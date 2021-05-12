It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns at Daily’s Place amphitheater in Jacksonville, Florida with the latest edition of their weekly AEW on TNT television program.

Tonight’s show features three title matches, as Darby Allin puts his TNT Championship on-the-line against Miro, The Young Bucks defend their AEW Tag-Team Titles against SCU in a match where Frankie Kazarian and Christopher Daniels will break the team up for good if they lose, as well as Jon Moxley defending his IWGP United States Championship from New Japan Pro Wrestling against a legend in the promotion and in Japan in general — Yuji Nagata.

Also on tap for the show this evening is “The Bastard” PAC going one-on-one against “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy with a shot against AEW Champion Kenny Omega at stake, The Pinnacle Coronation Ceremony following their Blood & Guts victory last week, a Double Or Nothing announcement from “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes and more.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite on TNT results from Wednesday, May 12, 2021.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (5/12/2021)

The show kicks off with a live cold open that shows Jon Moxley and Yuji Nagata warming up in their ring gear backstage as Jim Ross mentions their IWGP U.S. Championship match on tonight’s show.

From there, we head to the regular weekly video opener that starts the program every Wednesday night. Then we shoot inside the Daily’s Place amphitheater in Jacksonville, FL. as J.R. does his “It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …” catchphrase as pyro and fireworks explode.

IWGP United States Championship

Yuji Nagata vs. Jon Moxley (c)

Now we hear some entrance music and then we see Japanese pro wrestling legend Yuji Nagata from New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) making his way through the halls and then through the entrance tunnel.

“The Dapper Yapper” Justin Roberts does his formal ring introduction for the NJPW legend and then his music fades down. The song “Wild Thing” hits and we see Jon Moxley with Eddie Kingston by his side making their way through their special part of the building as always, while Roberts does their official ring introduction.

The bell sounds and here we go as championship action kicks off things inside the ring on Dynamite this week. Mox puts his IWGP U.S. title on-the-line now. We see the two duke it out early on and Nagata eventually gets the better of the exchange after mixing in some trademark knee strikes. The commentators mention some of the NJPW stars in attendance in the crowd tonight, including Rocky Romero, who is shown on-camera.

We see the action spill out to the floor at ringside briefly and when it resumes inside the squared circle, it is the IWGP U.S. Champion who finds himself in firm control of the offense in this bout. Nagata tries toughing through the onslaught, as he tells Mox to give him all he’s got, and the champ happily obliges, decking the legend with some vicious kicks.

Mox heads to the top-rope, but Nagata has him well-scouted as he catches him coming down with a momentum-shifting shot. He follows that up with a variety of strikes before connecting on an exploder suplex on the champ out of the corner for a close near fall. Nagata is now controlling the action as the fans inside Daily’s Place break out in dueling chants for both Mox and Nagata. Nagata begins peppering Mox with strikes some more, and Mox like Nagata earlier, is telling Nagata to give him everything he’s got.

Now, Mox starts firing up and is beginning to take over on offense. He hits Nagata with the same shot that he used to finish off Suzuki, which the commentators point out, but Nagata kicks out of the follow-up pin attempt and begins a comeback of his own. Nagata goes to work on Mox and now he is taking him up to the top-rope. He goes for another exploder suplex, this time off the top-rope, and he hits it. He goes for the follow-up pin attempt, however Mox won’t stay down.

Moments later, Mox hops on Nagata with a sleeper hold, but Nagata ends up reversing into an armbar submission that he cranks back on with a vengeance. Mox eventually makes it to the ropes, forcing the hold to be broken. Mox fires up now and begins trading strikes with Nagata. The two trade big forearm shots back-and-forth, with Mox eventually getting the better of the exchange. Mox looks for the Bulldog Choke as the camera closes in on his face, showing that he has been cut hardway and is bleeding a bit.

The two trade some more shots and Mox starts to get the better of things. He blasts Nagata with some Thai Clinch knee strikes repeatedly and then hits a big Paradigm Shift finisher for the pin fall victory. Mox retains the IWGP U.S. title with the win.

Winner and STILL IWGP United States Champion: Jon Moxley

Inner Circle Members Address The Pinnacle

Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager and Ortiz of the Inner Circle are shown standing by with AEW broadcast team member Alex Marvez. Ortiz starts things off by talking about his partner Santana being detained after stabbing with a fork and being snitched on by MJF.

Jake Hager then talks about Santana briefly and brings up the Blood & Guts match from last week not going their way. Finally, “The Spanish God” himself speaks up, and he’s fired up and demanding a rematch from The Pinnacle.

Cody Rhodes Makes AEW Double Or Nothing Announcement

Now we head back inside the Daily’s Place amphitheater as the lights go down and the familiar sounds of the official entrance theme of Cody Rhodes plays.

“The American Nightmare” emerges from the entrance tunnel and begins making his way down to the ring for his advertised AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view announcement — next. On that note, we head to a commercial break.

When we return from the break, Cody begins what turns out to be another epic promo in his growing catelog, talking about what a true American is and what kind of country America is, mentioning how his wife is going to give birth soon and choking up in the process, all-the-while addressing former Olympic medalist in boxing from The Factory — Anthony Ogogo.

He goes on to wrap the promo up by saying “The American Nightmare” won’t be in action at AEW Double Or Nothing, but instead “The American Dream” Cody Rhodes will go one-on-one against Anthony Ogogo. Great stuff from Cody here.

AEW Tag-Team Championship

SCU vs. The Young Bucks (c)

We move to an elaborate pre-match video package to promote the second of three title bouts scheduled for tonight’s show, as a vignette airs telling the story behind tonight’s AEW Tag-Team Championship showdown between The Young Bucks and the team of SoCal Uncensored (SCU) — Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian — who must break up the team for good if they lose.

Once the video package wraps up, we head back inside the Daily’s Place amphitheater where the SCU theme hits and Daniels & Kazarian make their way out and down to the ring for their high-stakes championship opportunity. As they settle into the squared circle, their music dies down and the familiar sounds of The Young Bucks’ theme hits as Nick Jackson and Matt Jackson make their way out accompanied by Don Callis and The Good Brothers.

As the Jackson Bros settle into the ring, their music dies down and Callis joins the trio of J.R., Tony Schiavone and Excalibur on guest commentary for this title bout. The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running. Kazarian and Nick Jackson kick things off for their respective teams here in the early goings.

The team of SCU jumps off to an early offensive lead, as Kaz establishes the early control over Nick before tagging in Daniels. Christopher Daniels comes in and picks up where his SCU teammate left off, taking it to Nick. They hit some double-team spots off the top-rope, however moments later, the momentum shifts as The Young Bucks start to take over after Matt Jackson gets the tag.

As they start to widen the gap between the two teams from an offensive standpoint, clearly dominating the action at this point, we head to a mid-match, picture-in-picture commercial break as the action continues.

When we return from the break, we see that Kaz and Daniels have regained control of the offense and are taking it to the champs again. This doesn’t last for long, however, as a cluster occurs with all four men brawling and hitting high spots in the ring culminates with The Young Bucks taking back control of the action.

We see Jackson hit a crazy dive to the floor on Kaz and then he blasts Daniels with a kick that smashes his head into the steel ring post with authority, resulting in a pool of blood free-flowing out of the bald dome of the longtime wrestling veteran. He lays on the floor at ringside bleeding like a stuck pig while Jackson asks the camera man if he sees all that blood, mocking the situation.

Kaz tries taking back over control of things, as he takes it to Jackson by himself in the ring, with both guys taking turns trying to help the other only for Kaz to continue to defying the odds alone as Daniels lays bleeding at ringside. Kaz hits a Styles Clash on Jackson for a near fall, but Jackson hangs on. Daniels hits a big spot as he re-enters the scene in the ring, although he is still very groggy and wobbly.

He tags in regardless and Jackson stalks him looking to blast him with a super kick. Daniels sees it coming but Jackson still slams him down to the mat. Now Jackson mocks the finish to the Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair retirement match at WrestleMania, overly pretending to cry and then loudly telling Daniels, “I’m sorry … I love you” before blasting him in his bloody dome with a super kick.

He goes for the pin, but Daniels somehow hangs in there. Daniels fights back and hits his BME for a near fall, but the pin attempt is broken up. Daniels goes to pick Jackson up but is sprayed in the eyes with something. He takes out Kaz and then covers Daniels, 1-2…. no!

Somehow Daniels kicked out again. As soon as he does, however, both Bucks hit the BTE Trigger and make the cover, picking up the three-count just as Kaz tried jumping into the ring in a failed attempt to break up the pin. That’s all she wrote for SCU, as Kaz sits in shock realizing what happened while Daniels is still bloody and out of it in the ring. Callis says he’s going to go soak in this historic moment and joins his gang in the ring.

Winners and STILL AEW Tag-Team Champions: The Young Bucks

Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston Trash The Elite’s Locker Room

As The Young Bucks celebrate their big win in the ring, the commentators talk about hearing about something going down backstage right now.

They send things to the back and we see that Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston have stormed the locker room of The Elite and are trashing it after what they just witnessed from The Young Bucks and company in the ring in the last match.

Christian Cage Enters Casino Battle Royal, Challenged For Next Week

We shoot backstage to Dasha Gonzalez, who is standing by with Christian Cage. He talks about some recent happenings before shifting his focus to the upcoming AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view.

He declares that he is entering the Casino Battle Royale at the upcoming DoN PPV, noting he is going to win the whole thing and earn himself a title shot.

As he continues to talk, up walks Matt Sydal who confronts Christian and tells him not so fast. He tells him not to think it’s that simple to win the Casino Battle Royale and says he himself plans to win it. He ends up challenging Christian Cage for a match next week.

AEW Championship Eliminator

“Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy vs. “The Bastard” PAC

We head back inside the amphitheater where the familiar sounds of Orange Cassidy’s theme plays and the “Freshly Squeezed” one makes his way out accompanied by The Best Friends and Kris Statlander.

Cassidy shows his friends some love and then heads down to the ring for our next match of the evening, which is the advertised AEW Championship Eliminator bout to determine Kenny Omega’s challenger at the aforementioned AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view.

As he settles into the ring, his theme dies down and the familiar sounds of the entrance music of “The Bastard” PAC plays as the Death Triangle member makes his way down to the ring. The bell sounds and this title eliminator bout is now officially underway.

The two go face-to-face where Cassidy takes his sunglasses off with style points and then offers them to PAC. PAC holds them up and then tears them in half and throws them down. The fight is on from there, as Cassidy immediately goes for his Beach Break semi-finisher and a follow-up cover, only for PAC to hang on.

The two duke it out and Cassidy eventually gets the better of the exchange, sending PAC out to the floor, putting his hands in his pocket and hitting a dive through the ropes before we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

We return from the break and we see Cassidy is laid out on the floor outside of the ring while PAC is in the ring. PAC comes out and picks Cassidy up and then whips him into the steel ring barricade. He picks him up again and does the same thing on the other side of the floor.

Finally, the action returns inside the ring where PAC goes on to begin a prolonged, one-sided beatdown of the “Freshly Squeezed” one. He goes to the top-rope looking to finish him off with his Black Arrow, however Cassidy rolls away to avoid it. PAC goes for it again, so Cassidy rolls all the way towards him to avoid it and then taunts him while laying under the ropes on the ring apron while he remains on the top rope.

PAC comes off the top and fires up, brutalizing Cassidy and executing what turned out to be a terrifying-looking running seated powerbomb, as Cassidy was planted right on the top of his head / neck in very, very brutal fashion. PAC looked nervous after hitting it and even the referee seemed unsure what to do. Eventually Cassidy rolls out of the ring and PAC tries to kill time as we head to an abrupt mid-match, picture-in-picture commercial break.

Throughout the break we don’t see Cassidy doing much of anything, although he does end up back inside the ring. We return and Cassidy is still down and seemingly out of it as PAC is still seemingly in kill-time-mode. Finally, Don Callis comes out on a microphone and provides a distraction while AEW Champion Kenny Omega hits the ring from behind, knocking out PAC with a shot to the back of his head with his title belt.

The referee finally turns around and notices both guys are down and out of it, so she begins a double count-out. Her count makes it to ten. Both guys are counted out.

Match Result: Double Count-Out

Tony Schiavone Informs Kenny Omega Of AEW Double Or Nothing Title Match

Callis gets on the mic and points out the obvious after what we just saw, which is that due to a double count-out meaning there is no winner, no one advances to challenge Kenny Omega at Double Or Nothing per the match stipulation.

Eventually, Tony Schiavone comes out and informs Omega that he has been informed by Tony Khan that at Double Or Nothing it will be a triple-threat match with the title on-the-line as the champion defends against both Orange Cassidy and PAC.

Omega flips out and loses his cool and then says we’re getting out of here as he and Callis head to the back. Omega says he’s going back to Winnipeg.

The Elite Reacts To Trashed Locker Room, Make Some Announcements

We head to the locker room of The Elite, which is still trashed from earlier at the hands of Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston. The Young Bucks and The Good Brothers are shown reacting to the mess.

The Young Bucks then get down to some business and mention that they are going to remain fighting champions, pointing out that The Varsity Blonds are the number one contenders in the tag-team division in AEW now and they will defend their titles against them on next week’s Dynamite.

They then say that they’re going to do something selfish for a change, which leads to them asking if Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston are doing anything the night of the upcoming AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view. If not, The Young Bucks invite them to a Super Kick Party. After this, we head to another commercial break.

“Hangman” Adam Page Makes A Challenge For Double Or Nothing

We return and the commentators mention The Coronation of The Pinnacle coming up next but first, they send things backstage where Alex Marvez is standing by with “Hangman” Adam Page.

Page goes on to bring up everything it took to finally get beat in the ring on last week’s show by Team Taz member “The Machine” Brian Cage. He goes on to make a formal challenge to him for the upcoming AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view.

His Dark Order buddies, who were standing with him throughout the segment, suck up to him for closing his promo by mentioning that it will be Double or Nothing for Cage when they meet, kissing his butt for such a “clever” line.

The Coronation Of The Pinnacle Crashed By The Inner Circle

From there, we head back inside the Daily’s Place amphitheater in Jacksonville, FL. where the familiar sounds of the entrance music of The Pinnacle plays as the winners of last week’s Blood & Guts match make their way down to the ring accompanied by Tully Blanchard and a bunch of ladies they brought with them.

It’s time for the advertised Coronation of The Pinnacle. Maxwell Jacob Friedman, the leader of the group, starts things off on the mic. He is wearing a crown and starts off by mentioning that he vowed to take Chris Jericho’s spot and his crown at Blood & Guts and says he did just that.

MJF goes on to boast being the biggest draw in the business, pointing to the ratings for last week’s Dynamite and how for the first time ever, the weekly AEW on TNT program was the number one overall ranked show on cable television for the night of Wednesday, May 5, 2021.

Tully Blanchard then takes a turn on the stick, talking about how the Inner Circle are quitters, mocking them for submitting when their leader Chris Jericho was put in a dangerous spot at the hands of MJF and The Pinnacle. Blanchard brings up the lovely ladies that accompanied The Pinnacle to the ring and are currently standing with them.

He then presents every member of the group with a Rolex watch and tells them to know everytime they see them to know that it’s a present from Tully and a reminder of what being in The Pinnacle is all about — which is being on top of the world and looking down on everyone else.

As they try to continue, we hear what sounds like a car horn honking repeatedly non-stop, which leads to MJF freaking out about how rude this is and disrespectful to The Pinnacle and their big Coronation right now. The honking continues and finally we see a giant cart with multiple seats making its’ way through a special entrance inside of Daily’s Place.

The cart contains Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager and Ortiz. MJF yells at them as they drive closer to the ring that they have to be kidding. He says they know they’ll never see Chris Jericho again after he threw him off the Blood & Guts cage last week and says the Inner Circle is no more. Finally, we hear the familiar voice of “Le Champion” himself!

Chris Jericho then emerges alongside the Inner Circle members in the cart. He mocks MJF and The Pinnacle and gives them one more chance to accept their challenge for a rematch. MJF turns it down again.

They go on to spray some kind of liquod all over the members of The Pinnacle in the ring in a moment obviously similar to the famous “Stone Cold” Steve Austin beer truck spraying of The Corporation back in the Attitude Era days of WWE yester-year.

Finally, MJF, after being humiliated and having his Coronation of The Pinnacle ruined by Chris Jericho and the Inner Circle, gets on the mic and freaks out. He eventually agrees to an Inner Circle vs. The Pinnacle rematch at AEW Double Or Nothing — but in a Stadium Stampede II match. He also notes that if The Pinnacle win again, the Inner Circle must break up — for good. After this segment, we head to another commercial break.

Jim Ross Sit-Down Interview With Dr. Britt Baker

We return from the break and the commentators send us to a one-on-one sit-down interview with Jim Ross talking to the number one contender in the AEW women’s division, Dr. Britt Baker.

The interview filmed earlier today airs, with Baker starting off by pointing out that ever since Hikaru Shida broke her nose, she became the baddest b*tch in the AEW women’s landscape, pointing out that J.R. himself gave her that moniker.

Baker goes on to claim that the women’s division in AEW has been on life support. She says she is now the face of it and she is the pulse of it and because of that things are about to change.

Now she says come Double Or Nothing when she becomes the champion, the division is going to live on its’ own. J.R. asks if she can guarantee that. Baker says “guaranteed — D.M.D.” That ends the segment.

Thunder Rosa vs. Jazmin Allure

We return inside the Daily’s Place amphitheater where Thunder Rosa’s music hits and the former NWA Women’s Champion makes her way down to the ring.

Rosa’s opponent for this evening, Jazmin Allure, is already standing in the ring and is given a quick introduction by “The Dapper Yapper” Justin Roberts.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with our next match of the evening, which will be contested in the women’s division. Rosa jumps off to an early offensive lead as the commentators discuss the previous sit-down interview J.R. had with Baker.

Thunder is dominating this in what is turning out to be a one-sided squash match, as she finally hits her finisher on Allure and picks up the victory.

Winner: Thunder Rosa

Tony Schiavone Talks To Jade Cargill

The commentators run down the lineup for next week’s Dynamite and then send things to an “earlier today” interview where Tony Schiavone talks to Jade Cargill.

Schiavone asks “The Hottest Free Agent in Pro Wrestling” about being asked by QT Marshall about representing her during a recent edition of AEW Dark: Elevation.

Cargill talks about how QT isn’t the only one interested in her and says that’s why “she’s that b*tch.” This ends the segment as we head back to the commentators who plug tonight’s main event before we head to another commercial break.

TNT Championship

Miro vs. Darby Allin (c)

We return from the break directly into a trademark black-and-white ominous video of Darby Allin, which this time shows him driving a car as someone asks him about being thrown down the stairs on last week’s show.

Highlights are briefly shown of him being attacked by “All Ego” Ethan Page on last week’s Dynamite as Allin then talks about a skating park that he grew up near, as his car pulls up to it.

He talks directly into the camera now, referencing comments made by Miro when he first arrived in AEW. He says he knows who Darby Allin is but questions if Miro knows who he is. He says, “Look at me Miro, you generic son of a b*tch!”

We then head back inside the Daily’s Place amphitheater in Jacksonville, FL. where “The Dapper Yapper” Justin Roberts handles the pre-match ring introductions for this, our championship main event of the evening here on AEW Dynamite.

The theme for Miro hits and the dangerous big man makes his way down to the ring looking super intense and ready for battle. He settles inside the squared circle and his music dies down.

Now we hear the familiar sounds of the entrance music of “The New Face Of TNT” himself, as TNT Champion Darby Allin makes his way out of the entrance tunnel accompanied by “The Icon” Sting.

The two head down to the ring and as soon as Allin goes to enter the ring, before the bell even sounds, Miro begins a vicious pre-match attack of the champion. He keeps telling referee Paul Turner to ring the bell but the official keeps telling Miro to hang on, trying to let Allin get to his feet before starting the match.

Instead, Miro launches Allin out to the floor and then follows out after him, continuing his vicious pre-match assault of the champion. He references some of the comments Allin made in the black-and-white vignette that aired leading into this match as he brutalizes the AEW veteran.

Excalibur points out that Miro already has the TNT initials sewn into his ring tights as a sign of confidence that he is going to become the new TNT Champion tonight. Meanwhile, Miro is still absolutely punishing Allin, as he suplexes him in the front row and then launches him back over the ring barricade near the ring. He rolls him in the ring and stalks him in the opposite corner as the ref tries to talk to Allin and check on him.

Miro again yells at the ref to ring the bell. Finally he does and as soon as he does, Miro charges at Allin and turns him inside-out. He goes for the follow-up cover and although Allin kicked out just before the count of three, Miro thought he got the three count so he pops up and immediately starts celebrating.

Finally, Miro realizes he has not won the match. Allin recovers on the floor at ringside while this was going on. Now that Miro knows the match is still ongoing, he heads out to the floor after him, only to be met with a shotgun dropkick from a prepared TNT Champion. Now we see Allin get in some offense, but this doesn’t last long, as the strength advantage of Miro quickly results in things being shifted back in his favor.

He starts punishing the champ again as we head to a mid-match, picture-in-picture commercial break as the action continues inside the ring in this TNT title main event of the evening.

We return from the break and we see that Miro is still dominating the action. We are informed by the commentators that during the break, “All Ego” Ethan Page provided a match-momentum-shifting distraction that allowed Miro to take back over control of the TNT Champion. He is still enjoying said control of Allin as we settle back in from the break, however moments later we see Allin hop on Miro’s back and lock in a sleeper hold.

Allin holds onto the hold as Miro heads out of the ring, stumbling around. Just as it seemed as though Miro was going to fade and go unconscious, he runs himself spine-first into the steel ring barricade, and since Allin was holding onto the sleeper while on Miro’s back, it was Allin who was smashed into the barricade with all of the weight and momentum of Miro’s massive body. Both men are down outside of the ring, but finally, Miro recovers and brings Allin back into the ring.

As Miro starts to pound away at a grounded Allin in the ring, we see “The Icon” Sting watching on from ringside. Miro starts to focus his attack on the arm of Allin. Miro taunts the champ now, walking around arrogantly, glaring down at Sting in the process. The commentators talk about the look in the eyes of Miro and Sting just now. Finally, we see Allin come to life out of nowhere. He hits a top-rope cutter on Miro that has the challenger on wobbly legs. He goes for the Coffin Drop but Miro has it scouted and counters.

Regardless, Allin takes back over control of the offense and is taking it to Miro some more. Finally, out of nowhere, Miro grounds Allin and locks in a match-ending submission, as Allin surprisingly taps out. We have ourselves a new TNT Champion, folks!

Winner and NEW TNT Champion: Miro

After The Match: Ethan Page & Scorpio Sky Attack Sting, Lance Archer Wants Miro

Once the match wraps up, we see “All Ego” Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky ambush Sting at ringside. They knock him over the steel ring barricade and brawl with him through the crowd.

Meanwhile, back in the ring, as his music plays, Miro is handed the TNT Championship that he is now the owner of. He takes the title and gets back in Allin’s face, rubbing the belt in his grill and talking trash.

Finally, the theme of “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer plays. Archer comes out as pro wrestling legend and his manager, Jake “The Snake” Roberts holds him back. It’s clear Archer wants a piece of the new TNT Champion Miro. The show goes off the air on this note. Great, great show from AEW this week.