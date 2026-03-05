AEW Dynamite is back tonight from “The Lone Star State.”

This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite airs live at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max from the Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas, featuring a stacked lineup for the weekly two-hour prime time program.

The following are AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, March 4, 2026, written by Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS 3/4/26

The show kicks off inside the arena with Excalibur doing his usual show-opening “It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means” catchphrase, as the camera pans the packed crowd in attendance.

AEW World Championship

MJF (c) vs. Kevin “The Jet” Knight

The commentators mention MJF vs. Kevin Knight for the AEW World Championship will kick things off as the opening contest, and that the bout will feature “limited commercial interruptions.” They send us into a pre-match video package.

When the video package wraps up, we return live in the arena where the familiar sounds of Kevin Knight’s theme hits the house speakers. Out comes “The Jet” accompanied by his JetSpeed tag-team partner “Speedball” Mike Bailey, as the crowd reactions.

Knight heads down and settles inside the squared circle for the biggest opportunity thus far in his young career. He settles in the ring and his music dies down. The first note of MJF’s entrance tune hits and the El Paso crowd erupts. MJF emerges with fireworks and pyro, and heads to the ring for his title defense.

His music fades off and “The Dapper Yapper” Justin Roberts begins his formal pre-match ring introductions for the champion and the challenger. He points out that the match has a 60-minute time-limit. Following the intros, the bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running.

The two lock-up and MJF takes Knight down with an arm-drag. He pops up and loudly verbally gloats about doing so, only for the next lock-up to see Knight hit an arm-drag of his own. And again. And again. And again. He slaps an armbar on the grounded MJF and cranks away.

Winner and STILL AEW World Champion: MJF

Orange Cassidy & Darby Allin vs. Gabe Kidd & Clark Connors

In progress …

REFRESH THIS PAGE OFTEN FOR THE LATEST AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS!