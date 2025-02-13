The AEW World Trios Championship (remember them?) are on the line in tonight’s main event!

Dustin Rhodes vs. MJF

Megan Bayne vs. Maya World

Penelope Ford vs. Kris Statlander

AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. The Gunn Club

Hook, Shibata, & Samoa Joe vs. Aaron Solow, Rosario Grillo, Jon Cruz

Hangman Page vs. Max Caster

AEW World Trios Championship: The Death Riders (c) vs. The Undisputed Kingdom

AEW Dynamite 2/12/25

Taped at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, in Cedar Park, Texas!