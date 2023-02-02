Lots of title implications and a rubber match between two of the biggest stars in the company as AEW heads back to Ohio!

AEW TBS Title: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Red Velvet

Bryan Danielson vs. Timothy Thatcher

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Brian Cage

Hangman Page vs. Jon Moxley

AEW TNT Title: Darby Allin (c) vs. Samoa Joe

AEW Dynamite 2/1/23

Live from the Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio! No surprise, we’re not waiting around as Tony Schiavone, Excalibur, and Taz are interrupted by “Wild Thing!”

Match #1. Jon Moxley w/ Wheeler Yuta & Papa Mox vs. Hangman Page

Page doesn’t even make it to the ring as Moxley meets him on the ramp and it’s on! Moxley puts Page through a couple of guardrails as both men now fight through the crowd. Running boot to a seated Moxley in the crowd and Page is clearly not the favorite tonight, as Dayton is just an hour from Moxley’s hometown. Moxley locks in a figure four on the floor but Page fights out. Moxley attacks Page with a chair and puts him ankle in a steel chair, but referee Paul Turner prevents Moxley from jumping off the apron, allowing Page to throw the chair and connect with Moxley’s face! Snap suplex on the chair by Page and the bell still hasn’t rung so this is all legal. Both men roll in the ring and the match officially is underway. Pair of elbows and a leg lace by Moxley, but Page gets to the ropes. German suplex by Page, who now focuses his attack on the cut above Moxley’s eye. Both men trade some heavy shots in the center but Page catches a cross body block from Moxley and connects with a fall away slam. Moxley rolls to the apron and just clubs a charging Page in the face. Rear naked choke by Moxley locked in now on the apron, before transitioning into a bulldog choke. Piledriver attempt by Moxley but Page tries to counter with the Deadeye as both men go back and forth. Page finally gets Moxley in a fireman’s carry and drops him face first on the top turnbuckle. Moxley catches Page heading up to the top rope and rakes the back, but Page bites Moxley’s face, regains control, and connects with a big avalanche Death Valley Driver. One, two, no! Moxley is on his feet as Page tries to boot him in the face and does, but, ever defiant Moxley flips Page off and hits a diving Ace Crusher. Both men are exchanging some heavy leather in the center on the ring, but Moxley implementing some kicks into his game now. Moxley with a rear naked choke but Page hits a Saito suplex. Moxley rolls through and hits Page with one of his own. Front chancery suplex off the top by Moxley gets another two count. Wrists trapped here and Moxley is stomping on the face of Page. Death Rider is blocked so Moxley transitions to a rolling straight arm bar but Page is at the ropes. Page elevates Moxley up and over the top to the outside and comes off the top with a moonsault but Moxley side steps… lariat! Moxley clears the announcers table and looks for the powerbomb but Page fights out. Both men trade clotheslines and Page hits a pop-up powerbomb on Moxley through the table! Moxley barely makes it in before the ten count but runs right into a big lariat by Page. Deadeye! One, two, no! Page looks for the stomp but Moxley moves and it’s the King Kong lariat! Page is having trouble getting back to his feet but Moxley is measuring him with elbows. Page is returning with some huge shots before hitting a super kick! Small package driver by Page! Two count! Buckshot is countered by Moxley but Page counters into the tombstone! Buckshot! MOXLEY KICKS OUT! Bulldog choke by Page but Moxley is getting to his feet, Moxley rolls page over his shoulder, traps the arm, and gets the three count!

Winner: Jon Moxley

Rating: ****1/4. Let these two men fight until the dawn of time. Outstanding match, hard hitting, real, filled with the thing that pro wrestling seems to be missing lately: the struggle. This whole match felt like a struggle between two guys who wanted to beat the heck out of each other. Great stuff.

Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta hit the ring as Page is upset and gives them the finger. Moxley wants to keep fighting and Page is obviously upset.

The Butcher, Blade, and Bunny are here with Renee, and Jamie Hayter. The Bunny wants a match with Jamie Hayter… BREAKING NEWS.

Saraya and Toni Storm are shown on the monitor beating up Britt Baker in the parking lot.

Match #2. The Acclaimed vs. Bootleg Beverly Brothers

The enhancement fellas don’t have names it seems like, but they do have a great scissor. Body slam by Caster. Scissor me, timbers by The Acclaimed. Billy Gunn is in the ring now and it’s a three way scissor party in the center of the ring. The Arrival by Bowens and the Mic Drop finishes this one.

Winners: The Acclaimed

Rating: NR

The Gunns are here and they want a shot at the title, and an answer… immediately. The Acclaimed ask the people what they want. Ohio says the Ass Boys do NOT deserve a shot at the tag team titles. Daddy Ass has said he’s had enough of this and walks out. Ass Boys tell Daddy Ass to go do what he used to do and drown his sorrows in the bottom of a pill bottle. Stiff. Daddy Ass wants to know if the Ass Boys have what it takes? Next week, they get the tag team title shot and The Acclaimed look… perplexed.