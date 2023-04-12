Le Champion vs. The Man Formerly Known as The Bearcat, an International Championship match, and more on this week’s Dynamite!

Chris Jericho vs. Keith Lee

Swerve Strickland vs. Darby Allin

Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Brandon Cutler & Michael Nakazawa

Riho & Skye Blue vs. The Outcasts

AEW TNT Championship: Powerhouse Hobbs (c) vs. Silas Young

AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Buddy Matthews

AEW Dynamite 4/12/23

Live from the UWM Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin! Taz, Excalibur, and Tony Schiavone are on the call tonight.

Match #1. Swerve Strickland vs. Darby Allin

Joining this one just in progress as Darby hits a coffin splash on Swerve on the outside. Darby sets up the steel steps but Swerve trips Darby and Darby lands hard. Boot to the face of Darby in front of the steps on the outside. Back in the ring now and Swerve is removing Darby’s belt before lashing him with it, as referee Aubrey Edwards looks on. Swerve with a series of boots to the face that send Darby hanging out of the ring, as Swerve comes over the top with the Swerve Stomp to a draping Darby. Swerve seems to have injured his ankle on the landing, however. Swerve with a Canadian backbreaker, holds on for two, and a third, before dropping Darby. Swerve looks for a moonsault but Darby crotches him on the top rope and recognizes the ankle injury, as Darby bites on the ankle! Toe hold now by Darby in the center of the ring. Swerve escapes and both men trade palm strikes. Coffin splash by Darby but Swerve counters into a German suplex. Brainbuster attempt by Swerve but Darby floats over in mid-air and hits the Scorpion Death Drop! Two count. Darby goes up top but Swerve catches him in the Electric Chair on the apron, but Darby counters with a poisonrana off the apron to the floor! Darby rolls Swerve back in the ring and hits the Coffin Drop! One, two, — Prince Nana is here and puts Swerve’s legs on the rope! Brian Cage is here now as Darby chases Nana up the ramp. Swerve catches Darby coming back in the ring with the Swerve Kick, before coming off the top with the Swerve Stomp! Swerve’s ankle is preventing him from making the cover in time as Swerve only gets a two. Darby hits the ropes but Cage trips him up, promptly getting ejected. Running Code Red by Darby gets two! Last Supper and Darby gets it!

Winner: Darby Allin

Rating: ****. Man I loved this one. The story of Swerve injuring himself with the stomp and Darby taking advantage of it, and it playing in to the finish of the match. Great stuff between these two.

MJF is here!

Darby Allin sure is impressive, even if his dad String wasn’t here. While Darby is a “shitty little emo schmuck”, he’s one of the best MJF has ever started across the ring from. MJF reminds us he beat Darby with a headlock.

MJF says he bought his parents a house and he helped his dad retire, and he’s proud of that. Darby won’t lower his morals to be someone in this world, unlike MJF.

MJF is tired of the Four Pillars caring about morals. Morals kill careers. Darby is a gutless coward because he doesn’t have the balls to sacrifice what must be sacrificed. MJF says he might end up on his deathbed alone, and he might not go to heaven if there is an afterlife, but he is willing to do whatever it takes to succeed and leave a legacy in this sport. Darby’s legacy will read “Sting’s bitch.”

ENTER STING.

Sting is offended at the daddy day care talk. Sting sees himself as more of a cheerleader, and throws pompoms at MJF.

Sting wants MJF to stop talking about this Cody daycare stuff. Whoops. MJF had a support system in Cody. Darby has one in Sting. Surfer Sting had one in Ric Flair. Sting has no hunger for the world title, and showtime is almost over. But showtime is JUST STARTING for Darby. Darby is leaving this world as champion, ending MJF’s reign of terror.

MJF slaps Darby in the face and runs away.

Match #2. AEW World TV Championship Open Challenge: Powerhouse Hobbs (c) vs. Silas Young

Spinebuster. Burning Hammer. Finito.

Winner and STILL AEW World TV Champion: Powerhouse Hobbs

Rating: NR

Wardlow is here with a bat and he destroys the car that QT gifted Powerhouse Hobbs! Wardlow then takes a forklift and dumps the car over. POOR CAR.

Hobbs was going to make Silas pay for Wardlow’s actions by powerbombing him off the stage through a table, but Wardlow makes the save. After a brief pull apart brawl, Hobbs gets taken to the back and Aaron Solow gets powerbombed off the stage instead.

Video of Jay White and Juice Robinson is shown. White and Robinson have formed Bullet Club Gold, and they’re taking over AEW.

Match #3. AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Buddy Matthews

Cassidy’s hand is hurting from last week when Cassidy hit the title that Matthews was holding up. Matthews catches Cassidy’s diving crossbody but gets hurricanrana’d into the turnbuckle. Orange Punch and Matthews is down, but the referee is checking on Cassidy’s who’s hand is hurt, and bad. Doctor checks on Cassidy too, but Matthews is up and steps on Cassidy’s hand! Matthews works over Cassidy’s hand throughout the break. Both men trade superkicks on the apron now. Cassidy looks for the satellite DDT on the apron but Matthews counters with a huge rising knee strike. Cassidy is down but pops up with Beach Break on the apron! Both men barely make it in before the ten count and trade some elbows inside the ring. Spinning back kick by Matthews and a boot to the face, before standing on Cassidy’s injured hand! Matthews now mocks Orange’s kicks and knees him in the face. Stundog Millionaire by Cassidy out of nowhere! Cassidy walks into a big boot but follows up with an Orange Elbow (?) to Matthews, who’s perched on the top rope. Matthews grabs a fireman’s carry on the top rope but Cassidy counters into an avalanche satellite DDT! Matthews rolls to the floor and Cassidy follows with one to the floor! Back in the ring, diving DDT by Cassidy off the top rope plants Matthews with a THIRD DDT! One, two, no! Cassidy didn’t have full coverage on the pin, and let’s go with that’s the reason Matthews kicked out. Big knee by Matthews but Orange Punch by Cassidy and Matthews is out a two! Announcers tell the story of the Orange Punch not being as effective due to the hurt hand, in a nice touch. Matthews now with a chokeslam into a knee to the face. Cassidy calls him on for one more to Matthews obliges with a stomp! One, two, no! Mouse Trap by Cassidy out of nowhere rolls him up and gets the win!

Winner and STILL AEW World TV Champion:

Rating: ****. BANGER AFTER BANGER tonight on AEW. Another great story here the entire match, but Matthews doing the damage to the hand of Cassidy and that injury coming in to play multiple times. Are we ready to start talking about Buddy Matthews being a top 10 talent yet or no?

Video package for Luchasaurus and Christian is shown. Luchasaurus looks like Kane met Casey Jones. “Somethings have changed.” – Christian.

The Best Friends are here with Renee. Renee asked for a health update on Orange, and he’s fine. But the Best Friends have challenged Aussie Open for the IWGP tag championship on Rampage. Gotcha.

Ethan Page is here with Stokely, which brings out Matt Hardy and Isiah Kassidy. Matt had it written in the contract that if Hook beat Hardy, then Hardy and Private Party were free of The Firm. Big Bill and Moriarty attack from behind now. Hook is here! Hook tosses Moriarty and lays some body shots into Big Bill! Bill goozles Hook but Page puts a stop to that. The good guys are getting the boots to them but…

HERE’S JEFF HARDY! Twist of Fate to Moriarty and a swanton to Page! Jeff Hardy has returned!

Kenny Omega has a message for the Blackpool Combat Club, and that he’s going to get his piece of flesh from all of them.

Match #4. Blackpool Combat Club vs. Michael Nakazawa & Brandon Cutler

Moxley and Claudio jump Nak and Cutler before the match and they’re already a bloody mess. Nakazawa finally gets in the ring and eats a lariat by Claudio and a giant swing. Sharpshooter by Claudio and Cutler is in the ring trying to make the save but gets dumped to the outside. Claudio looks for the Ricola Bomb but Nakazawa back body drops him. Moxley gets the tag but gets bitten by Moxley. Clothesline by Cutler does nothing, and he’s bleeding bad. Another clothesline staggers Moxley. Cutler runs into a King Kong lariat and the Deathrider finishes this one wait, nope, bulldog choke instead. Nakazawa makes the save! Hammer and anvil elbows to Nakazawa as Moxley mercilessly stomps Cutler in the head, before the referee calls for the bell.

Winners: Blackpool Combat Club

Rating: NR.

After the match, Ricola Bomb to Nakazawa. Yuta is here now as well. Moxley calls out the entire Elite and says they’re still in the hospital because they have glass jaws and glass bodies.

Here’s Kenny Omega!

The Bucks attack from behind! IT’S A BRAWL. SUPERKICK PARTY TO THE BLACKPOOL COMBAT CLUB!

BTE Trigger to Moxley! Omega gets a case from under the ring but the Bucks stop him. Wait, the Bucks hand him a screwdriver! Moxley calls Omega on! Omega attacks and stabs the turnbuckle as Moxley escapes.

Match #5. Skye Blue & Riho vs. Ruby Soho & Toni Storm w/ Saraya

Ruby punts Riho in the ribs early but Riho and Blue hit a double dropkick that sends Soho to the floor. Assisted dive off the top to the floor by Riho. Riho misses a diving double stomp on the inside now as Ruby is back in control with some mounted punches. Cradle by Riho gets two. Tag to Blue who hits a big knee strike but Storm gets the tag. Blue with a pair of thrust kicks from the apron to Saraya and Storm before hitting a diving head scissors to the outside. Diving crossbody back inside the ring. Big boot by Storm to Riho and a superkick by Blue. German suplex by Storm and a running hip attack in the corner to Blue. Storm Zero and this one is over.

Winners: Toni Storm & Ruby Soho

Rating: **. Not long enough to mean much but the action down the stretch was awesome. You could tell the show was running a bit long as they cut the intros, but Storm, Soho, and Riho can do no wrong. Blue is coming along nicely but she’s still got a ways to go, and working with these women will get her there.

Triple powerbomb by The Outcasts to Riho! Jamie Hayter is here to make the save but the numbers are too much.

Britt Baker is here! Baker and Saraya square off and Saraya looks for the stomp but The Outcasts pull Saraya to safety.

Match #6. Chris Jericho vs. Keith Lee

Lee chops Jericho down and then gives him a smooch on the forehead. Running shoulder blocks by Lee. Splashes in the corner by Lee who is firmly in control of the match. Lee heads up top looking for a moonsault but Garcia gets on the apron to cause the distraction. Jericho shoves Lee to the apron before connecting with a double jump dropkick that sends Lee crashing to the floor. Jericho now putting the boots to Lee during the commercial break, before flipping off the fans unnecessarily. Lee charges Jericho in the corner but Jericho gets the boots off and comes off the middle rope with a missile dropkick. Picture-perfect Lionsault by Jericho but Lee powers out at two. Lee now firing up with some more shoulder blocks before trying to Biel Jericho, but Garcia holds Jericho’s boot to save him. Bearhug by Lee and a clothesline flatten Jericho. POUNCE by Keith Lee! Lee heading up top now and comes off the MIDDLE ROPE with a moonsault! Jericho gets the knees up but seems to have hurt his own knee more than he did Lee. Choke slam by Lee gets a two count. Spirit Bomb attempt by Lee but Jericho gouges the eyes and locks in the Walls of Jericho! Lee powers out but Garcia gets involved and Lee brings him into the ring. Double clothesline by Lee. Jericho looks for a Codebreaker but Lee catches him, under hooks the legs, and drills him with the Spirit Bomb! Garcia distracts the referee as someone in a mask hits Lee with a foreign object. Jericho makes the cover for the three!

Winner: Chris Jericho

Rating: **3/4. Lee showed up big time here and put on a good match with Jericho in the main event. Curious choice to close the show as per we’ve had to title matches so far, and a great opener with Swerve and Darby. That being said, Lee reminded the crowd why they were so happy to have him here.

The mask comes down and it was Swerve! As Jericho and Garcia celebrate…

IT’S ADAM COLE, BAY BAY! Cole checks on Lee and gives him a fist bump before looking back at the ring, and walking Lee to the back.