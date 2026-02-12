It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns live this evening at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max from the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California, as AEW Dynamite takes over “The Golden State” on the road to AEW Revolution 2026.

On tap for the February 11, 2026 episode of AEW Dynamite is the return of Bryan Danielson on commentary, Kenny Omega and Swerve Strickland go face-to-face, Kris Statlander vs. Thekla in a Strap Match for the AEW Women’s title, Tommaso Ciampa vs. Kyle Fletcher for the TNT title, The Rascalz vs. The Young Bucks vs. TBA in an AEW Tag-Team Title No. 1 Contender Match, The Don Callis Family vs. The Death Riders, as well as Orange Cassidy & Roderick Strong vs. Daniel Garcia & Clark Connors.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, February 11, 2026. The following report was written by WrestlingHeadlines.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TBS and HBO Max.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS 2/11/26

The show opens live inside Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA., as Excalibur welcomes us with his usual “It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …” catchphrase. He introduces the returning “American Dragon” Bryan Danielson at the commentary desk.

Kenny Omega, Swerve Strickland Face-To-Face Opener

Excalibur then sends it over to the third member of the ringside commentary team, Tony Schiavone, who is currently in the ring. Schiavone introduces the first of his two guests, as this week’s show will kick off with the advertised Kenny Omega and Swerve Strickland face-to-face interview.

“The Cleaner” makes his way out to the ring to a big pop, as Excalibur and Bryan Danielson remind everyone watching at home about Omega and Swerve needing to be separated last week. Omega settles in the ring and then Schiavone introduces Swerve, who makes his way out accompanied by Prince Nana.

Strickland speaks up first, addressing Omega being on top of this company five years ago, and conveniently that’s when he had the title last. Everyone talked about Kenny like he was the god of professional wrestling, and when Swerve scratched and clawed his way to the top of the company, where was Kenny? Nowhere to be found.

He see him pop up here and there, even showed up at the Tokyo Dome, and he teamed with Omega at Anarchy in the Arena, but when Swerve was on top, Kenny was either on a hospital bed or suspended. Meanwhile, the congregation started looking for someone else.

Strickland doesn’t want to call himself a god, but he hears the people singing whose house? “Swerve’s house” in response from the crowd. Now, Kenny looks to step right back into the title scene, and that makes Swerve think Kenny is using his EVP power.

He addresses dealing with the Young Bucks last year over this, and promises to keep Omega from doing the same. Kenny speaks up, first correcting Strickland on one detail: he never called himself the god of professional wrestling, that’s a name these people gave him because they know what he brings them.

Omega says if these people want to believe in him, he will do what is needed to do things the right way to go after the world title. He says the lights may be on in Swerve’s house, but it doesn’t seem like anyone’s home…and if he needs someone to help burn that house down, he has just the friend with experience.

He says he’s not trying to use his EVP power here, he’s earning his right by picking up wins, and he would’ve won last week if not for Swerve. He calls Strickland out for a fight, saying he’s willing to do what he needs to for the win and to get back on track. Accept or yield.

Strickland starts to call himself the most dangerous man in professional wrestling, only for Omega to cut him off and promise he’s not scared. He says that honor seems to go to Brody King these days. Strickland runs Kenny down some more, saying he’s willing to accept the challenge.

Omega smacks Swerve as a show of dominance, and Strickland responds by simply saying Kenny’s made his choice, before the two start brawling in the ring. Officials try and fail to keep the peace here, as the fight makes its way up the ramp.

They reach the stage before Omega takes the advantage, landing a V-Trigger on Strickland to send him into the LED screen. He sets Swerve up for a One-Winged Angel from the stage, but Strickland has something in his hand, using it to break free before hitting a spear that sends both men off the stage and through a table down below.

We see a ton of AEW officials rush to the scene to check on the two as the commentary team take us through several replays from multiple camera angles to show what just happened. They run down the advertised lineup for tonight’s stacked episode, and then the show moves on.

Backstage With Don Callis & Kyle Fletcher

Following the extremely explosive opening segment, the show shifts gears and we shoot backstage. We hear from Kyle Fletcher ahead of his TNT Championship showdown later tonight against Tommaso Ciampa. Don Callis says Kyle is thrilled about winning back his title before getting a hero’s welcome at Grand Slam Australia.

Fletcher reiterates this before asking one favor of Don: to let him do this on his own. Don seems pleased with this, as it’s a night off aside from hanging out at the commentary station. With that, Fletcher walks off as we cut back to ringside.

The Don Callis Family vs. The Death Riders

Speaking of Don Callis, three more members from The Don Callis Family are in action in our opening match of this week’s show, as Konosuke Takeshita, Josh Alexander and Mark Davis join forces to take on The Death Riders threesome of Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli and PAC in trios action.

Following the respective ring entrances of both three-man teams, the bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running. Kicking things off for their respective sides at the onset are Davis and PAC. The two lock-up, and Davis out-muscles “The Bastard,” throwing him down to the mat.

This leads to another lock up, where PAC is once again dropped to the canvas by Davis. A tag is made to Moxley, who locks up with Davis. The two fight their way into the corner, where Mox takes control with some chops. Mark fights back, sending Mox down with one thudding chop.

From there, Mox gets back up and makes the tag to Castagnoli. The two lock up until Claudio dodges a strike from Davis. He hits some of his own, before being sent to the ropes, where Mark starts wearing him down. Moments later, Davis runs over Castagnoli with a big shoulder tackle.

Davis looks to follow that up with a big suplex, however Castagnoli blocks it and takes the bigger man down. Davis makes a tag to Takeshita, bringing “The Alpha” in as the legal man for The Don Callis Family side. Takeshita takes some hard shots from Castagnoli before going after Mox on the apron.

After some more back-and-forth action, we see Alexander hit a big dive through the ropes to PAC. On that note, the show shifts gears and settles into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When the show returns, we see Takeshita is firmly in control with a lock on PAC before taking him to the mat.

A tag is made to “The Walking Weapon,” who clears the Riders off the apron before getting taken down by PAC with a suplex. Tags made to Davis and Claudio who go at it, before Castagnoli turns his attention to Alexander. This leads to a set of uppercuts on Davis and Alexander across the ring.

He then sends Alexander for a ride with a giant swing. Davis cuts him off before heading to the ropes, but Castagnoli gets the better of things, connecting with a slam for a two-count. Claudio hoists Davis back up, but ends up falling to the canvas instead.

After some time we get tags to Takeshita and Mox, who trade strikes before Mox counters out of a Raging Fire…only to be rocked hard with a right hand by Takeshita. Alpha goes for a knee strike but takes a lariat instead, only for chaos to ensue once more as everyone lands strikes on each other.

Takeshita clears out the ring before landing an exploder on Mox, but it’s only good for a near-fall. Konosuke gets sent to the corner, leading to a triple team by the Death Riders before Mox lands a cutter, but the pin is broken up by Davis.

He takes his leave sending the other Riders out, and Mox goes for a choke before being sent to the corner. This allows the Family to gang up on Mox now leading to a running lariat by Davis for the cover…but Claudio breaks this pin up.

He gets sent back out before Alexander makes the tag as the Family try to set Mox up for more damage, but Claudio and PAC intervene. This allows Mox to be left alone with Alexander, sending him down hard with a Death Rider DDT for the win.

Winners: The Death Riders

TNT Championship

Tommaso Ciampa (c) vs. Kyle Fletcher

Once the match wraps up, we head to a commercial break. When the show returns, we see Kyle Fletcher make his way to the ring for our next match of the evening. Out next is his opponent, the reigning and defending TNT Champion Tommaso Ciampa.

The bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running with this one. Fletcher bails out of the ring and milks the negative crowd reaction that followed. Ciampa leaves the ring to call for the challenger to get back in, and Kyle finally obliges.

We then see our first physicality of this title tilt, as the two lock-up. Kyle gets sent to the ropes, only to drop the champ with a shoulder tackle. Tommaso responds by taking Fletcher to the mat, but Kyle fights back to hit the ropes, running right into a boot.

He blocks the second try, but still gets sent to the mat as Ciampa sets him up for a low DDT. Kyle leaves the ring and cuts Ciampa off at the apron, sending him back into the ring for a set of backbreakers into a cover for two. Chin-lock by the challenger, but Ciampa fights to his feet for a jawbreaker.

He cuts off Kyle at the corner before hitting the ropes for a flying lariat. He sends Fletcher into the corner, and despite Kyle trying to fight back he gets sent hard to the opposite corner. Ciampa tries to bait Callis into getting involved before going back after the challenger, sending him into the barricade.

He mocks Lance Archer standing by before charging at Fletcher for more damage. He breaks the ref’s count before going back after the challenger, who catches him with a half and half suplex to regain control. On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When the show returns, we see Ciampa is in the corner as Fletcher charges at the champ, only to collide with an empty corner. Tommaso sends the Protostar to the outside. This gives the champ some respite before he picks Fletcher up for an air raid crash onto the steel steps.

He gets back in the ring as Fletcher slowly makes his way back in as well, sliding right into a knee strike by Ciampa. Cover by the champ, but Fletcher kicks out at two. Fletcher breaks out of a double under-hook as we get the ten minute announcement.

Ciampa takes the challenger down with a reverse DDT. The fight ends up in the corner, where the two go at it before Ciampa gets a bite out of his opponent…but Fletcher fights back, walking the ropes for a back suplex and a near-fall.

He follows up with a Liger bomb, but the champ kicks out once again. Fletcher catches Ciampa in the corner, the fight spilling to the apron and quickly to the floor as Fletcher catches the champ for a powerbomb onto the hardest part of the ring.

He brings Ciampa back in, but Tommaso breaks free from a sheer-drop brain-buster, only to be sent to the corner, where the challenger lands a running kick and a brain-buster. We see a cover by Fletcher, but the champ manages to kick out before the count of three to keep this one alive.

Fletcher stays on him, sending Ciampa to the corner where he looks for a super-plex, but Ciampa fights back, sending Fletcher down hard with a knee strike. Ciampa follows up to send Fletcher back down again, but the cover only gets a two count.

The ring announcer informs us that five minutes are remaining. With that said, Fletcher sends the champ into the turnbuckles. We see a running kick in the corner, and a second attempt is met with a knee strike and a brain-buster from the champ.

Ciampa follows in with a pin attempt, but only manages to get a count of two for his efforts. Thus, the match continues. And with very little time remaining. Fletcher fights back and connects with a Michinoku Driver, along with a follow-up lariat and sheer drop brain-buster.

He goes for the cover and gets the win. We have a new champ. Once the match wraps up, the celebration for The Protostar begins. We see Renee Paquette enter the ring for a live, post-match interview with the new champion. Fletcher boasts making good on his promise and vows to defend his title in his hometown against anyone.

Winner and NEW TNT Champion: Kyle Fletcher

