It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

The road to AEW Dynasty 2026 continues tonight in St. Paul, Minnesota, as this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite airs live at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max.

* Updates to begin momentarily. Stay tuned …

REFRESH THIS PAGE OFTEN FOR THE LATEST AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS!

TONIGHT! Make sure not to miss an absolutely STACKED night of action on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite! It all starts LIVE at 8/7c on @TBSNetwork + @SportsOnMAX, TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/8ryN7DmzcB — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 25, 2026