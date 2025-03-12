Revolution is in the rear-view and the AEW International Championship Eliminator begins… now!

Penelope Ford vs. Willow Nightingale

AEW International Championship Eliminator Tournament: Orange Cassidy vs. Hechicero

AEW International Championship Eliminator Tournament:

AEW Dynamite 3/12/25

Live from the Save Mart Center at Fresno State, in Fresno, California! Tony Schiavone, Excalibur, and Taz are on the call tonight and here’s The Cleaner! Omega says he never expected to be back here, especially with the International Championship. Not only is Omega back, but he’s back with a single’s title. Omega also has to thank… Takeshita? Takeshita pushed Omega harder at the PPV than he could have ever pushed himself. Takeshita made the title truly international, and Omega wants whoever has this title to legitimately call themselves the best on the planet. Omega will be watching very closely, so until then, goodbye and good… night.

The Opps music hits as Kenny Omega walks to the back, and Omega stares down Shibata!

Match #1. The Opps vs. Vinny Pacificio, Eli Thesus, and Gabriel Aeros

Joe with some strong jabs and a running back elbow to Thesus (I think). Hook gets the tag and a big hip toss. Wrist clutch Northern Lights by Hook. Pacifico charges and misses. Shibata is in with a running boot in the corner and hard chops in the corner. Big dropkick to the face and a half-and-half front suplex. Two count. Sleeper. PK. Finito.

Winners: The Opps

Rating: NA.

Ricochet says he didn’t want that ugly ass robe, anyway. Omega’s championship does look pretty, but it would look better on Ricochet’s waist. Ricochet knows what Shibata is capable of, but he’s giving him the option to give up and not show up.

A rematch on Dynamite next week, as Cope takes on Jon Moxley in a Street Fight! Wow, that was quick.

Swerve will be challenging the winner of that match at AEW Dynasty, which is just four weeks away.