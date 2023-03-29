It’s one of the biggest wrestling weeks of the year, and AEW is bringing the heat for Dynamite. Let’s check it out:

Ruby Soho vs. Willow Nightingale

Matt Hardy vs. Jungle Boy Jack Perry

Dalton Castle & The Boys vs. Blackpool Combat Club

AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. The Butcher

Adam Cole vs. Daniel Garcia

IWGP United States Championship: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Jeff Cobb

Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below!

AEW Dynamite 3/29/23

Live from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri! Taz, Excalibur, and Tony Schiavone are on the call tonight and it’s time for the wrestles!

Match #1. Jungle Boy vs. Matt Hardy w/ Ethan Page

Deuling chants to start. Jungle Boy flips out of a wrist lock before hitting an arm drag. Shoulder block by Hardy and a dropkick by Jungle Boy. Jungle Boy teases a dive but Ethan Page gets in the way. Jungle Boy dives anyway but gets caught with a Side Effect on the outside! Page gets in the way again but fires up Jungle Boy, who comes off the guard rail with an axe handle. Both men on the apron now exchanging elbows but Hardy hits another Side Effect on the apron! Yikes. Hardy gets a two count but is in control throughout the break. Big superplex by Matt Hardy as Ethan Page gets involved again, distracting Jungle Boy. Hook is here! Hook takes out Ethan Page as Page inadvertently hits Hardy. Swinging DDT by Jungle Boy! Back in the ring a superkick and a flatliner by Jungle Boy. Basement elbow to the back of the head by Jungle Boy and this one is over!

Winner: Jungle Boy

Rating: **1/2. Fine opener with Jungle Boy building a case for the championship match against MJF. Perfect use of Matt Hardy, too.

MJF’s music hits and the Devil himself is here! MJF says Jungle Boy interrupting his Rebar Mitzvah was a Kanye move. MJF says his job is a joke, he barely wrestles, talks about people on the mic, collects a fat check, gets on his jet, and goes back to Long Island, NY. Jungle Boy had to fight and claw for his spot and MJF is aware of that, but after their first match, MJF felt like he met his equal in Jungle Boy. After that match, MJF found Jungle Boy and shook his hand, and said that he had all the potential in the world, and that nice guys always finish last. MJF then runs down all of the friends that screwed over Jungle Boy along the way and lambasts Jungle Boy for not listening to him. MJF is the AEW world champion and Jungle Boy is still… Jungle Boy.

Jungle Boy wishes he was more like MJF sometimes. The confidence. The ability to talk. Jungle Boy wishes he didn’t care about being the most selfish, narcissistic, POS in the entire place, but he does. But Jungle Boy is going to do it his way. When Jungle Boy beats MJF, at least he won’t wake up alone in the morning hating the person he sees in the mirror.

MJF says it only took Jungle Boy four years to learn how to talk. MJF says Jungle Boy has turned out to be a massive, weak, disappointment. Weak of the body, mind, soul, and heart. MJF says he took Jungle Boy’s girlfriend Anna Jay to the side and she told him he was weak between the knees, as well. Double leg by Jungle Boy and a pull apart brawl ensues!

Match #2. Blackpool Combat Club vs. Dalton Castle & The Boys

BCC jumps Castle and The Boys on the entrance! BCC with a full court press as Claudio hits the ring with Boy 1 and hits the Ricola Bomb as Moxley chokes Castle unconscious with a D’arce choke. Finito.

Winners: Blackpool Combat Club

Rating: NR. BCC are bad, bad dudes.

Don Callis is in the back with Kenny Omega. Callis says he wants to apologize to Hangman Page.

Alex Marvez is with Hangman, who says the Bucks will be fine but they’re home recovering. Page says it was BCC who laid them out. Callis is here so apologize and shake Page’s hand, before the BCC show up and lay everyone out. Callis still has his hand extended but gets elbowed in the face and busted wide open by Moxley!

Match #3. IWGP United States Championship: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Jeff Cobb