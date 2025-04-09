Dynasty is in the rear-view mirror, and we face the fallout… tonight!

Death Riders vs. The Opps

Pac vs. Swerve Strickland

Eight Man Tag: Will Ospreay, Kevin Knight, Mark Briscoe, & Mike Bailey vs. CRU, Ricochet, The Beast Mortos

Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament: Thunder Rosa vs. Kris Statlander

Katsuyori Shibata vs. Jon Moxley

AEW Dynamite 4/9/25

Jon Moxley is with the Death Riders and he says the Bucks better be real careful before they make any moves.

Live from the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena (that’s an awful name) in Baltimore, Maryland! Tony Schiavone, Excalibur, and Taz are on the call tonight and speaking of Jon Moxley…

Match #1. Jon Moxley w/ Marina Shafir vs. Katsuyori Shibata

Mat work to start, as Shibata gets the upper hand on Moxley and Moxley is forced to the ropes. Overhand chop by Shibata and Moxley is forced to take a knee. Now we’re trading shots and Shibata isn’t budging. Moxley boots Shibata low and then tries another one to the face. Two. Shibata twists his head back on and eats a third one. Shibata doesn’t care! STO by Shibata. Clothesline by Moxley and Shibata is back up. Piledriver by Moxley. SHIBATA GETS UP. PK by Shibata! Shibata looks for the rear naked choke but Moxley reverses it, only momentarily. Shibata has the RNC back in. Now Moxley goes to the eyes and locks it in and Shibata goes to sleep.

Winner: Jon Moxley

Rating: *3/4. Uh. What the hell was this? Katsuyori Shibata deserves better than a non-title squash vs. Jon Moxley.

The Young Bucks music hits and here they are. Moxley isn’t interested, and he bails with Marina. Nick Jackson grabs the mic and says everyone wants to know why they cost Swerve the title? We did it for Hangman Page, old buddy. Matt says what they did was a peace offering, since Matt knows how much they have in common. The Bucks are jealous, because Moxley did what they couldn’t. Moxley and the Death Riders took over AEW, and they couldn’t. But… can the Death Riders and The Elite work together as one?

Enter Kenny Omega.

Omega remember the last time they met, when the Bucks pushed him off a stretcher at the height of his diverticulitis. What Omega is doing is for his legacy and for the company, not for revenge. What we’re trying to do here is… bring back the feeling.

Omega had this friend in high school. This guy had two dogs. Ugly little mutts, but he loves all animals. Omega then says without having him in AEW and just the Bucks running the place.. it was a lot like a bunch of dog poop. The Bucks almost killed the company that Omega gave his heart and soul for. Omega says the time off has done them wonderfully, and says Nick is 90lbs and Matt has to lay off the hot stuff because he’s as red as Nick’s lapels. Omega wants to cut out the middleman, so he’s going to come in the ring and then fight.

RAINMAKERRRRRR is here!

Okada makes his way down to the ring but… who’s house?

SWERVE’S HOUSE! Swerve is here to help even things up for Omega as The Elite bail to the back. Omega and Swerve exchange a quick staredown as Omega gives Swerve the ring. It’s Buck hunting season and Swerve’s got a shotgun. You couldn’t leave well enough alone, could you?

Pac blasts Swerve from behind and it looks like..

Match #2. Swerve Strickland vs. Pac