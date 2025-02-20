The AEW World Trios Championship (remember them?) are on the line in tonight’s main event!

Street Fight: Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Big Bill

Trios Match: The Patriarchy vs. The Opps

International Championship Series Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Roderick Strong

AEW Dynamite 2/19/25

Live from the Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix, Arizona! Excalibur, Taz, and Ian Riccaboni are on commentary tonight and here comes MJF. Fyi, if either MJF or Hangman Page get physical, they’re getting fined and suspended.

MJF reminds us that one of the first matches in AEW history was the inaugural Casino Battle Royal, and Hangman cheap shotted him and ruined his opportunity. But, your favorite wrestler? MJF beat them. Who did MJF beat for the first Dynamite Diamond Ring? Hangman. MJF continues to run down his credentials. Why did he do all of that? He’s MJF. He’s better than you, and you know it.

Why is MJF talking like Hangman doesn’t know who he is? Page knows who he is, and MJF has all of that… and he can’t be happy. Why? Is it because there’s still something that MJF can’t win? And it’s from… them. The people.

SHUT YOUR MOUTH! That’s not the case. MJF says the fans getting a chance to deserve who the main character is? The guy who drank a man’s blood? The guy who attacked innocent veterans in the locker room? The guy who drove a syringe through a human’s face? The guy who burned a house down? The fans love it. “Cowboy s***” chants ring out through the arena. Everyone loves Hangman. But MJF wants to know… after everything that Page has done… does he love himself? After ending the career of Christopher Daniels? The no talent, jobber, hack…

DON’T YOU DARE! If Page could rip out his spine and give it to Daniels he would! Daniels is 10x the man that MJF is! If there’s a wrestling company in our lifetime, he gave himself a piece of it and he died a warrior’s death. Daniels never would have had it any other way. Daniels took care of pro wrestling, even when pro wrestling did not take care of him. Daniels is the best of us, and it’s men and women like him, that give them the chance to stand in the ring. If MJF’s career ended tonight… what would the fans say about him? A credit to the sport? A credit to this world Or was MJF an opportunist, and a selfish coward? A man taking every shortcut that he could. Why do the fans still care about Hangman? He knows what is right and what is wrong, and he turns the truth about it. Page has lied 100 times, but never once has he lied to the fans, and he’s faced every problem head on, eye to eye. There’s a small part of MJF that is wondering if it’s true, if its true that he’s a coward that’s lied for five years.

MJF says the history books don’t give a damn how you get the job done, because MJF has earned everything. Before the doors of this company even opened, the powers that be decided Hangman was the chosen one. MJF is better than Page in every aspect. Name one thing that Page is better at?

“I am real.”

“You want to be the main character? I got no problem being the bad guy.” – MJF.

Security surrounds the ring as the guys get close, but MJF takes the high road. Wait, no he doesn’t, as MJF spits in his face. Now MJF runs as Hangman dispatches of security, and Christopher Daniels almost gets it. Daniels says this is what he was fighting for this whole time.