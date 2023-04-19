Le Champion vs. The Man Formerly Known as The Bearcat, an International Championship match, and more on this week’s Dynamite!

Jay White vs. Komander

Jamie Hayter & Dr. Britt Baker DMD vs. Ruby Soho & Toni Storm

AEW TNT Championship: Powerhouse Hobbs (c) vs. Wardlow

The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass vs. Daddy Magic, Cool Hand Ang, & Jake Hager

Pillars Tournament Opening Match: Sammy Guevara vs. Jungle Boy

AEW Dynamite 4/19/23

Live from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania! Side note, Jay White already made it into the show’s opening package… that shows you how much AEW thinks of the Switchblade!

Jungle Boy is here!

Welp, Jungle Boy doesn’t get a word out before Sammy Guevara show up.

Sammy.. welp, never mind, here’s Darby Allin .

Darby says perception is reality and Sting and Darby view themselves as equals, whereas Sammy is a follower of Chris Jericho. Darby says Jericho is holding Sammy back, and they’d love to talk it out with Sting and Darby.

Jungle Boy, Jack Perry, whatever you want to call yourself… Jungle Boy is part of the California click and had to work the least to get to AEW. Yikes. When Jungle Boy was announced to have signed to AEW, Darby was still living in his car, and he was jealous of him. However, nothing about Jungle Boy intimidated Darby.

Jungle Boy wonders if the kids know what Darby is really like? Antisocial, unfriendly, rude to everyone who isn’t “cool enough” for him, and Darby is only here because he didn’t make it as a skateboarder.

Jungle Boy respects Sammy Guevara the most, because what you see is what you get. Darby puts his body, life, and future on the line, but he’s still a scumbag piece of s.

Sammy Guevara reminds us that Darby and himself were not on the last PPV, but MJF and Jungle Boy were. Sammy can relate the most to Darby because they are two sides of the same coin, and they will risk their lives to make it… and they did.

Jungle Boy isn’t going to win the AEW World Championship for himself, but for everyone that’s supported him since day one .

Enter… MJF!

MJF announces that there will be a Pillars Tournament, and the winner will face MJF for the AEW World Championship at Double or Nothing. The first round of the Pillars Tournament will feature a bye, and the person getting a bye in round one is… Darby Allin .

Darby celebrates his bye quite awkwardly.

That means it’s Sammy Guevara vs. Jungle Boy in the opening round and… that’s happening tonight!

Match #1. Toni Storm & Ruby Soho vs. Dr. Britt Baker DMD & Jamie Hayter

The battle starts on the entrance way before the women make their way to the ring. Double shoulder block by Jamie Hayter and some forever elbows to both of the Outcasts. Double suplex by Hayter as Saraya trips Hayter up from the outside. Hayter attacks all Outcasts on the outside directly in front of Britt Baker’s family, since they are in Brittsburgh, after all. A big elbow by Storm and a running hip attack sent Hayter to the outside. Britt makes the save with a super kick to Ruby but the numbers game is too much as the Storm lands a big boot to Baker. Back in the ring, Ruby puts the boots to Hayter in the corner and makes the quick tag to Storm. Hayter reverses into an ushi garoshi and gets the hot tag to Britt! Clotheslines for everyones and a Slingblade to Storm. Super kick to Ruby. Flatliner into the middle buckle for Storm and Baker looks for Lockjaw! Storm reverses into a German suplex but Britt counters into the Air Raid Crash for a two count. Hayter dumps Ruby to the outside now and it’s a ripcord stereo elbow strike followed by a Haytebreaker and a butterfly suplex to Storm. Basement lariat by Hayter and NO! Ruby breaks up the pin. Facebuster into the top tuenbuckle by Roby and the rinning hip attack in the corner by Storm to Baker! Saraya grazes Baker with the belt as Storm connects on Storm Zero! One, two, no! Storm throws Hayter into the steps on the outside and follows up with a big dropkick, shoulder first. Baker throws Ruby off the top rope and Britt comes off the top with a Pittsburgh Sunrise! 2.9999! Big Stomp by Baker and the Lockjaw finishes this one!

Winners: Dr. Britt Baker DMD & Jamie Hayter

Rating: ***. I’ll be the first to tell you the crowd made this match about a bajillion times better than it was, but it was very enjoyable. Britt getting the win was the smart move here and the feud continues.

In the back, Wardlow welcomes his new manager…Arn Anderson! YES! DOUBLE A!

Arn says Tully Blanchard taught Wardlow how to be the best checkers player in AEW, but it’s time they start playing chess.

The Elite are here! Omega has the mic. The BCC were four of the most respected wrestlers on the planet, until a few weeks ago. Omega wishes he could have taken that screwdriver and plunged it into the face of Jon Moxley. The Elite are here for one thing… a fight tonight.

Bryan Danielson is on the mic on the tron but the other members of the BCC attack from behind! A brawl breaks out. Nick hits a cork screw plancha to the outside and Matt superkicks Claudio over the guard rail. Moxley and Omega pair off as Nick dives over the first row to get to Claudio. Locomotion Northern Lights suplexes to Yuta as Omega grabs a chair but Moxley locks in the rear naked choke. Hockey fight between Omega and Moxley as Yuta attacks Matt’s injured bicep with the belt. Doctor Bomb by Claudio to Nick1 German suplex by Omega to Yuta! Death Rider by Moxley to Omega!

Danielson now walks out to the ring with a mic. Nothing but a bunch of amateurs! Don Callis is here with a chair, but the BCC stops him and he runs back to the back. Callis comes back with Konosuke Takeshita! Danielson tries to stab Omega with the screwdriver but Takeshita makes the save! V-Trigger to Yuta and a Blue Thunder Bomb by Takeshita! Konosuke Takeshita has joined The Elite!

Match #2. AEW TNT Championship: Powerhouse Hobbs (c) w/ QT Marshall vs. Wardlow w/ Arn Anderson

Double leg by Wardlow and one by Hobbs. Pair of belly-to-belly suplexes by Hobbs. The fight immediately spills out into the crowd as Wardlow biels Hobbs over the barricade onto the floor. Wardlow charges Hobbs but Hobbs moved and Wardlow eats the corner of the steel steps in the stomach! Hobbs comes off the top with possibly the largest frog splash of all time and gets a two count. Wardlow shoots a desperation double leg and Hobbs shrugs him off and goes back to working on the midsection. Hobbs looks for a superplex but Wardlow throws him off and comes off the top with a picture-perfect senton bomb! Both men are hurt but finally make their way to their feet and trade some meaty clotheslines in the center of the ring. German suplex by Wardlow. Make that two. Big headbutt by Wardlow and a huge lariat. Distraction now as QT gets behind the referees back and hits a Diamond Cutter on Wardlow! One, two, no! QT is in the ring arguing with the referee but Arn Anderson meets him in the center and draws the Glock! QT escapes to the outside but Penta in there and superkicks QT, who rolls in the ring right into a DDT by Arn! Hobbs rolls Wardlow up from behind for two. Powerbomb by Wardlow! Make that two! A third powerbomb! One, two, three!

Winner and NEW TNT Champion: Wardlow

Rating: ***1/4. Two big meaty men slapping meat. Tremendously entertaining fight here and the Arn Anderson stuff was amazing.

Match #3. Komander vs. Jay White w/ Juice Robinson

Chops by Jay White but Komander responds with a back heel kick. Komander pummeling White in the corner and does a triple, quadruple, something or other arm drag off the top. Komander then boots White in the face on the outside and looks for a moonsault but White connects with a gordbuster on the apron. White puts the boots to Komander throughout the break, as Shawn Spears is shown in the front row. White asks for more from Komander and Komander responds with a flurry and an arm drag into a seatbelt for a long two! White now levels Komander with a lariat but Komander fights out of the half-and-half suplex. Whtie puts Komander on the top and asks him if he loves the ropes so much then… well, Komander kicks him in the head. White goes to the eye of Komander but Komander hits an enziguiri that sends White to the floor. Komander then walks coast-to-coast across the top rope and hits a twisting plancha to the outside. Rope walk Shooting Star Press by Komander gets two. Springboard Phoenix Splash gets another two! Cutthroat suplex by White. Bladerunner finishes it!

Winner: Jay white

Rating: ***. Your milage on Komander may vary, as some people say “less is more”, and in this case, I’d tend to agree. However, White carried himself like a star as usual and this is a good win in his first match. Did a relatively unknown in Komander get a little too much offense in vs. Jay White? Well… yeah.

After the match, Spears produces a “5” and Juice pulls Spears over the railing. Ricky Starks is here to make the save!

FTR is in the back with Renee, who informs them that Mark Briscoe got beat up by the Varsity Athletes earlier today. FTR run to the trainers room where Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh, and Sonjay Dutt are tending to Mark. Mark wants to fight but instead says Jarrett and Lethal should work with FTR. All men begrudgingly agree.

Chris Jericho and Adam Cole hit the ring. Cole says he was inspired by Chris Jericho, and the two men shake hands. Jericho says he has zero respect for Cole, and he thinks he’s an arrogant son of a bitch. Cole is lucky that Jericho doesn’t slap his dumb face right here right now.

Cole wants to know who the REAL Chris Jericho is. Is it the GOAT? The Demo God? One of the greatest to ever do it? Cole thinks the real Jericho is an insecure, fickle, stupid, idiot. Jericho says this is the ring that Jericho built, and you never want to meet your heroes.

Jericho slaps Cole in the face and the brawl is on. Britt Baker is here to make the save! Baker slaps Jericho in the face! The Outcasts came from under the ring and it was a set up! Garcia handcuffs Cole to the bottom rope as The Outcasts put the boots to Britt Baker. Jericho teases hitting Cole with a kendo stick, but instead, gives the stick to Saraya, who lays into Britt!

Match #4. The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass vs. Jericho Appreciation Society

If The Acclaimed lose, they have to join the JAS. Scissor Me, Timbers early on Parker. Caster gets cut off and kept in the JAS corner. JAS making quick tags as Hager lays in some body shots. Hot tag to Daddy Ass who clears the ring but gets double legged by Jake Hager after teasing a Fameasser. Bowens and Menard get the tag and it’s a hockey fight now. Elbow, chop, superkick combination by Bowens and Menard had something in his hand that lays out Bowens. Two count. It’s a loaded comb, by the way. Parker takes out Hager by accident and Daddy Ass is here. Daddy Ass breaks the comb before eating a rolling elbow. The Arrival and the Mic Drop finish this one.

Winners: The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass

Rating: *3/4. This happened.

Match #5. Pillar’s Tournament Opening Round Match: Sammy Guevara vs. “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry

Big twisting plancha to the outside by Guevara. Perry with an up and over hurricanrana from the ring to the apron to the floor. Perry goes up top but Guevara meets him with a Spanish Fly and both men are down. Nice sequence between the two that results in a hockey fight on the apron. Perry goes up top to deliver a stomp but Guevara catches him with an anti-air knee strike. Spanish Fly by Guevara to the floor! Baseball slide by Guevara that sends Perry into the front row. Perry responds with some big chops on the laps of people in the crowd. Perry finds a fan’s sign he doesn’t like and spits on it before hitting Guevara with it. Guevara with some mounted punches in the center of the ring now. Perry comes off the top with a diving destroyer! One, two, no! That was like a missile. Perry goes back up top but Guevara crotches him. Guevara goes up top now and overshoots a Shooting Star Press but rebounds with a thrust kick and a diving cutter off the top rope. Back suplex into an implant DDT! Wow that looked brutal. Two count! Guevara looking for the GTH but Perry lands on his feet and connects with a poisonrana. Guevara with one of his own. Northern lariat by Perry! Both men are down but it’s a hockey fight time. Snare Trap by Perry! Sammy gets to the ropes. Perry goes up top but Guevara runs and dropkicks Perry from the top turnbuckle all the way through the announcer’s table on the outside! Guevara asks for the count out as MJF shows up with the Dynamite Diamond Ring and lays out Perry, allowing Guevara to win by count out.

Winner: Sammy Guevara

Rating: ***1/4. Lots of “holy s” spots in this match but at some points it felt like the moves were no more than just moves. Lots of hard work between these two and there’s nothing either guy wouldn’t do, that’s for sure.

After the match, MJF celebrates with Sammy.

Final Thoughts: A really good Dynamite that was focused on storytelling over wrestling, and that’s a nice, new direction for AEW. The Elite/BCC feud is heating up something fierce, and it’s great to see the Takeshita tease finally deliver. The Four Pillars storyline feels like it’s MJF… and everyone else, but AEW is doing everything they can to get the other guys viewed as a credible threat. Wardlow and Hobbs finally concluded their story in a super physical match, and the Adam Cole/Chris Jericho/Outcasts/Britt Baker feud felt real, felt big, and felt unlike something that AEW has done before. 8/10.