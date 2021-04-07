It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns at Daily’s Place amphitheater in Jacksonville, Florida with the latest installment of their weekly AEW on TNT television program.

On tap for tonight’s jam-packed episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT is the return of “Iron” Mike Tyson, an AEW Trios match pitting Jon Moxley & The Young Bucks against Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers, as well as Darby Allin vs. JD Drake for the TNT Championship.

Additionally, Tony Schiavone will talk with “The Icon” Sting, Chris Jericho and The Inner Circle returns and promise to make a “HUGE revelation” to The Pinnacle, “Hangman” Adam Page goes one-on-one against Max Caster, The Bunny takes on Tay Conti in singles action and more.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite on TNT results for Wednesday, April 7, 2021.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (4/7/2021)

After a quick shot of an arrival in the parking lot, we shoot to the traditional signature open that starts every week’s show and then we shoot inside the Daily’s Place amphitheater in Jacksonville, FL., where Jim Ross does his usual intro.

“It’s Wednesday night … and you know what that means!” says Ross, kicking off this week’s show as he introduces his broadcast partners as usual for this week, Tony Schiavone and Excalibur.

“Hangman” Adam Page vs. Max Caster

From there, we hear the familiar sounds of the entrance theme song of “Hangman” Adam Page as he makes his way down to the ring for tonight’s opening match.

As Page settles into the squared circle for the first match of the show tonight, his music fades down and the theme for his opponent, Max Caster, hits, and the tag-team wrestler comes out rapping his way down to the ring.

Caster finishes by saying The Acclaimed have arrived, but is immediately ambushed from behind by Page. On that note, the bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this week’s opening bout, as Page puts the boots to Caster in the corner as the fans in Jacksonville cheer him on.

Page continues to dominate the action as the commentators handle some promotional business, plugging some ticket on-sale dates and mentioning some other in-house notes. The action spills out to the floor where Page slams Caster into the ring barricade. He jaws with Caster’s partner before re-entering the ring and the distraction allows Caster to shift the offensive momentum into his favor when he does finally get back into the squared circle.

This doesn’t last for long, however, as Page throws Caster right back out of the ring and then leapfrogs onto the top-rope, jumping off and knocking Caster off the ring apron. He follows that up with a big dive from the ring to the floor, splashing onto Caster in the process. He chops him and goes to whip him into the barricade, but is reversed. Page fights back, crotching Caster on the steel guard rail and then climbing on top of it for a leaping clothesline to knock Caster off the top of the guard rail and into the front row.

Page jaws with Caster’s tag-team partner, who is holding the infamous boom-box, before re-entering the ring. This time Bowens gets physically involved, smashing Page’s arm into the steel ring post and rolling him back into the ring for Caster to pick the bones. Caster goes right to work on the weakened Page. Page fights back, selling his shoulder all-the-while as a result of the attack from Bowens on the floor. Page goes for the Dead Eye on the hard part of the ring apron outside of the ropes, however his arm gives out. Caster and Page exchange blows and then Page ends up driving Caster spine-first into said hard-part of the ring apron.

“Hangman” heads to the top-rope with Caster on the floor. Bowens hops on the ring apron and Page argues with him while up top. Caster hits the ring and leaps up to the top at Page like Kurt Angle in his prime, launching “Hangman” off the hard way and then locking him in an arm submission on the weakened shoulder that was attacked by Bowens earlier in the bout. Caster heads to the top-rope but flies off into a waiting Page, who takes him down with authority. Page hoists Caster up but while doing so, Bowens slides the boom-box into the ring. Page intercepts it and lets go of Caster. He heads over to jaw at Bowens and while doing so, Bowens sneaks his chain into the ring.

Caster gets it and blasts an unsuspecting Page with a knock out shot. He covers him immediately afterwards, however Page kicks out at two. Page turns the tables from there and takes out Caster. He puts himself in position for the Buckshot Lariat but his leg is grabbed by Bowens. He knocks Bowens out with a kick and then hits the Buckshot Lariat on Caster for the pin fall victory in an excellent opening match. Page hangs onto his number one ranking in the men’s singles division in AEW in the process.

Winner: “Hangman” Adam Page

Death Triangle Confronted By Orange Cassidy & The Best Friends

After the opening match wraps up, Page drinks some beers as Excalibur shouts out about “Page-weisers.” Wouldn’t that be the equivilant to John Cena calling his fans the “Cena-maniacs, brother!?” Anyways, we move on as “Good Ole’ J.R.” sends things down to Tony Schiavone.

Schiavone is in the ring with a mic and he introduces the Death Triangle. On that note, out comes the trio of “The Bastard” PAC, Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix. Schiavone brings up the fact that they have a tag-team title shot and announces that it will be taking place on next week’s show.

Before they can say anything, the theme of “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy plays. He makes his way out alongside The Best Friends — Chuck Taylor and Trent Barreta. They talk about it being one year since this happened. We see footage of The Lucha Bros attacking them one year ago. The Best Friends say they haven’t forgotten this.

The Lucha Bros call them loco but then PAC says he sees the writing on the wall. He says they want a shot at the tag-team champions, don’t you? He says believe me, you’ve got a lot of work to do and you are far from worthy. He tells them to get off of their stage.

Best Friends respond by saying they already know that and they fully intend to work their way back up. He points out that they are a tag-team with more wins than any other team in this company. He tells the Triangle to calm down. He says they’re only out here to say one thing — the boys are back in town. They say, “Oh, we’ve got an alien with us too, now.” On that note, we see Kris Statlander join hands with them before they walk off to end the segment.

Mike Tyson Backstage With Urban Meyer

From there, we shoot backstage and we see boxing legend “Iron” Mike Tyson talking with the head coach of the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars Urban Meyer.

The Inner Circle’s Huge Revelation To The Pinnacle

After that, the familiar sounds of Fozzy plays as the returning Inner Circle makes their way down to the ring for their promised huge revelation to The Pinnacle following their vicious assault on the new MJF-led faction on last week’s show.

“Le Champion” leads his gang down to the ring as the fans sing passionately along with the lyrics to the Inner Circle theme song. Jericho tells Jacksonville that he has a lot to say — after the break. On that note, we head to a commercial break.

We return from the break to Jericho saying we are the Inner Circle, and we are back in black, baby! He talks about it not being long since they were beaten down by the pinneapple. Someone corrects him and informs him that it’s actually The Pinnacle.

Jericho says all that did was wake them up and make them realize that they have been making a lot of bad decisions, including to all of the fans. He says those decisions were caused by MJF, whom he refers to as, “my jerk-off friend.” He talks about MJF claiming to be smarter than him.

He says he only brought MJF in the Inner Circle to keep him under his thumb, because he knows how good he is. He said he wanted to use him and suck all of his life out into the Inner Circle. He says they knew he would eventually figure it out and show his true colors and they would then kick his ass. He says he didn’t expect him to be one step ahead of them, however, and notes that’s the one mistake he made.

“The Demo God” goes on to mock MJF for “stealing his sh*t,” pointing out he rocked the scarf look years ago. He says he thinks he has a clipboard backstage if he wants to jack some more of his style. He tells MJF that he’s already done any-and-everything he is trying to do and calls MJF being a mark. He says the new expression should be called, “Being a Max,” not “Being a mark.”

He tells MJF that the truth is simple and it is this — he’ll never be better than Chris Jericho. He says you’ll never be better than Chris Jericho … and you know it.

Now he goes on to critique every member of his new faction, The Pinnacle. He calls Tully Blanchard a third-rate member of the Four Horsemen who ranks between Ole Anderson and Paul Roma. He calls FTR a great tag-team but says no one can tell them apart. He calls them AEW’s version of the Jonas Brothers. He says Shawn Spears is someone who supposedly has a ton of upside but claims he only knows him as a jerk-off who contacted him after getting fired by WWE looking for advice. He makes some cracks at the expense of Wardlow and other members of The Pinnacle as well.

The bottom line is the Inner Circle is gonna shove the heads of The Pinnacle up their own asses, with MJF’s in the back. He says if they want blood and violence — they’ve got it. He brings up a match that was supposed to be made a year ago. He says May 5th, right here at AEW Dynamite at Daily’s Place, it will be The Inner Circle vs. The Pinnacle in the first-ever Blood & Guts match. He wraps up what was an absolutely classic promo and then each member of The Inner Circle flips the bird and joins their flipped-birds together like a hands-in huddle to end the kick-ass segment.

Really good stuff from one of the best of all-time here. After this wraps up, we head back to another commercial break.