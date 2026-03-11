It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns with this week’s AEW Revolution 2026 “go-home” episode of AEW Dynamite live tonight from the San Jose Civic Center in San Jose, CA., live at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max.

On tap for tonight’s show is the MJF and Hangman Page AEW Revolution pre-match press conference, Kyle Fletcher vs. ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey for the TNT Championship, Willow Nightingale vs. Persephone for the TBS Championship, Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Konosuke Takeshita & Hechicero, Darby Allin & Orange Cassidy vs. Gabe Kidd & David Finlay, as well as Mark Briscoe & Young Bucks vs. Tommaso Ciampa & FTR.

The following are AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, March 11, 2026, written by Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS 3/11/26

