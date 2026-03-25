It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …
The road to AEW Dynasty 2026 continues tonight in St. Paul, Minnesota, as this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite airs live at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max.
* Updates to begin momentarily. Stay tuned …
REFRESH THIS PAGE OFTEN FOR THE LATEST AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS!
TONIGHT!
Make sure not to miss an absolutely STACKED night of action on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite!
It all starts LIVE at 8/7c on @TBSNetwork + @SportsOnMAX, TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/8ryN7DmzcB
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 25, 2026
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 25, 2026
TONIGHT!
Tell us what part of Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite you're the most hyped for!
The action begins LIVE at 8/7c on @TBSNetwork + @SportsOnMAX, TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/1RIYrevh7K
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 25, 2026