It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling is live tonight at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max with this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, which emanates from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA.

On tap for tonight’s two-hour prime time program is Will Ospreay vs. Blake Christian, “Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Marina Shafir in a No Holds Barred Match, as well as Gabe Kidd vs. Darby Allin in a Coffin Match.

Featured below are AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, March 18, 2026, written by Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709).

Excalibur does his usual “It’s Wednesday” catchphrase to kick things off, before sending us into a recap video package of the unbelievably busy and eventful AEW Revolution 2026 pay-per-view from this past Sunday night (and Monday morning).

Will Ospreay vs. Blake Christian

Inside the arena we return live, where Tony Schiavone mentions a new season for AEW as the familiar sounds of Will Ospreay’s theme hits. “The Aerial Assassin” makes his way out for our opening contest, where he goes one-on-one against Blake Christian.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. The commentators, meanwhile, mention that ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm has been injured as a result of the confrontation with Ronda Rousey and Marina Shafir. Mina Shirakawa will take her place tonight against Shafir.

Fans chant “Welcome back!” as Ospreay surveys the arena crowd before locking up with Christian. Ospreay knocks Christian out to the floor. He looks for a dive, but Christian moves and beheads Ospreay with a lariat on the floor. The commentators tell us not to count Christian out.

Back in the ring, Ospreay takes over again. He sends Christian out to the floor and then hits the ropes for a big diving splash. He claps five with some fans as a loud “Ospreay! Ospreay!” chant breaks out and spreads throughout the arena. Christian knocks Ospreay down after leaping off the apron.

Aa the action resumes in the ring, Christian continues to remain in control of the offense. This doesn’t last for long, however, as Ospreay escapes a choke/neck crank and immediately speeds up, hits the ropes and levels Christian for a close two-count.

Christian takes over yet again, and this time he connects with a beautiful 450 splash for a close two-count of his own. Ospreay fights back and regains control. He smiles real big in a cool close-up shot. He takes over and hits two Hidden Blades and scores the pin for the victory in his comeback performance.

Winner: Will Ospreay

Will Ospreay Calls Out Jon Moxley

He gets on the microphone afterwards. “I bloody missed all of you guys!” Fans chant “Welcome back!” again. He then directs his attention to one man. “Jon Moxley, the difference between me and you is I don’t need a weapon to snap someone’s neck. I can do it with my bare f**king hands.”

Ask and you shall receive. The theme for Jon Moxley hits and the lights in the building go down low. Mox emerges with one of The Death Riders through the crowd and gestures cleaning his ears. Ospreay doesn’t wait for him, instead hopping the guard rail and taking the fight to him and Wheeler Yuta.

The fight hits the ring, but PAC joins in the mix and helps take out Ospreay. He cranks on Ospreay’s neck, focusing his attack, in violent fashion, on Ospreay’s surgically repaired neck. A ton of security rush down to separate PAC and Ospreay.

Juice Robinson & Ace Austin vs. Jon Moxley & Wheeler Yuta

From there, The Bang Bang Gang’s music hits and out they come. As they are coming down, Ospreay jumps onto PAC and hits him with right hands. Both men fight to the back. Both teams with right hands. Juice goes for the cover on Yuta but Yuta kicks out.

He grabs Yuta but Yuta with a rake to the eyes. Moxley is tagged in. Moxley with a clothesline followed by right hands. Moxley with a chop to the chest but Juice with a chop to the chest. Juice with a suplex and he tags Ace in. Ace trips Moxley up and lands a drop kick.

In comes Yuta but Moxley with a knee followed by a death valley driver. Ace throws Moxley to the outside of the ring and he lands a splash. Yuta throws Ace into the ring steps. On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When we return, Mox hits The Death Rider for the pin and win.

Winners: Jon Moxley & Wheeler Yuta

Gabe Kidd With A Pre-Coffin Match Message For Darby Allin

A video package airs to promote tonight’s Coffin Match showdown between Gabe Kidd and Darby Allin. When it wraps up, Kidd talks live backstage. He vows tonight will be the end of Darby. He tells him forget the ring. He wants to meet in the parking lot. We head to a break.

Kenny Omega Challenges Swerve Strickland

Kenny Omega is shown talking directly into the camera when the show returns. He addresses Swerve Strickland. He says they can get dangerous. He requests they play a game of risk. He tells him to put his number one contender status on the line. Winner gets the title shot. It’s not a risk if you’re the most dangerous man in AEW.

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TONIGHT!#AEWRevolution was full of surprises, returns, and hard-hitting action, so make sure to see what's next on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite! Watch LIVE at 8/7c on @TBSNetwork + @SportsOnMAX, TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/V9a8t7XeDF — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 18, 2026