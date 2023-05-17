Just under two weeks away from Double or Nothing and we’ve only got two confirmed matches, so let’s see how Dynamite shakes out tonight:

Ricky Starks vs. Jay White

Darby Allin & Orange Cassidy vs. Big Bill & Lee Moiriarty

Rush vs. Jungle Boy

Dr. Britt Baker DMD, Jamie Hayter, & Hikaru Shida vs. The Outcasts

Roderick Strong vs. Chris Jericho

Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below!

AEW Dynamite 5/17/23

Live from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas! Taz, Excalibur, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary and here.. is.. War!

Wardlow wants to see Christian live up to his promises of last week, including spitting in his face.

Here comes Christian! Luchasaurus looks like he really wants to join The Audacity, with his attire (look them up!). Wardlow goozles Christian and Luchasaurus quickly intervenes. Wardlow is taking care of both men and looks for the powerbomb on Christian, but Christian winds up going low and Luchasaurus grabs a ladder from underneath the ring. Christian hits Wardlow in the face with the ladder and Luchasaurus proceeds to chokeslam him through it. Christian sets Wardlow up for the Killswitch on the ladder and plants him!

Match #1. Orange Cassidy & Darby Allin vs. Lee Moriarty & Big Bill

Moriarty and Cassidy trade pinning combinations and then sit in the 50/50 position. Arm ringer by Cassidy and it’s time for pocket hands. Missile dropkick sends Moriarty into Bill as Darby Allin tags himself in. Bill swings Darby around from a collar and elbow tie up. Darby sends a charging Moriarty over the top on to Big Bill as Cassidy and Darby hit stereo suicide dives. Bill sends Cassidy into the corner with a hammer throw and a big boot sends Cassidy to the floor. Quick tags between Moriarty and Bill as Cassidy is isolated and in trouble. Stalling vertical suplex by Bill but Darby tags himself in, but the ref doesn’t see it. Bill misses a charge in the corner but Moriarty cuts off Cassidy before he gets the tag. Cassidy back flips over and tags in Darby! Double coffin splash and running coffin splashes in the corner to both Moriarty and Bill. Running Code Red by Darby but Bill catches him with a goozle and sets him up on the top rope. Bill yanks Darby from the top and plants him with a huge spinning Bossman Slam. Moriarty gets tagged but so does Cassidy! Satellite DDT to Bill but Moriarty rolls Cassidy up from behind for two. Gory Bomb by Moriarty into a Gargano Escape but Cassidy escapes. Tag to Darby and it’s a double superplex off the top! Bill clears the ring with a pair of big boots and stands tall. Stundog Millionaire by Cassidy to Big Bill right into a running Code Red by Darby! Darby sends Moriarty right into the Beach Break by Cassidy as Darby comes off the top with a Coffin Drop! Orange Punch to Big Bill as Darby grabs a head lock takeover and gets the pin!

Winners: Darby Allin & Orange Cassidy

Rating: Fun opener! Kind of like a thrown together house show match but it worked really well here. Moriarty is awesome but Big Bill plays his role perfectly. Darby and Orange are bulletproof and Darby getting the win with the headlock is a nice touch.

Alex Marvez is in the back with the Young Bucks, but here’s the BCC and it’s a brawl! Claudio runs Nick into a car and gorilla presses him on the hood. Yuta and Moxley focus the attack on Matt’s injured arm and bounce it off the truck. Moxley says they’re the elite in this business… the only elite.

Wardlow is in the trainer’s room and Arn Anderson barges in, and tells him that this shouldn’t happen. Arn asked Wardlow what he’s prepared to do? Wardlow wants Christian in a ladder match at Double or Nothing!

Orange Cassidy is exhausted with Renee but he said he’ll fight anyone at Double or Nothing, just go talk to Tony Khan.

Match #2. Sammy Guevara vs. Exodus Prime

Flying knee and the GTH. Finito.

Winner: Sammy Guevara

Rating: NR. Good.

Sammy grabs a mic and he’s super over here, but I just remembered he’s from Texas so that tracks. Sammy remembers the old times working the indies here and all of these Texas fans have seen Sammy grow up in front of them. It takes a few wrong turns to get to the right place, and the right place is Vegas for Double or Nothing. Sammy doesn’t listen to the naysayers he listens to the stuff you can’t teach. Sammy will be the new AEW World Champion on Sunday, May 28!

Tony Schiavone welcomes Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, Sonjay, and Satnam to the ring. FTR attack on the entrance way and throw Singh off the ramp through a table! Brawl breaks out and Lethal loses his pants somehow as Cash pounds on Jarrett. FTR are about to hit the Big Rig but here’s Karen Jarrett! Karen goes low on Cash and Jeff hits The Stroke on Dax. Double chokeslam by Singh! Stereo guitar shots by Lethal and Jarrett and FTR are done.

Darby is with Renee in the back. Darby says the headlock was a message to MJF and it’s the biggest match in his life on Sunday. Sammy Guevara is here and says he DOES respect Darby. Whether it’s Sammy, Jungle Boy, or Darby… one of them has to take the belt off of MJF.

Match #3. The Outcasts vs. Hikaru Shida & Dr. Britt Baker DMD

This was advertised as a trios match… I must have missed something. Snap suplex by Shida to Storm and mounted punches in the corner to Ruby. Missile dropkick off the second rope by Shida. High kick to Storm as Baker tags herself in. Fisherman’s neckbreaker and a quick two count. Baker hits the ropes but Saraya trips her up, allowing Storm to hit the flying hip attack sending Baker crashing to the floor. Baker now in trouble as the Outcasts are making quick tags and Baker is isolated. Baker hits a Slingblade and makes the tag to Shida. Shida and Ruby are legal and now slugging it out in the center of the ring. Shida gets the better of the exchange and hits a big running knee. Rolling elbow to Storm. Rolling elbow to Saraya and a crossbody off the top to the floor takes out all of the Outcasts! Running big boot to Ruby in the ring gets a two count. Question mark kick to Storm and a Falcon Arrow to Ruby for two! Baker with the tag and a butterfly suplex to Ruby. Shida off the top with a meteora but Storm breaks up the pin. Lockjaw to Ruby but Ruby rolls her up for two. No Future by Ruby! Storm in now looking for Storm Zero but Baker counters with an Air Raid Crash! Britt hits the curbstomp but Saraya is on the apron and passes Storm the spray paint. Spray paint in the eyes of Baker and Storm Zero finish this one!

Winners: The Outcasts

Rating: **3/4. Great action in this match but it could have had twice the amount of time. Hayer is seemingly injured and The Outcasts are on quite the roll, especially Storm.

Apparently twenty people went in to talk to Tony Khan. Orange Cassidy will fight them all. That makes 21. Blackjack is a thing? Cool, Blackjack Battle Royal.

Tony Khan is here to announce AEW: Collision. AEW heads to Canada and returns to the US at the Prudential Center in Newark on July 22nd.

Match #4. Adam Cole & The JAS Banned from the Building, Falls Count Anywhere: Roderick Strong vs. Chris Jericho

Roddy takes to the fight to Jericho early with a huge running knee in the corner. Forever elbows by Roddy and Jericho can’t even get his jacket off. Roddy lays in some chops as Jericho gets the jacket off and returns the favor. Diving single leg drop by Roddy and a face-plant off a back suplex. Roddy’s chops here are Walter-esque. Jericho clotheslines Roddy over the top and to the floor. Both men meet on the apron as Roddy back suplexes Jericho on the apron and gets a two count on the floor. More chops by Roddy here and Jericho is pulverized. Jericho responds with a STIFF elbow to the face and this one is brutal. Jericho looks for a Code Breaker but Roddy counters with a fireman’s carry, but Jericho counters into the Walls of Jericho. Roddy gets to the ropes as the brawl spills into the crowd! Roddy has Jericho in a fireman’s carry and drops Jericho hard on the security rail on the stairs. Make that twice and a two count on the stairs. It’s a concession stand brawl now as Excalibur announces that Superstar Billy Graham has passed away in a breaking news moment. Jericho with a vertical suplex through a beer table and Roddy throws hand sanizter in the face of Jericho and back suplexes him on the snack bar! Jericho rams a stantion in Roddy’s face and both men find the stairwell and are fighting on a very scarily thin ledge. Back elbow by Jericho and a two count over the stairs. Back to the concessions as Roddy throws cutlery in Jericho’s face before shoving Mr. Softee in his face and then eating some for himself! Amazing! Jericho grabs papers out of the garbage to wipe his eyes before throwing the garbage can at Roddy. Hundres of people are following these guys are Roddy stumbles out of the arena… but here’s Adam Cole! Technically they are out of the building! Genius! Cole lays out Jericho and Lowers the Boom on Jericho! Jumping knee by Roderick and this one is over!

Winner: Roderick Strong

Rating: ****. This was an entertaining, wild, over the top, brawl from beginning to end. The start of this match was just brutal and the plan Cole had was genius. Awesomely fun stuff here.

Match #5. Rush w/ Jose & Preston Vance vs. Jungle Boy

Rush attacks early and does Rush things on the outside. Rush chokes Jungle Boy with the camera cable and bangs his head off the guard rail about half a dozen times. Jungle Boy is busted open now and Rush focuses the attack on the head. Headbutts by Rush now to the head. Jungle Boy tries the rebound lariat but Rush gets eats it. Pair of dropkicks by Jungle Boy but he runs into a superkick. Rush goes up to the to middle and Jungle Boy catches him and both men exchange shots up top. Diving hurricanrana by Jungle Boy. Jose passes Rush something but Jungle Boy locks in the Snare Trap! Jungle Boy pulls him to the center of the ring but Rush fights to the ropes and gets it. Both men throwing strikes on the apron now as Jungle Boy charges and Rush throws him to the floor with an overhead belly-to-belly! Yikes, that was almost an awful landing for Jungle Boy who almost landed directly on his head. Rush with a boot on the chest for a two count. Rush now tries to set up for the Bull’s Horns but pounds on Jungle Boy’s chest and the ref breaks it up. Rush gets in the referee’s face and Jungle Boy rolls him up from behind for the win… with the trunks!

Winner: Jungle Boy

Rating: **1/2. Really, a Rush beatdown here with Jungle Boy playing the underdog who was willing to grab the trunks to win.

After the match, Vance hits the ring and it’s a group beatdown on Jungle Boy. Darby hits the ring to make the save but the numbers are too match. The fans want Sammy!

Sammy is here! Sammy drops Rush on the apron with a big knee to the face and a superkick to Vance. Scorpion Death Drop by Darby. Double dropkick to Vance and three of the four pillars stand tall.