It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from Daily’s Place amphitheater in Jacksonville, Florida this evening for their AEW Dynamite on TNT television program.

On tap for tonight’s AEW Revolution 2021 pay-per-view go-home edition of Dynamite on TNT is the highly-anticipated Shaquille O’Neal & Jade Cargill vs. Cody Rhodes & Red Velvet mixed tag-team match, as well as many other high-profile bouts and segments on the crossroads to this Sunday night’s big event.

Featured below are AEW Dynamite on TNT results from Wednesday, March 3, 2021.

AEW DYNAMITE THE CROSSROADS RESULTS (3/3/2021)

This week’s show kicks off with the usual traditional signature open and then we shoot live inside Daily’s Place where Jim Ross does his traditional introduction and then the lights immediately go out.

Cody Rhodes & Red Velvet vs. Shaquille O’Neal & Jade Cargill

From there, the theme of “The American Nightmare” begins playing and out comes Cody Rhodes as pyro explodes and “The Dapper Yapper” Justin Roberts formally introduces one-half of the first team coming to the ring for tonight’s high-profile opening contest.

Arn Anderson comes out and joins Cody and as the two head to the ring, video highlights air to show how things built to this unique mixed tag-team showdown. After the package wraps up, Red Velvet is introduced and she makes her way down to the ring with plenty of pomp-and-circumstance of her own.

As she settles into the ring, her music fades down and the lights go out. When they come back on, Jade Cargill’s theme hits and she makes her way out to the top of the stage as pyro and fireworks erupt. The Excalibur and Tony Schiavone join in on commentary alongside “Good Ole’ J.R.” as we await the introduction of Shaq Diesel.

Finally, her music cuts off and the big screen video begins playing for NBA Hall Of Fame legend Shaquille O’Neal. Some cool music plays and then Shaq Daddy himself emerges throwing up the double-biceps pose as Justin Roberts gives him a nice introduction in the ring. He joins Jade and the two begin making their way to the ring for our first match of the evening here on the AEW Revolution 2021 go-home edition of Dynamite on TNT.

The bell sounds and it will be Shaq and Cody kicking things off for their respective teams. Shaq has a serious look on his face. The two lock-up and Shaq throws Cody half-way across the ring and shows off his muscles some more. The 1,000-or-so fans, as J.R. points out on commentary, are going wild inside Daily’s Place with chants for both guys. Shaq does the Muhammad Ali shuffle and the fans light up again.

We see Cody fire away at Shaq and hit him with a chop, only for Shaq to turn “The American Nightmare” and blast him with a big Paul Wight-style defeaning chop of his own. Shaq launches Cody across the ring and blasts him with another chop. In the corner of the ring, Shaq hits Cody with a big knee to the gut. Shaq moves methodically around the ring, stalking his opponent now, as he continues to dominate the action against the much more experienced wrestler.

Jade ends up tagging herself in as Cody and Shaq were fighting in the heel corner. Shaq and Cody leave the ring as Red Velvet is forced to come in. Jade and Velvet circle each other and now we see Cargill blast Velvet with a big running boot to the chest that floors her opponent. Velvet backs in a corner now and when Jade comes in after her, Red ducks her, bobs, weaves and starts peppering her with her first connecting offensive shots of the evening. This doesn’t last long, however, as Jade turns the tables and backs Red in the corner before launching her across the ring and dropping down to do some arrogant push-ups.

Cargill hits a Scott Hall-style fall-away slam before doing an HBK-style nip-up and posing for the fans. We see Shaq get knocked off the ring apron, but he lands on his feet on the floor, only to back up to a big chair shot from behind by Austin Gunn. Other members of The Nightmare Family jump the barricade and get involved. As the ref tries to restore order, we see Red Velvet climb to the top-rope and flip off onto a giant pile of bodies in a wicked-awesome spot that gets the replay and “Holy Sh*t!” chant-treatment. Back in the ring, however, Jade takes back over the offensive control of Red and locks her in the figure-four leg-lock in the center of the ring.

Now we see Jade head to the floor where she retrieves a table from under the ring. The commentators point out that Cody and even Shaq, her own partner, look concerned at how far Jade is taking things. Red comes out after her and catches her off-guard with some offense before pulling out a second table, which she sets up next to the one that Jade just set up. Back in the ring, Red hits a crazy enzugiri kick that connects right on the money with the kisser of Jade. Red then tags in Cody, which means Shaq has to come back in as well. He does. Now we see Shaq flex and then raise his hand for a test-of-strength spot with Cody. For some goofy reason, Cody looks to be ready to oblige. Instead, we see the ring-savvy of “The American Nightmare” as he pretends to raise his hand only to kick Shaq in the bread-basket.

Shaq recovers quickly and blasts Cody with a big shot before hitting him with a powerful follow-up power bomb. Cody is quick to recover from this, however, and he hits a big Hulk Hogan on Andre The Giant style struggle power-slam on Shaq. Moments later, Cody and Shaq tag out and Red Velvet and Jade Cargill come back in. We see Red and Jade trade shots, with neither woman establishing an offensive lead over the other. Jade hits a big spinebuster and goes for the cover, however Cody breaks it up. Shaq gets involved, so Cody pokes him in the eyes, hits the ropes and launches himself onto Shaq, where the two both fall down and crash through the two tables that were set up earlier. Jade looks stunned and when she turns around, she is blasted with a spear from Velvet. She covers her but Jade kicks out. Red goes to Arn Anderson on the floor for some quick coaching advice. She goes back and picks up Jade, hoisting her over her shoulders. Jade reverses but Red avoids a counter-attempt. Jade ends up double-hooking Red’s arms behind her back. She hoists her up in this position and slams her down face-first. 1-2-3. It’s all over.

Winners: Shaquille O’Neal & Jade Cargill

Shaq Loaded Into Ambulance Than Disappears

Once the match ends, the commentators turn their attention to the scene on the floor at ringside, focusing on Shaq still being down and out in the mess of broken tables that he crashed through with Cody’s weight slamming down on top of him. They inform us that they still stay with this story as we see doctors checking on him. On that note, we head to a commercial break.

We return to the break to see replays and highlights of the table spot with Shaq and Cody, as well as the final action in the ring that led up to the finish of the match before we return to footage from the break to see Shaq being loaded up on a gurney and put in the back of an ambulance. When we return live, Tony Schiavone is on the scene but he notices that Shaq is now nowhere to be found.

He says he saw him loaded in there, as we did via the footage from the break, but he has apparently fled the scene or has been abducted. We will find out as the commentators tell us that they will stay with the story as the evening develops.

PAC & Rey Fenix vs. John Skyler & D3

Back live, inside Daily’s Place amphitheater we see “The Bastard” PAC and Rey Fenix make their way down to the ring for our second scheduled match of the evening.

Two of the three members of Death Triangle make their way into the squared circle where their opponents are awaiting them. It is John Skyler and D3.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this bout. The Death Triangle members immediately begin dominating the action and literally two minutes later, the squash match ends with PAC and Fenix finishing off their opposition with ease and scoring the pin fall victory. We quickly move on afterwards.

Winners: PAC & Rey Fenix

The Inner Circle Press Conference

We shoot over to the commentary table where the trio runs down some scheduled action still to come on tonight’s AEW Revolution 2021 “go-home” edition of Dynamite on TNT.

Afterwards, we are informed that coming up after the break will be The Inner Circle Press Conference. Then, suddenly, the theme music of “Le Champion” hits and out comes The Inner Circle, led by their leader Chris Jericho.

As they settle into the ring, J.R. goes to send things to a commercial break, only for the action to remain live for another moment or so. Then he promises we’re really going to a commercial this time, and we do.

We’re back live now and we see the ring has been transformed into a press conference set-up, complete with a podium and members of the media around the ringside area. We get the first question and then Chris Jericho goes on a rant about some of his accolades, including his past tag-teams alongside Dwayne Johnson and AEW’s own Paul Wight.

“Le Champion” claims none of them are better than MJF. He says it’s time for them to beat the hell out of The Young Bucks, just like they did their stupid father, at this Sunday’s AEW Revolution PPV. The next question comes from J.R.’s co-host on the Grilling JR podcast, Conrad Thompson.

MJF calls Conrad “Turkey Tits” and then tells Chris he can take this one. Jericho says he doesn’t want to answer this question and tells Conrad to go on. MJF questions why the fans are actually chanting for Conrad. Now we have a question about why they attacked “Papa Buck” last week. MJF claims what he did and Chris did last week was an act of self-defense.

He goes on to call himself the victim because he got the old man’s disgusting blood on his expensive custom suit. Friedman claims what they did to Papa Buck will be nothing compared to what they do to The Young Bucks at Revolution. He claims it wasn’t their idea to attack Papa Buck and then hands the mic off to one of the members of the Proud ‘N’ Powerful tag-team of Santana & Ortiz.

Jericho asks for the next question and up walks Eric Bischoff. The fans chant for him and then he introduces himself as Eric Bischoff from the 83 Weeks podcast. He asks a two-part question that he directs to Jericho. He asks if he knows the condition of Papa Buck. His second question is how stupid motivating The Young Bucks to come after him ranks on the all-time list of dumb things he’s done in his career.

“The Demo God” tells Bischoff firstly to shut his mouth and then claims he doesn’t know, nor care, about the condition of Papa Buck. Before he can say anything else, he is interrupted by the theme song of The Young Bucks.

On that note, the reigning AEW World Tag-Team Champions emerges as Nick and Matt Jackson come out with their titles in-tow and serious looks on their faces. Their music dies down and they begin talking. They said they knew they would try to harm them and possibly even their friends, but never did they expect them to attack their father. They claim their dad is one of the best men in the world and taught them everything they know. He says their dad did everything that Chris and Maxwell’s dads apparently didn’t do with them.

They enter the ring as they continue talking and they say his dad taught them to dream big and they improvised and built a ring in their backyard with their bare hands. He says their dad taught them not to stand there idley and let someone else do their work for them. You do it yourself. He says that spirit is what created The Young Bucks, Being The Elite and this very company of All Elite Wrestling.

The Young Bucks claim that if it wasn’t for their dad there might not even be an AEW and if there wasn’t an AEW, MJF would still be living with his parents and waiting for a call back from the Rosie O’Donnell Show. They tell Jericho that he would probably be jerking the curtain at the Capitol Wrestling Center right now. They said their dad taught them one other thing and then they hit stereo super kicks on Jericho and MJF before a giant brawl breaks out between the tag champs and The Inner Circle.

Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson bring out some tables and set them up. We see The Young Bucks still beating down the various members of The Inner Circle. Now we see Ortiz held down on a table as Nick Jackson climbs up the set of Dynamite. He and Matt both dive and crash onto Ortiz, putting him through a table while the members of The Inner Circle, who are still recovering from their own beatdown, watch on to end the segment.

Special Look At Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match

Atsushi Onita is featured in a special elaborate video package that promotes this Sunday’s AEW Revolution 2021 pay-per-view main event of Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega for the AEW Championship in an Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match.

After the package wraps up, we get an advertisement for the Countdown to AEW Revolution special that premieres on TNT immediately following tonight’s AEW Dynamite broadcast.

FTR & Tully Blanchard vs. Jurassic Express

Now we’re back live inside the Daily’s Place amphitheater where FTR and Tully Blanchard, accompanied by J.J. Dillon, make their way out and head down to the ring. Tully is wearing his old-school robe and his vintage NWA Television Championship. We head to a commercial break as they settle into the ring.

We return live to the fans singing along with the Jurassic Express theme song as Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy and Marko Stunt settle into the ring. The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with our next match of the evening.

It will be Marko Stunt and Tully Blanchard in a body suit ala MVP in WWE during his original run, starting things off for their respective teams. FTR jumps off to an early offensive advantage, as Tully works over Stunt and tags out. We see Dax Harwood pick up where he left off, as Jungle Boy also tags in.

Now Jungle Boy fires up with a big comeback as he takes out any-and-everything in sight, including Cash Wheeler and Tully, until finally we see a handful of hair pull Jungle Boy out to the floor. Seconds later, however, Jungle Boy gets his submission finisher on Wheeler on the floor. Tully has a weapon that he passes to FTR. It was J.J.’s shoe. He blasts Jungle Boy with it in the ring and covers him, however he manages to kick out before the count of three.

They work Jungle Boy over in the corner as Tully tags in and gets in some offense, including a tope suicida to the floor, as we head to a mid-match commercial break with the action still in progress on the floor.

When we return from the break, we see FTR still in firm control of the offense in the ring. Finally, Luchasaurus gets the hot tag and comes in cleaning house and any-and-everyone in sight as the commentators talk about the new monster FTR created when they chopped the horns off of his old mask.

Luchasaurus hits some impressive high-spots for a big man and then finally he is a too overzealous as he charges at one of the FTR members only to fly past him and into the ring post. He recovers and makes the tag. On the floor, Harwood hits a tornado DDT on Luchasaurus using the ring apron instead of the ropes as you would for the same move inside the ring.

Speaking of in the ring, we see Jungle Boy decking both members of his opposition. Now we see a big splash off the top from Jurassic Express to break up a pin attempt. Tully takes over now and hits his trademark slingshot suplex off the ropes. Afterwards, Luchasaurus and Tully square off and the big man hits the tail whip hook-kick to deck the legend. Jurassic Express hit their double-team finisher and go for the cover, however the FTR member kicks out just before the count of three.

On the floor, Jungle Boy goes for a dive but one of the camera men get hit. We find out that he is a plant, as the camera man mystery man gets physically involved leading to a spiked piledriver in the ring. Tully makes the cover and the heels pick up the victory. The commentators immediately turn their attention to the mystery masked camera man who got involved, and J.J. Dillon, who also interfered in the bout.

Winners: FTR & Tully Blanchard

Shawn Spears Reveals Himself As Mystery Man, Four Horsemen Reunite?

The match wraps up and as FTR is celebrating with Tully Blanchard and J.J. Dillon in the ring, we see the masked camera man come into the ring and reveal himself to be Shawn Spears. Arn Anderson emerges from the backstage area and surveys the scene in the ring. He points out that there are four of them and J.J., before holding up the familiar four-finger Four Horsemen hand gesture.

Tony Schiavone Introduces Paul Wight, Who Teases Another Big AEW Signing

Now the commentators kick it over to Tony Schiavone, who is standing on the entrance ramp with a microphone. He introduces for the first time in AEW, Paul Wight. The man formerly known as Big Show in WWE and The Giant in WCW makes his way out wearing his new “No More B.S.” (Big Show) official AEW t-shirt.

Paul Wight comes out and talks to Schiavone as the fans break out in a “No More B.S.! No More B.S.!” chant. Wight asks who saw this coming? He says Schiavone knew him since he was a young, long-haired rookie with talent and potential. He talks about making his start in the business on TNT and now he has come full circle.

He talks about being excited to work with the talent in AEW and brings up AEW DARK Elevation, the new show he will commentate alongside Schiavone for All Elite Wrestling.

Wight claims he is taking his commentary job so serious that he’s going to prove it by breaking a big scoop right now. He says this Sunday at AEW Revolution, AEW is going to sign and bring to work a legendary talent that is going to come to work for AEW. He tells the fans it’s not who they think. He tells us to tune in this Sunday to the PPV to see who it is and tells us to remember he knew it first.

AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Tournament

Nyla Rose vs. Ryo Mizunami

Now we turn to a video package highlighting the action thus far in the first-ever AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Tournament.

As we return live, Nyla Rose makes her way down to the ring accompanied by Vickie Guerrero. As she settles into the ring, her music dies down and theme of Ryo Mizunami plays as she makes her way to the ring.

Excalibur talks about Ryo appearing on the inaugural AEW show and talks about her making her return to America as she settles into the ring for our next bout of the evening.

The bell sounds and here we go as these two lock up to get this match off-and-running. Mizunami gets off to a surprisingly good start straight out of the gate, however it isn’t long before Rose takes over the offensive control and taunts her and the crowd.

Ryo fights her way back into the contest, however, and she taunts Rose right back before backing her into a corner and chopping the crap out of her. She does a big dance and then hits one final chop to the former AEW Women’s Champion. The fans are getting super into Ryo Mizunami as she does a mime-job of pulling a rope as she pulls herself into a big clothesline into Rose in the corner.

Mizunami runs into a big boot from Rose and a follow-up splash from her for a close near fall as the offensive tables are turned that fast. Rose beats down Ryo right in front of Vickie Guerrero at ringside, as we hear the “Excuse Me” princess shrieking out like only she can. As Rose continues to dominate the action, J.R. leads us into a mid-match, picture-in-picture commercial break.

We’re back from the commercial and we see Rose still in control of the action as she heads to the top-rope. She goes for a flying senton off the top, however Ryo moves so no one was home when Rose came crashing down to the canvas with all of her weight. Ryo slaps herself in the face over-and-over again to revive herself a bit and now she goes on an offensive run. She hits a diving guillotine leg-drop on the apron to Rose from the middle ropes.

Ryo heads to the middle of the ring as referee Aubrey Edwards begins her count to ten on a count-out, which is how she defeated the much larger Aja Kong to advance to this part of the tournament. Aubrey makes it to the count of nine, however Rose rolls right in at nine. Mizunami was waiting for her on the top-rope to roll-in at nine, and flies off with a high-spot for a close near fall, however Rose again manages to survive.

Mizunami fires away at Rose with forearms but Rose cuts her off and takes back over. Rose hits a Death Valley Driver for another close near fall. Rose hangs Ryo over the top rope and heads to the top-rope for her diving knee drop. She hits it. She covers Ryo. 1-2…Ryo kicks out! Vickie is shown screaming at ringside as the crowd and commentators react wildly and replays are shown of what just transpired.

Back live, Nyla is looking for the Beast Bomb, but Ryo fights out of it. Ryo hits an Exploder Suplex and heads to the top-rope. Rose recovers, however, and crotches Ryo on the top. She heads up after her looking for a top-rope superplex. She hits it. Ryo hits a German Suplex after both women finally get to their feet. She follows up with a big spear. She goes to the top-rope and comes flying off with her guillotine leg drop. 1-2-3. Ryo Mizunami wins and moves on to this Sunday’s AEW Revolution PPV against Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women’s Championship.

Winner of the AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Tournament: Ryo Mizunami

Ryo Mizunami & Hikaru Shida Go At It Ahead Of AEW Revolution

As Ryo Mizunami’s music plays, she celebrates in the ring as Vickie Guerrero looks upset and angry and Rose is laid out.

She is presented with the trophy for winning the AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Tournament and then the reigning AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida makes her way into the ring.

The commentators talk about how Ryo Mizunami and Hikaru Shida will meet in a one-on-one showdown for the AEW Women’s Championship at this Sunday’s AEW Revolution 2021 pay-per-view.

As it appears they were heading to a commercial break, Ryo blasts Shida with a forearm as a cheap shot. She goes to follow-up on the attack, but Shida decks her and poses with her title as we now head to that commercial break that was teased moments ago.

Tony Schiavone Talks With Sting And All Hell Breaks Loose

We return live and already in the ring with a microphone is Tony Schiavone. He talks about the excitement for this Sunday’s Street Fight at Revolution and then introduces “The Icon” himself.

“This is Sting!” we hear from Schiavone as the lights go out and come back on to show the snow falling as the pro wrestling legend emerges and makes his way down to the ring.

Schiavone welcomes Sting and brings up what happened two weeks ago with Sting getting attacked before mentioning how Sting responded with an attack of his own on last week’s show.

“The Icon” credits Brian Cage power-bombing him through the ring for knocking the dust and cob-webs off of him, promising us that it didn’t tickle. As he talks about something being woken inside of himself, he is interrupted.

Out comes Team Taz member Ricky Starks by himself. He gets in the ring and on the mic, promising that he is out here on his own accord. He talks about Sting impressing him last week but says he’s still no legend before slapping him with a cheap shot.

Sting then responds by firing away at Starks. He goes to lock him in the Scorpion Death Lock and then he is attacked from behind by Taz’s son and Powerhouse Hobbs. As Brian Cage enters the ring looking to add punishment, the theme of Darby Allin hits and the TNT Champion makes his way to the ring to make the save.

Allin hits a top-rope shotgun drop kick that knocks Cage out to the floor. Allin and Sting stand tall in the ring as Team Taz retreats and J.R. talks us into another commercial break.

Face Of The Revolution Ladder Match Qualifier

Max Caster vs. 10

When we return from the break, “The Dapper Yapper” Justin Roberts is in the ring and he begins his formal pre-match introductions for this, a Face Of The Revolution Ladder Match Qualifying Bout for this Sunday’s AEW Revolution 2021 pay-per-view.

The Dark Order member number 10 makes his way to the ring, as does Max Caster and the bell sounds to get this one started as we hear Scorpio Sky, who has already qualified for the ladder match, on guest commentary for this one.

Both guys trade offensive control here in the early goings of the bout while the focus on commentary is Sky talking about the match at this Sunday’s PPV while Excalibur questions him about various topics. The action meanwhile is starting to see Caster take off in the offensive driver’s seat.

The bout spills out to the floor now, as the commentators lead us into a mid-match, picture-in-picture commercial break. We see Caster rolling 10 in the ring as we head to the break with the action still ongoing in the ring.

When we return from the break we see 10 make a big offensive comeback only for Jack Evans to make the assist after revealing that he was hiding under the ring the entire time. This helps Caster steal the pinfall victory from 10 to advance and qualify for the Face Of The Revolution Ladder Match. After the match we see “Big Money” Matt Hardy paid Jack Evans off to do that.

Winner and qualifying for the Face Of The Revolution Ladder Match at Revolution: Max Caster

“The Best Man” Miro Talks AEW Revolution

We head to a backstage segment with “The Best Man” Miro who promises he’s gonna get what he wants this Sunday at AEW Revolution. Then we return to the commentators who plug his match at this weekend’s big event, before running down other matches on the card.

Matt Hardy & Marq Quen vs. John Silver & “Hangman” Adam Page

Now we return live inside Daily’s Place amphitheater where “The Dapper Yapper” Justin Roberts is in the ring as he makes the pre-match introductions for tonight’s main event.

On that note, “Big Money” Matt Hardy and his partner for tonight, one-half of Private Party – Marq Quen – make their way down to the ring. As they settle into the ring, their music dies down.

Now The Dark Order make their way out as John Silver is one-half of the team that will be involved in the other side of the equation for this week’s headline bout. Now “Hangman” Adam Page comes out and it will be he and Silver against Hardy and Quen.

The bell sounds and it will be Silver and Quen who start things off for their respective teams. Silver jumps off to an early offensive lead only for Hardy to get in a cheap shot, which helps Quen pull into the lead. Quen gets in some follow-up shots and then tags in Hardy, who picks up where Quen left off, taking it to Silver. We head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

We’re back live and we see Hardy and Quen are back in control of the offense in this match. We see a trend develop where Hardy is avoiding any contact in the ring unless his opposition is clearly down-and-out, as well as one where Hardy is more concerned with trying to hurt “Hangman” Adam Page ahead of their high stakes showdown this Sunday than winning this match.

Page keeps making the save for his team and finally he hits his Buckshot Lariat on Quen for a pinfall victory Hardy is shown watching on in horror.

Winners: “Hangman” Adam Page & John Silver

All Hell Breaks Loose As Revolution Go-Home Show Goes Off The Air

As soon as the bell sounds and Page’s music plays, he and Silver celebrate until Hardy strikes, attacking them from behind and beating “Hangman” down with a microphone as he reveals that this was all a set up to soften up Page before their match at Revolution.

Now we see The Dark Order hit the ring to make the save and then all of the teams in another match on the PPV hit the ring. Now even more members of the AEW roster hit the ring as we get a true Dusty Finish to tonight’s Revolution go-home edition of Dynamite.

As the show is going off the air, Death Triangle hits the ring and all hell is still breaking loose all over the place as J.R. points out that all hell breaks loose next on the Countdown program, which is up next. That does it for this week’s show. Thanks for joining us and remember to stop back by for our AEW Revolution coverage this Sunday night.