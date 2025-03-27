Kenny Omega returns to the ring on Dynamite… tonight!

Mark Briscoe vs. Konosuke Takeshita

ThunderStorm vs. Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford

Mark Davis vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

Brody King vs. Kyle Fletcher

Kenny Omega (c) vs. Blake Christian

Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below!

AEW Dynamite 3/26/25

Live from the Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul, Minnesota! Taz, Tony Schiavone, and Excalibur are on the call and we’re joined by The Cleaner!

Match #1. Kenny Omega vs. Blake Christian w/ Lee Johnson

Catch-as-catch-can to start and we’ve got a stalemate. Kip up by Christian and a pie face to Omega. Christian gives Omega the finger and Omega blasts him with some hard chops. Omega misses a running back elbow in the corner and Christian attacks the kidneys with forearms. Dropkick to the face by Christian and a spear on the apron. Inverted tope suicida by Christian and Omega is in trouble early. Christian tries a springboard back elbow but Omega knees him in the back of the head. Snap dragon suplex! Make that two. Leg crossed knee brainbuster by Omega sets Christian up on the middle rope. V-TRIGGER! One Winged Angel and this one is over.

Winner: Kenny Omega

Rating: *3/4. Christian got in just enough offense to make it slightly competitive but man oh man, Omega’s offense looks as good as ever.

Omega grabs the mic and says it’s unfortunate he can’t wrestle every week, but when he gets the chance to wrestle, he promises to make it quick. It won’t be quick at Dynasty against Ricochet and Speedball.

Speaking of, here comes Speedball. Speedball congratulates Omega and says he’s an inspiration and more than respect, he admires him. At Dynasty, Speedball won’t hesitate to kick Omega’s head clean off and take his title.

Ricochet pops up on the tron, and he’s somewhere off getting married in the most ridiculous attire. Today is the best day of Ricochet’s life, until he beats Omega and Speedball and takes that title.

“It’s not about making friends, I have a cat, I don’t need anymore.” – Kenny Omega.

Omega says nobody is his comrade, and there’s only one thing Omega had time for and room for, and that’s his title and his legacy. Goodbye and good… NIGHT. BANG.

Chris Jericho says Bryan Keith and Big Bill have been under the branches of the Learning Tree for too long and have yet to prove themselves. Do they still want to be with Chris Jericho? If so, go prove yourself to him. PROVE IT. It’s not Gravity’s mask that Jericho wants… it his. Jericho then puts up his Ring of Honor Championship in an attempt to bait Bandido. See ya at Dynasty.

MJF is here and wants to play a game. Let’s play shut the hell up. MJF doesn’t have time and he calls out MVP. MJF says MVP isn’t in the business of friendship, he’s in business, period. MJF wants to be in the business.. of hurting people.

Enter Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin.

Bobby Lashley asks for the business card and rips it up right in front of MJF. MJF is confused, but he walks out, not wanting any trouble.

Big Bill and Bryan Keith are here. Keith says that hurt people, hurt people, and they’re not here for group therapy.

Bill takes the mic and MVP tells Bill to keep his bitch on a leash and let the men talk. Bill reminds us that he was never pinned, his partner was. Bill wants his rematch that he never got, against The Hurt Syndicate. MVP says win a match, and then they’ll talk.