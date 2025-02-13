The AEW World Trios Championship (remember them?) are on the line in tonight’s main event!
- Dustin Rhodes vs. MJF
- Megan Bayne vs. Maya World
- Penelope Ford vs. Kris Statlander
- AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. The Gunn Club
- Hook, Shibata, & Samoa Joe vs. Aaron Solow, Rosario Grillo, Jon Cruz
- Hangman Page vs. Max Caster
- AEW World Trios Championship: The Death Riders (c) vs. The Undisputed Kingdom
AEW Dynamite 2/12/25
Taped at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, in Cedar Park, Texas!