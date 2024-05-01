Another three-hour block of AEW action starts now:

Serena Deeb vs. Mariah May

Brian Cage vs. Claudio Castagnoli

Samoa Joe vs. Isiah Kassidy

FTW Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata

AEW TNT Championship: Adam Copeland (c) vs. A Member of the House of Black

AEW Dynamite 5/1/24

Live from the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada! A video of Tony Khan explaining what happened is shown, but The Young Bucks cut off the video and explain that since Tony isn’t here, they’re running the show, and they’ve got iron-clad contracts. The EVPs run the show in the absence of Tony, so the Bucks are in control, and we’ve got a new show open, featuring only The Elite.

Taz, Tony Schiavone, and Excalibur are on commentary and… who’s house?

Swerve is here with Prince Nana! Three matches, three shows, in one week. That’s the type of champion that Swerve is. That’s what AEW deserves. What AEW doesn’t deserve is selfish, greedy, power hungry EVPs. Whatever The Elite did last week? That was a bitch move, and it’ll be handled at some point. Swerve wants to know who his opponent at Double or Nothing is going to be.

The Bucks show up on the tron and tell Swerve that his opponent is going to be one of the greatest Canadian champions of all-time… hit his music.

Christian Cage is here! Cage slowly walks to the ring and grabs the mic, before cheap shotting Swerve and dropping him! Swerve fights back but Killswitch and Nick Wayne are here, and so is Mother Wayne. Killswitch by Christian to Swerve on the belt! Wayne’s World by Wayne to Prince Nana!

Christian takes the mic and tells Swerve that he doesn’t forget. Not that Swerve broke into Nick Wayne’s house and beat him up. Not that both men teamed together at the biggest show ever and Swerve lost. Christian heard Swerve’s speech last week, especially the part about Swerve’s daughter not knowing him… but that’s okay, because she’ll finally have a daughter she can be proud of, and that is Christian. Christian says the pain has just begun, and Killswitch rips out a chunk of hair from the head of Swerve!

We see a video package of Adam Copeland’s issues with The House of Black, which can only mean one thing…

Match #1. Cope Open for the AEW TNT Championship: Adam Copeland vs. Buddy Matthews

Copeland low bridges Matthews and follows up with a suicide dive! Copeland might have tweaked his elbow as Matthews jumps to attack. Copeland gets sent into the guardrail on the outside as we go to commercial. Kitchen sink by Copeland back inside the ring. Jawbreaker by Copeland over the top rope but he takes his time getting back in the ring and Matthews is able to capitalize with a Randy Orton-esque DDT through the middle ropes. Matthews with a bulldog choke now but Copeland gets to his feet and backs Matthews into the corner a few times to break free. Both guys roll to the apron now and fight over the top turnbuckle and drop backwards on to the apron in stereo. Running elbow by Matthews. Running elbow by Copeland. Both guys attempt a diving crossbody and meet hard in the middle. Referee puts on the gloves and goes to check on Matthews, who is bleeding from the mouth as the doctor comes in to check on him. Copeland takes advantage of the injury with knees and stomps in the corner. Copeland with some mounted punches but Matthews runs out of the corner with a Liger Bomb! Two count. Matthews tries to head up top and he’s moving slowly, allowing Copeland to connect with a big running boot to the face. Matthews tries a sunset flip powerbomb but Copeland holds on to the ropes… Avalanche Impaler DDT! Long two count. Copeland calls for the spear but he runs into a big boot. Rising knee by Matthews and a basement knee to the face, followed by the Jackhammer! Two count. Matthews locks on the Crossface but Copeland gets to the ropes. Angle Slam by Copeland! Two count. Copeland tries a spear again but Matthews sidesteps and Copeland hits the middle turnbuckle. GTS by Matthews! Matthews calls for a curb stomp but Copeland ducks, hits the ropes, and finishes this one with the spear.

Winner: Adam Copeland

Rating: ***1/4. The Cope Open continues in a fine match here. The story of the injured midsection was a nice touch, too, setting up the spear to win it.

After the match, Copeland attacks Matthews and finds a chair! Copeland sets up the ConChairTo but the lights go out. Lights come back on and Malakai Black is here, telling Copeland to do it! Copeland raises the chair and the lights go out again, only to come back on and The House of Black is gone.

Match #2. Samoa Joe vs. Isiah Kassidy

Kassidy mocks Joe to start and… Joe strangles him. Kassidy hits the ropes and Joe flapjacks him. Jabs by Joe and a pounding in the corner. Joe feigns a suicide dive and Kassidy stuns him over the top rope. Kassidy with a tope con hilo and Joe does Joe things by walking away and Kassidy lands HARD on the outside. Inside the ring, Joe headbutts Kassidy on the top rope and finishes this one with the Muscle Buster.

Winner: Samoa Joe

Rating: NR. This was a squash but it was awesome.