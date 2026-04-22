It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

The road to AEW Double or Nothing continues this evening at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon, as AEW Dynamite airs live at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max.

* Updates to begin momentarily. Stay tuned …

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REMINDER: #AEWDynamite is LIVE NATIONWIDE with an Early Start Time on the West Coast, TONIGHT! The first Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite of the @DarbyAllin AEW World Championship Era emanates from Portland! We'll be LIVE at 8e/7c/6m/5p on @TBSNetwork + @SportsOnMAX, TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/zGoIaqDH8L — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 22, 2026