin up out of nowhere and holds on to the ropes for the three count.

Winner: Kyle Fletcher (6)

Rating: ***. This was a strange one. Incredibly slow start here and it seemed like they were going the full 20 minutes, but it really picked up after the commercial break. Fletcher cheats to win and Benjamin still looks like a beast, so that’s good.

Hook is here and he wants answers for what happened to his dad. Here comes The Patriarchy. Hook tries to fight them off but Mama Wayne is here too and they wind up getting the better of him. Christian tells Kip Sabian and Nick Wayne to get a pair of chairs, and they do. ConChairTo to Hook’s hand!

Mercedes Mone says she’ll be watching Anna Jay’s match very carefully.

MVP is reading Shelton Benjamin the riot act in the back, letting him know he’s disappointed in him. A security guard walks by so Shelton beats him up, and then there are more security guards, and then they all get beat up by The Hurt Syndicate.

Match #2. Dynamite Dozen Battle Royal

They haven’t even announced all the participants, so I’ll do my best. Evil Uno and Adam Cole start trading right hands. Evil Uno goes to the eyes of Mark Davis but he gets dumped to the apron and he’s gone. The Butcher with a big boot to Mark Davis. The Butcher is wearing a du-rag ? Brian Cage and Archer send Top Flight to the apron, but that doesn’t last long and they’re back in with some superkicks. Lio Rush and Action Andretti eliminate Top Flight! Davis cartwheels out of an Irish whip and clotheslines Kyle O’Reilly. Piledriver by Davis to Butcher. Ripcord elbow by Cage and a big boot by Archer. Double clotheslines send Davis over the top and he’s gone. Rocky Romero gets big booted on the apron from Action Andretti, but O’Reilly boots Andretti to the floor. Cage and Archer look for the chokeslam powerbomb combo, but Rocky Romero makes the save… momentarily, as Rocky gets powerbombed to the floor. Enziguiri by Cole sends Butcher to the floor. Superkick by Cole to Cage and he gets low bridged. Archer chokeslams O’Reilly on the top turnbuckle. Another superkick sends Cage to his knees and out as O’Reilly baseball slides and sends Archer to the ground.

Winners: Adam Cole & Kyle O’Reilly

Rating: *1/4. Cole and O’Reilly will face each other next week at Winter is Coming. The match itself… was not good. Very slow, too many guys, and zero drama to this one.

Max Caster is in the back with Billy Gunn and Anthony Bowens. Billy Gunn says Bowens *is* the best wrestler alive, but he’s going about tonight’s match all wrong. Bowens tells Caster if he thinks he’s the best wrestler alive… then go prove it.

Match #3. Swerve Strickland w/ Prince Nana vs. Max Caster

Caster raps his way to the ring and includes Hunter Biden but Swerve cuts him off with a big pump kick. German suplex by Swerve and Caster rolls to the outside. Swerve follows but Caster pulls him into the steel steps. Caster comes off the top with a missile dropkick but Swerve doesn’t care and he responds with a Housecall. Make that two. Crowd comes to their feet now and Swerve looks for a third… and gets it. One, two, three.

Winner: Swerve Strickland

Rating: NR. Not much of a match at all here, and a big rebound victory for Swerve after his loss to Bobby Lashley.

After the match, Swerve and Nana are leaving the ring, but Swerve decides Caster isn’t finished so he goes up top and finishes him off with a Swerve Stomp.

MJF says that because of Adam Cole, Roderick Strong has a broken arm. Because of Adam Cole, Jon Moxley and company are killing people every week. Cole can’t be O’Reilly, and he’s got jaundice.

Match #4. Pac w/ Wheeler Yuta vs. Jay White

Yuta trips up White on the apron, sending him to the floor and Yuta follows up with a big clothesline. Pac heads to the outside and throws White into the guardrail, before rolling him back in the ring. Top wrist lock by Pac now as he puts the boots to White, before synching up a side head lock to get us through our PIP. White gets to his feet and lays in some hard right hands. Pac cartwheels over White but White catches him in a half-and-half front suplex right into the turnbuckles. Hard chops by White and a spike DDT in the middle of the ring! Two count. Both guys roll to the outside for one chop and then come back in the ring. Pac counters a high angle Uranage and delivers a rebound German suplex, but he pops up with the Uranage and now both guys are down. Pac pulls himself up and is able to get his boot up as White charges him. Pac goes up top for the Shooting Star, but White moves and Pac lands on his feet. Spinning back kick combo by Pac but White is there with a sleeper suplex! White wants BladeRunner but Pac counters to the Brutazlier! White is bleeding from the mouth as Pac has the submission locked in the middle of the ring. White walks himself to the ropes and collapses into them. Pac holds on until the four count as the referee pulls him off, so Wheeler Yuta pulls White outside the ring and hits the Busaiku Knee. Pac slowly picks White up and Pac hits the BladeRunner out of nowhere! One, two, three!

Winner: Pac

Rating: ***. Another strong effort here from both guys, but it never really got to that next level both of these guys are capable of.

After the match, Yuta gets his with a BladeRunner for his troubles. Marina Shafir hits the ring and stares down White, allowing Jon Moxley to blast him from behind. Paradigm Shift by Moxley!

Wait, here’s Hangman. Moxley was able to make his way up the ramp but now both guys stare at each other. A cameraman jumps Moxley from behind and begins choking him with the camera chord.. and it’s Orange Cassidy! Marina Shafir gets dumped into the front row and Cassidy drops everyone with the Orange Punch! Including Moxley! Jay White hits BladRunner on Moxley from behind! White and Casidy stare at each other as Hangman pulls himself up… Buckshot lariat! Cool moment here as Jay White, Orange Cassidy, and Hangman Page stare at each other as the fans chant AEW! Christian Cage is looking on from the entrance way with contract in hand… just in case.

Match #5. Anna Jay vs. Penelope Ford

Ford in control early, choking Jay over the middle rope and hitting a snap suplex. Ford follows up with handspring back elbow in the corner and… a face lick. Snap mare out of the corner by Ford and she heads up top, but Anna trips the legs out. Hook kick in the corner and an Iconoclasm off the top. Running basement neckbreaker by Jay gets two. Neck breaker over the middle rope by Jay but she runs into a pump kick. Superkick by Jay. Ford bridges out of a clothesline and tries a stunner but Jay counters with the Queenslayer. Ford fights out and hits the diving Stunner out of nowhere. Ford goes up top… moonsault misses! Jay with a shotgun dropkick but Ford fights out of the Noshigami. Drop toe hold by Ford has Jay set up on the middle rope… running dropkick to the back. Two count. Muta Lock by Ford! Jay fights her way to the bottom rope. Ford then gets in referee Aubrey Edwards face, allowing Jay to pull her throat-first over the middle rope and right into the Noshigami for the pin.

Winner: Anna Jay

Rating: **3/4. These two women had a really good match going here, despite them not getting much time. The ending came out of nowhere but it was one of Ford’s best matches I can remember.

Anna Jay grabs the mic and says she knows that Mercedes was watching tonight… so get out here right now.

Enter Mercedes Mone.

Mercedes says if Statlander can’t beat her, then what makes Jay think she can? Come back in ten years when you’ve done something in this business, kid. Jay then proceeds to slap Mercedes in the face. Merecedes feigns a confrontation but checks her watch and says only on her time.

Mariah May is in the back with Renee, only soon to be interrupted by Mina Shirakawa. Mina grabs the bottle of champagne and says if she’s going to do it, do it to her face. Winter is coming.

Match #6. Continental Classic Gold League: Brody King (3) vs. Claudio Castagnoli (3)

Double clothesline and nobody budges. MEAT chants ring out as Brody chops the chest off of Claudio. Claudio ducks a big chop and attacks the arm of Brody. Arm ringer by Claudio and some elbows to the upper arm. Body slam by Brody and a senton. One count. Brody charges in the corner but Claudio dropkicks the knee and Brody lands hard on the middle turnbuckle. Double stomp to the back by Claudio, who proceeds to roll out of the ring and wrap the wrist around the ring post. Back in the ring, Claudio walks into a big Death Valley Driver! Two count. There’s blood on the nose of Brody, by the way. Brody wants a lariat but Claudio pops him up… European uppercut! Death Valley Driver by Claudio! Hammer and anvil elbows by Claudio but Brody captures one and turns it into a lariat! Both guys trade elbows now, with Brody using his left hand as the right hand is compromised. Claudio misses a corner charge and Brody avalanches him. Cannonnnnballllllll! One, two, no! Springboard European uppercut attempt by Claudio but Brody catches him with an anti-air elbow! Long two count. Claudio drops the wrist of Brody over the top rope and both guys are positioned on the top turnbuckle. Brody wants a superplex and gets it! Fans are loving this one. Piledriver by Brody! Two count. Claudio ducks under a lariat and he rolls outside, causing King to follow and the fight now spills everywhere. Brody sets Claudio up on a chair at ringside and tries to crossbody block him, but Claudio moves and Brody eats the steel! European uppercut by Claudio sends Brody into the front row. Brody barely makes it in by the ten count and Claudio gets a head of steam and wants the lariat but Brody responds with one of his own.! One, two, no! Brody tries for the Ganso Bomb but Claudio goes to the eyes and low blows Brody behind the referee’s back. Neutralizer! One, two, three!

Winner: Claudio Castagnoli (6)

Rating: ****. Yep, this absolutely ruled. Two monsters beating the holy heck out of each other and I bought in on every single false finish. THIS is what the Continental Classic is all about.

Final Thoughts: Dynamic Dynamo Dynamite Domino Battle Royal aside, this was a pretty solid show. That battle royal really sucked the air out of the arena, but the rest of the Continental Classic matches and Pac/White helped save the show. The Mariah and Mina stuff seems like it could have been dragged out a bit longer, but it makes sense if Mina is going back for a while. The main event absolutely stole the show, as expected, and having an overrun on TNT has been a blessing because these guys gave us a hell of a match that would have been a shame to cut short. 7.25/10.