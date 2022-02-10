Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS aired live from Atlantic City, NJ at the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. Below are quick results from the episode:

* Wardlow came out with cardboard cutouts of MJF and CM Punk. FTR and Tully Blanchard came out with champagne. Shawn Spears presented Justin Roberts with a script to read for MJF’s introduction. MJF came out on a throne carried by security. He hugged everyone but Wardlow didn’t join in. MJF declared himself to be the best in the world for beating Punk. He said he could not have won last week without Spears, so he gave him a gift – a new t-shirt available online already. Punk interrupted, which brought out Tony Schiavone with a mic. Punk said the win in Chicago was as suspect as MJF’s spray tan. Punk said he usually doesn’t ask for help but he’s learned from his mistake and brought some friends – Sting and Darby Allin. They came out with bats for the group. Punk said he wants a rematch but MJF said no. Punk said he wanted a rematch not with MJF but the man who actually beat him – Wardlow. Punk said they’d all have nothing without Wardlow. Punk told Wardlow to grow some balls and face him, and fans chanted for Wardlow. Dax Harwood offered to fight tonight but MJF dismissed the idea. MJF proposed Punk find a partner of his choosing to face FTR and if they can beat FTR, MJF will give Punk a rematch any time and any place. MJF said Punk’s partner cannot be Sting or Allin. MJF then told Wardlow to get ready because his match is next

* Andrade El Idolo is backstage with Sting and Darby Allin. Allin and Andrade are both focused on becoming the next TNT Champion

* Wardlow defeated The Blade by pinfall. Shawn Spears attacked The Blade after the match

* A video package shows Penta El Zero Miedo in a graveyard, digging up a mask. Alex Abrahantes narrated and explained that this is due to the mist he got last week. The promo repeatedly called out Malakai Black

* Chris Jericho, Jake Hager and TNT Champion Sammy Guevara come to the ring for The Inner Circle’s team meeting. Jericho says he hasn’t seen Santana and Ortiz all day, but they soon appear but without Inner Circle gear on. Jericho asks why they didn’t tag him into the six-man two weeks ago. Santana said everything is always about Jericho and what he wants, and every time they get close to the titles it’s shut down to be in Jericho’s corner. Santana said they came out to tell Jericho that the days of them playing second fiddle are over. Santana said if it weren’t for Ortiz, he would’ve dropped Jericho a long time ago. Jericho went on and said Eddie Kingston has zero stroke, and he took credit for Santana and Ortiz finding success and opportunities. Jericho wondered if he recruited the wrong members of LAX. He asked Hager if he has the phone numbers of the other guys, but Santana attacked him. Guevara broke them up and said they’re a family but Jericho snapped and told him to shut up. Guevara cut a promo and threatened to quit the group again. He took off the jacket and walked away. Ortiz defended Kingston and said where they come from they don’t settle issues by talking, they fight. He said next week it will be Santana and Ortiz vs. Jericho and Hager to settle this

* Tony Schiavone interviews Roppongi Vice backstage – Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero. Romero says he’s 100% ready now and they will face The Young Bucks on Rampage. The Young Bucks show up to say hello and they want to fight tonight, but Adam Cole appears next and the trio lays out Romero. They’re about to finish off Beretta when Cole points out someone walking up. It’s NJPW star Jay White. He sends Beretta face-first into a production truck, nods at Cole and The Bucks, says Matt Jackson has nice ear rings on, then walks off

* Keith Lee defeated Isiah Kassidy in a Face of The Revolution Ladder Match qualifier. Lee made his AEW debut here and came out to a big pop. Lee got the win by pinfall. After the match, Marq Quen attacked Lee. Lee was double teamed by Private Party and sent out of the ring. He fought back, caught both in mid-air and powerbombed Quen onto Kassidy, then the ring apron

* A video package airs on the feud with AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker, Mercedes Martinez and Thunder Rosa. Martinez speaks on next week’s No DQ match against Rosa and said she has no idea what she’s gotten into

* AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara cuts a promo and says he’s focused on the Face of The Revolution Ladder Match at Revolution, and will be ready for the winner

* CM Punk and Jon Moxley defeated FTR. Moxley was revealed to be Punk’s partner for this long but good tag team match. Cash Wheeler at one point was tapping to Punk’s Anaconda Vice but the referee was distracted by Moxley and Dax Harwood. Tully Blanchard broke the hold but Punk hit him with the GTS. Punk and Moxley went on to hit their finishers at the same time for the pin to win

* AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill retained over A.Q.A (fka WWE NXT’s Zayda Ramier). This was the AEW debut for A.Q.A and this was an Open Challenge. Cargill got the win with her Jaded finisher. A promo aired before the match with A.Q.A saying she was trained by Booker T, and Dynamite is the best place to prove herself

* The Young Bucks and Adam Cole were backstage. The Bucks talked about getting the AEW World Tag Team Titles back. Cole said Jay White can have their back on Friday’s AEW Rampage when they face Roppongi Vice. The Bucks pointed out how White used to be enemies with Kenny Omega, but once you take the oath to be in The Bullet Club, it’s for life

* Serena Deeb defeated Katie Arquette in her 5 Minute Rookie Challenge. Deeb cut a promo before the match and said there was no woman in the back who could go 5 minutes with her. She issued the challenge and said her opponent should be honored to share the ring with her. Arquette came out and Deeb immediately took control with a swinging neckbreaker. She worked on the arm some but posed and watched the clock, then applied a knee submission to win

* AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page retained over Lance Archer in a Texas Death Match. The match started with the two brawling in the back. They made it to the ring and Hangman hit Archer with a belt shot, then threw him through some glass. Dan Lambert appeared at one point and unscrewed the top turnbuckle, and Archer later used the turnbuckle hook to hit Page in the face. They fought in and out of the ring, and through the crowd at various points. There were a lot of near falls and finishers also, and weapons. Jake Roberts appeared at one point and hit a clothesline on Page. Archer exposed the concrete on the floor and Roberts wanted to hit his DDT but Archer pulled him away, which allowed Page to hit the DDT instead. Page later beat Archer with kendo stick shots to the head, but Archer came back and chokeslammed him into a trash can. Archer then used a fork to stab Page in the head repeatedly, then he licked the blood. Archer went on to hit a cannonball senton from the apron, then he posed with the title belt. Archer pulled out a steel chair wrapped in barbed wire but stopped and flipped the steel steps over, then drove Page into them with a Blackout. Archer looked to finish Page with a powerbomb but Page grabbed the barbed wire form the chair, used it to deliver forearm shots to Archer, then a German suplex. The referee bent over to pick up the barbed wire but Page used him to leap off and hit the Buckshot Lariat on Archer. This sent them both crashing through the tables at ringside. Page got up before the 10 count while Archer didn’t, and that was the finish. After the main event, Adam Cole appeared and grabbed the AEW World Title belt. He tossed it onto Page and made it clear he wants the next shot

