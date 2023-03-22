Six-man tag: Darby Allin, Orange Cassidy, & Sting vs. Butcher, Blade, & Kip Sabian

No DQ: Stokely Hathaway vs. Hook

Toni Storm vs. Skye Blue

Jon Moxley vs. Stu Grayson

AEW World Tag Team Title Match: The Gunns (c) vs. Top Flight

Kenny Omega vs. El Hijo Del Vikingo

AEW Dynamite 3/23/23

Live from the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri! Taz, Excalibur, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary tonight and we’re starting with a big six-man tag!

Matt and Nick Jackson were attacked before the show went live and are shown being taken away in an ambulance.

Match #1. Six-Man Tag: Sting, Darby Allin, & Orange Cassidy vs. Butcher, Blade, & Kip Sabian

Sabian and Cassidy start. Both men trade headlocks but Cassidy hits an arm drag. Cassidy to the floor and Sabian follows. Cassidy mocks Sabian and hits a hands-free drop kick. Both men tag out as Sting and Butcher are now legal. Sting eats some forearms and doesn’t budge before firing back with some vintage-Sting strikes. Stinger Splash by Sting! Sting looks for the Scorpion Death Lock early but all six men are in the ring now. Double suplex by Butcher and Blade to Sting, as Sabian comes off the top with a, wait, never mind — Sting rolls away a la Orange Cassidy. Sabian goes to the opposite turnbuckle and Sting does it again. Hilarious. Darby in now with a running Code Red to Sabian. Ford on the apron now to distract the referee as Blade trips up Darby. Butcher and Blade cut the ring off and put the boots to Darby throughout the PIP. Powerbomb by Butcher gets a two count. Sabian in now and cuts off a Darby tag attempt, but Darby eventually gets to Cassidy. Diving cross body off the top and a satellite DDT to Sabian! Butcher cuts Cassidy off now as Butcher and Blade hits a powerbomb/neck breaker combination for two. Imploding cannonball in the corner by Sabian. Sabian taunts the crowd as Cassidy gets the tag to Sting! Sting now hits the Orange kicks and pounds his chest hilariously. Clotheslines by Sting! Sting cleans house and locks Sabian in the Scorpion Death Lock! Blade attacks Sting mid-submission, as does Butcher now and Sting has to release the hold. Darby in now with a double coffin splash off the middle rope. Pop-up knee by Sabian. Stundog Millionaire by Cassidy! Cassidy takes out Blade with a suicide dive. Over the top stunner to Sabian by Darby who catches Butcher with a dive on the outside. Scorpion Death Drop by Sting to Sabian and this one is over!

Winners: Sting, Darby Allin, & Orange Cassidy

Rating: ***. Just a fun opener that the crowd absolutely loved. Sting doing the Orange Cassidy stuff while Orange and Darby got their spots in. Very entertaining, hot crowd, hot opener.

Match #2. AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Gunn Club (c) vs. Top Flight

Dropkick by Darius to Austin to start. Dropkick by Dante to Colten. Dante backflips over Colten but gets blindsided by Austin as the Gunn’s are in control during the PIP. Gunns putting the boots to Dante in their corner, cutting off the ring and making quick tags. Knee to the stomach, boot to the face, and a clothesline combo by The Gunns as Dante looks for the tag and can’t get it. Colten misses a diving in the corner and Darius gets the hot tag. Forearms for everyone. Manhattan drop to Colten. Clothesline to Austin. Enziguiru to Austin and a German suplex to Colten. Standing Spanish Fly to Colten gets a long two count. Chicken wing into a side effect by Dante to Colten gets two. Dante looks for the nose dive but Austin holds the leg. Nose Dive to Austin anyway and Colten breaks it up! Mike Bennett and Matt Taven are here and take out Darius Martin on the outside as Dante takes everyone out with a dive. Back inside the ring and Dante walks into the 3:10 to Yuma and this one is over.

Winners and STILL AEW World Tag Team Champions: The Gunn Club

Rating: **1/2. Good little match here but the giant commercial break in the middle really effected the flow of the match. Top Flight did their stuff but the bad guys took advantage in the end.

FTR is here! Gunns say no one wants to hear FTR talk and they’re losers. FTR lost three sets of belts AND lost to the Gunn Club. The Gunn Club says they have no reason to face FTR ever again. FTR say if they lose, they’ll never challenge for the titles again. Gunns don’t care. FTR say they’ll never tag again in AEW. Gunns don’t care. Dax says if they lose… they’ll quit AEW. Gunns accept! FTR looks to shake hands as the Gunns spit in their face and scurry out of the ring!

Match #3. No DQ: Hook vs. Stokely Hathaway

Hook tosses Stokely all over the arena before hitting a big exploder suplex on the floor at ringside! Stokely tries to escape to the ring as Hook grabs an extra barricade from under the ring. Hook sets up the guard rail inside the ring but Stokely blinds Hook with a fire extinguisher! “I ain’t a killa but don’t push me!” as Stokely quotes 2Pac to the camera. Stokely rushes Hook with a chair but Hook catches it and unleashes on Stokely about half a dozen times. T-bone suplex by Hook on to the guard rail! 1, 2,.. no! Hook pulls Stokely up and finishes this one with Redrum!

Winner: Hook

Rating: *1/2. Not much of a match and it didn’t last long, but it was incredibly entertaining.

Adam Cole is here! The entire arena is on their feet chanting “Adam Cole” and Cole wonders… who’s ready for story time? Seven days away from Cole making his in-ring return at AEW. Cole feels GREAT. Cole has never been more ready or more prepared to wrestle next week. Who’s Cole’s opponent?

Before Cole could go any further, Daniel Garcia’s music hits. Garcia is now draped in leather, by the way. Who’s ready for story time with Daniel Garcia, bay-bay? Garcia says he has become a locker room leader since Cole has left, and it’s his job to put Cole in his place. Garcia then runs down the list of people he’s beat while Cole has been playing video games on Twitch. Garcia is the life’s blood of AEW and he’s been proving he’s one of the best pro wre– whoops, he means sports entertainers… on the planet today. What makes Adam Cole so special?

“When they ring the freakin’ bell!”

Cole says the company that Garcia keeps is his problem. Cole challenges Garcia for next week and we’ve got our Adam Cole return match!

Don Callis is in the back with Kenny Omega. Omega laments that he did not go with the Young Bucks to the hospital, but Callis tells him that leaving the Bucks alone could be the best thing that’s ever happened to him, since he’s back where he belongs… in singles competition.

Match #4. Jon Moxley w/ Wheeler Yuta & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Stu Grayson w/ Evil Uno, Jon Silver, & Alex Reynolds

Grayson attacks Moxley quick but Moxley responds with some heavy chops. Chops by Grayson now. A little bit of miscommunication here as both men look for the same move and tumble to the outside. Moxley throws a chair and Grayson avoids it as both men grappling back in the ring. Up and over by Grayon but Moxley grabs a wiast lock and hits a snap backdrop suplex. Big elbow by Moxley and Grayson hits the floor. Grayson responds with a dropkick to the face. Moxley puts the breaks on and connects with an X-plex to slow down Grayson. Piledriver attempt by Moxley, transitions to a cradle piledriver, and spikes Grayson! One, two, no! Moxley maintains wrist control and stomps the prone Grayson. Two count. Grayson now fights back with some elbows and a clothesline. Uranage by Grayson and a twisting senton off the middle rope for two. Grayson goes up top but Yuta and Castagnoli provide a distraction on the outside. Grayson changes his mind and moonsaults on to the other members of the BCC! Pump kick to the jaw of Moxley inside the ring. 450 splash by Grayson! One, two, no! Grayson looks for Nightfall but Moxley counters into the bulldog choke! Moxley with some knees from north south and locks in the rear naked choke, with the hooks in. Grayson cannonballs himself and Moxley into the corner! Paradigm Shift attempt by Moxley but Grayson counters with the Pele kick. Grayson heads up top but Moxley catches him. Avalanche Deathrider and this one is over.

Winner: Jon Moxley

Rating: ***. Strong match here. There were a few awkward moments but this one was hard-hitting throughout and the crowd loves it. Grayson’s comeback tour starts here and Moxley continues to be the MVP of AEW.

Ricky Starks challenges Juice Robinson for a match at Rampage.

It’s QTV time. The crew mock Fenix and his brother’s relationship. This Friday on Rampage, Hobbs says there’s another open challenge for the TNT Championship.

Match #5. Toni Storm w/ Saraya & Ruby Soho vs. Skye Blue

Storm changes with a big elbow at the bell. Blue returns with a dropkick as Storm retreats to the outside. Blue follows with a diving hurricanrana off the apron! Blue throws Storm back in the ring and goes up top but Storm catches her tosses her to the apron. Running hip attack sends Blue crashing to the floor. Saraya and Ruby attack Blue on the outside as Storm distracts the referee. Storm beats down Blue with heavy chops on the outside and a snap suplex. Back in the ring and Blue hits a high roundhouse kick and a crossbody off the top. Tieres by Blue and a rising knee strike in the ropes. Enziguir by Blue gets a long two count. Code Blue but Storm counters with a double leg and some ground and pound. Blue pushes Storm off but Storm holds th wrist and hits a tornado DDT for two. Blue picks the ankle of Storm and hits the Code Blue! Referee distraction and a roll up get two. Shotgun dropkick by Storm and the running hip attack in the corner! German suplex by Storm. Storm Zero! This one’s over.

Winner: Toni Storm

Rating: **3/4. Solid match here and maybe Skye Blue’s best showing in AEW…? Storm as a heel has been a great decision and The Outcasts are working on all fronts.

The Outcasts are in the ring with the spray paint but Riho and Willow make the save.