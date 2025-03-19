Two big title matches highlight tonight’s Dynamite!

AEW International Championship Eliminator Tournament Four Way: Ricochet vs. Mark Davis vs. Speedball Mike Bailey vs. Orange Cassidy

AEW TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Billie Starkz

AEW Dynamite 3/19/25

Live from the Liberty First Credit Union Arena in Omaha, Nebraska!

Match #1. AEW International Championship Eliminator Fatal Four Way

Cassidy mocks Speedball’s kicks with some of his own and delivers a shotgun dropkick. Ricochet pulls Cassidy to the outside as Speedball follows up with a diving hurricanrana to the floor. Speedball tries one on Davis but he gets powerbombed instead. Cassidy gets back suplexed on the apron for his trouble. Pump kick by Bailey to Ricochet on the apron. Speedball lays some chops in on Davis but Davis responds with one and absolutely floors him. Ricochet grabs a headset and lets us know that he’s going to pick his spots here. Senton by Davis to Speedball but Cassidy is back with Stundog Millionaire. Cassidy holds Davis there and Speedball comes of the top with a pair of knees. Helluva kick by Speedball and a missile dropkick off the top. High kick by Bailey and Davis finally goes down. Running Shooting Star Press by Speedball, and Ricochet dumps him. One by Riccohet, and Cassidy dumps him. Cassidy with a splash and he gets a one count. Triple boots to Davis but Davis eats it! Davis runs through everyone and we go to commercial. Back from break as Cassidy and Davis trade suplex attempts, and Cassidy finally gets him! Deja vu by Cassidy takes down Ricochet. Satellite DDT by Cassidy but Ricochet counters with a Northern Light’s suplex. Ricochet wants a suplex but Cassidy counters with Stundog Millionaire. Speedball takes Davis off the apron to the floor and knocks Cassidy out with a high kick! Two count. Short Falcon Arrow by Speedball. Shooting Star Press by Speedball CRUSHES Cassidy, and Ricochet pulls Speedball off the cover! Twisting plancha to the outside by Ricochet on to Davis and Speedball, and a Shooting Star Press (another one) to Cassidy! One, two, no! Cartwheel kick takes out Davis and a lariat to Speedball, both from Ricochet. Powerbomb into a Death Valley Driver by Riccohet on Speedball! Two count. Satellite DDT to Ricochet! Beach Break to Speedball. Orange Punch to Davis! One, two, no! Springboard clothesline by Ricochet sends Cassidy reeling. Davis with lariats to Speedball and Ricochet. One armed powerbomb to Bailey and a pop up powerbomb to Ricochet. Pop-up by the ankles into a piledriver on Cassidy from Davis! Bailey breaks up the pin. High kick from Bailey and a shooting star knee drop. High kick to the back of the head! Back slide by Bailey and Ricochet hops on top, both on Davis! One, two, three! Who wins?

Winners: Speedball Mike Bailey & Ricochet

Rating: ****. This was a heck of an opening match! Everyone got a chance to look great here, and Mark Davis, who was the “other guy” in Aussie Open, has become a beast. Awesome match, awesome result.