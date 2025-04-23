Feels like forever since AEW has been on TV, so let’s get right to it tonight!

Mark Briscoe vs Ricochet

Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament: Jamie Hayter vs. Kris Statlander

Brody King & Will Ospreay vs. The Don Callis Family

Kevin Knight & Mike Bailey vs. The Young Bucks

Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below!

AEW Dynamite 4/23/25

Live from the Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana!

Master P is here with Tony Schiavone (wow… that’s a throwback) to introduce the new AEW World Trios Champions… The Opps! MAKE EM SAY UHHH! Master P > Travis Scott, by the way. Joe thanks Master P for everything he does for student athletes in New Orleans, but before long…

The Death Riders are here and they attacks The Opps from behind. Master P is now face-to-fac with Jon Moxley, Master P, by the way, is a pretty big dude. Joe is here from behind and he locks the Kokina Clutch in and Master P grabs the mic and tells Joe to put him to sleep. The Elite hit the ring and make the save for Moxley, chairs in hand.

Moxley gets to his feet and tries to approach The Elite, but Marina Shafir pulls him away.

Who’s house?! Swerve is here from the crowd.

Kenny Omega is here, too! Omega enters from the tunnels and The Elite retreat through the far side of the crowd. Lots of star power here to start the show! Joe says that Moxley owns him a shot, and he’s going to choke him out, and take his title back.

Renee is in the back with The Patriarchy. Christian takes Nick Wayne’s Ring of Honor Television Championship and asks Nick if he sees what happens when he listens? The Patriarchy was happy for him, and Christian and Mama Wayne celebrated… that’s for sure. Wayne asks Christian if he sees what happens when he follows the plan? He just may win a championship.

Match #1. Ricochet vs. Mark Briscoe