It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …
The road to AEW Double or Nothing continues this evening at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon, as AEW Dynamite airs live at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max.
* Updates to begin momentarily. Stay tuned …
REFRESH THIS PAGE OFTEN FOR THE LATEST AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS!
REMINDER: #AEWDynamite is LIVE NATIONWIDE with an Early Start Time on the West Coast, TONIGHT!
The first Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite of the @DarbyAllin AEW World Championship Era emanates from Portland!
We'll be LIVE at 8e/7c/6m/5p on @TBSNetwork + @SportsOnMAX, TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/zGoIaqDH8L
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 22, 2026
REMINDER: #AEWDynamite is LIVE NATIONWIDE with an Early West Coast Start Time, TONIGHT!
Don't miss NEW AEW World Champion @DarbyAllin's first defense vs @MrTommasoCiampa on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite!
Watch LIVE at 8e/7c/6m/5p on @TBSNetwork + @SportsOnMAX, TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/8PnisXoGTQ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 22, 2026