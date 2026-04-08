It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns with this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, the AEW Dynasty 2026 “go-home show,” airing live at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Will Ospreay Has Back-Up For Fight With The Death Riders

As the theme song and opening video intro wraps up, Excalibur begins welcoming us to the show, when we immediately cut to the back and see Will Ospreay brawling with Jon Moxley. Marina Shafir runs up and chokes Ospreay from behind, and the rest of The Death Riders begin beating him down.

In the chaos, some cars pull up and out pops Alex Windsor, Callum Newman and United Empire’s Great-O-Khan and Henare from New Japan Pro-Wrestling. They stand beside Ospreay, who stands across from all of The Death Riders. They all stare each other down and then collide.

The wild brawl spills all over the place in the parking garage, before spilling into the arena in various areas backstage. Things eventually find their way inside the arena and in the ring, where the youngest IWGP Heavyweight Champion ever, Newman, gets some shine spots. All of the others guy do as well.

Mox begins choking out Ospreay, but Ospreay flips over and out of the hold just as Newman leaps off the top-rope with a double stomp to Mox. Ospreay looks for a Tiger Driver, but Mox bails out of the ring. The Death Riders remain out of the ring as Ospreay introduces his crew. He says it’ll be United Empire vs. Death Riders in tonight’s main event.

Darby Allin, Jack Perry & Bandido vs. Andrade El Idolo, Konosuke Takeshita & Mark Davis

After a message backstage from Don Callis regarding Kyle Fletcher being forced to vacate the TNT Championship and people wanting to see Kazuchika Okada vs. Konosuke Takeshita, we shift gears and head back inside the arena for our first match of the evening.

El Idolo and Allin kick things off for their respective teams at the onset. Andrade leaves the ring and walks up the rampway. Takeshita is in. Davis and Takeshita are double teamed. Allin grabs a mic and asks Andrade where he is going and calls Andrade Don Callis’s little b*tch.

Takeshita German Suplexes Allin from behind. Andrade makes his way back to ringside. Callis follows. Takeshita tosses Allin back in the ring. Takeshita stomps on the mid-section of Allin. Perry is tagged in! He sends Takeshita and Davis to the floor and then lands on both men with a big moonsault off the top rope.

Perry comes off the top, but it nailed by Takeshita. Andrade is tagged in. Andrade and Perry is on the outside. Andrade drops Perry and then takes a selfie with a female fan at ringside. On that note, the show shifts gears and settles into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When the show return, we see Perry and Davis are in the ring. Davis misses with a senton on Perry. Bandido is tagged in, as he takes out Takeshita and Davis in the ring. Bandido is dropped with a blue thunder bomb on Bandido. He covers the ROH champ for only a two count. Davis is in.

Davis and Bandido runs the ropes. Bandido rolls up Davis for only a two count. Perry comes in and sends Takeshita to the floor. Allin leaps through the ropes, taking out Andrade. Davis drops Allin on the floor. Davis and Takeshita pick up Darby.

He throws him over the timekeepers table. Perry fights Takeshita and Davis, but its too much. Davis drops Perry with a big lariat. Davis piledrives Perry in the center of the ring. Andrade comes in and picks up Perry and drops him with a DM for the victory.

Winners: Andrade El Idolo, Konosuke Takeshita & Mark Davis

Big Brawl With Don Callis Family, The Young Bucks & The Rascalz

Once the match wraps up, the chaos continues and quickly intensifies. We see Perry being triple teamed by the Don Callis Family members. Allin crawls in the ring. He shoves Andrade. Andrade then low-blows Allin. Davis hold Perry, as he is gauged in the eyes.

On that note, the music of The Young Bucks hits, as they run down to the make the save. Lance Archer comes in, but is super-kicked. The Bucks send Hechicero the the outside and hit a BTE Trigger on Davis. Okada comes out to distract the Bucks.

Takeshita then hits the Bucks from behind. Okada and Takeshita then stand face to face. Okada and Takeshita exchange blows. Hechicero and Archer try to separate Takeshita and Okada. The Rascalz then come in to take out Okada, Takeshita and Archer. The Bucks and The Rascalz stand tall to end the wild scene.

Backstage With Dr. Michael Sampson

From there, we head backstage where AEW broadcast team member Lexy Nair is with AEW doctor Michael Sampson. She asks for an update on Kenny Omega’s health situation after recent comments made by MJF. Sampson says that Omega is cleared and in the best shape of his life. Sampson says MJF is trying to get in the head of Omega.

TBS Championship

Willow Nightingale (c) vs. Queen Aminata

Now we head back down to ringside, where it’s time for advertised championship action in our second match of the evening. This will be for the TBS Championship, with reigning title-holder Willow Nightingale defending against the returning Queen Aminata.

Following the respective ring entrances of the champion and challenger, the bell sounds to get this high stakes women’s title tilt officially off-and-running. Aminata refuses a handshake, instead opting to kick Willow. She then tries to pin her, but only gets a two count.

Aminata is sent to the floor, as Aminata goes to the outside. Both women exchange blows. Hikura Shida is shown looking on from the stands. Willow sends Aminata into the guardrail. Willow rolls Aminata back in the ring. Willow hits standing lariats on Aminata and then covers her for only a two count.

Aminata sends Willow down and then runs the ropes, connecting with a big running kick. Aminata covers Willow for only a two count. On that note, the show shifts gears and settles into a mid-match commercial break as this championship contest continues.

Aminata has Willow laid out as we return. She scores a two off a roll-up to follow. Willow fights back with a gut buster. She hits a corner charge, a snap-mare, and a Missile Dropkick. Willow with the Death Valley Driver for another two.

Willow has Aminata lined up, but the Queen escapes to the floor. It’s short lived, however, as Willow with the cannonball taking out the Queen. Champion returns challenger to the ring, and Willow heads to the top. The moonsault comes up empty, and Aminata starches Willow with an elbow strike.

Aminata heads to the top and she hits the Coup De Grace, but again Willow kicks out at two. Both ladies are on their feet, as they trade forearms. Willow implores Aminata to hit her, so she does. Willow gives as good as she gets, though. Aminata calls her stupid, and she headbutts her.

We see a big clothesline from Willow. A backslide from Nightingale earns her a two-count. Her Powerbomb is countered into an Air Raid Crash from Aminata. Aminata shrieks in frustration and looks for the running boot, but Nightingale avoids it and lays her out with a pounce. She hits the Babe with the Power Bomb for the win.

Winner and STILL TBS Champion: Willow Nightingale

A Look At MJF vs. Kenny Omega At AEW Dynasty

After Nightingale and Hikaru Shida trade stares in the brief post-match scene, we are sent into a video package looking at the AEW World Championship showdown between MJF and Kenny Omega in the main event of this Sunday’s AEW Dynasty pay-per-view. This part focuses on the MJF side of things.

Chris Jericho Addresses Return & Ricochet Makes ‘The List’

Now it’s time for the man who shocked the pro wrestling world with his surprise return to kick off last week’s show. Chris Jericho makes his way to the ring. Jericho thanks the crowd, and then says he is going to sign his new AEW contract just 100 miles from where he had his first match.

Jericho says he was excited to help build the company that he helped start, and it was a big risk that paid off. Jericho says it doesn’t matter where he is on the card or if he is even on the card at all, because all he cares about is building AEW since he loves pro wrestling.

Before he can sign his new contract, The Demand interrupt and head to the ring. Ricochet insults Canada and says he hates it, and then tells Jericho they come in peace. Ricochet tells Jericho to not sign the contract and to not come back, and then says they both know there is a difference between singing shape and ring shape.

Ricochet says Jericho is one of the greatest AEW World Champions without a doubt, but he is the man now. Ricochet says attendance is up, ratings are up, and he was the inaugural AEW National Champion. Ricochet says he respects Jericho and then says nobody wants Jericho back.

Ricochet tells Jericho to get out of the ring, get back on his cruise ship, and never come back to AEW before he gets himself hurt. Jericho says Ricochet really is bald and says he doesn’t care what he thinks. Jericho signs his contract, and then says he has a clause in it.

The clause says he can choose an available opponent for a match at Dynasty this Sunday. Jericho lists off potential guys he can choose, and then asks Ricochet if he knows what happens when he doesn’t have an opponent and needs one. Jericho tells Ricochet he just made The List and tells him that he will see him at Dynasty.

REFRESH THIS PAGE OFTEN FOR THE LATEST AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS!

TONIGHT! Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite comes to you LIVE from Edmonton, AB DAYS ahead of #AEWDynasty! Tune in for when the action KICKS OFF at 8/7c on @TBSNetwork + @SportsOnMAX, TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/QlNmn8kJAB — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 8, 2026