A championship-heavy episode of Dynamite on tap tonight:

Toni Storm vs. Harley Cameron

United Empire vs. Blackpool Combat Club

AEW Continental Championship: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Dax Harwood

AEW World Tag Team Championship Eliminator: The Young Bucks (c) vs. Matt Sydal & Christopher Daniels

AEW World Championship Eliminator: Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Brian Cage

AEW Dynamite 5/15/24

Live from the Angel of the Winds Arena (that’s a real place?) in Everett, Washington!

Match #1. Blackpool Combat Club vs. Don Callis Family

Cobb and Fletcher jump Moxley before Danielson even gets to the ring, and we’re off. Danielson’s music hits and he sprints out from the back and the violence continues as the music stays playing. Running dropkick to Cobb by Danielson on a chain in the corner as Moxley chokes Fletcher with his t-shirt. Running knee by Moxley to Fletcher in the other corner of the ringside area. Danielson and Cobb roll in the ring as the bell finally rings. Running dropkick in the corner by Danielson and some YES kicks before the tag to Moxley. Arena chants for Moxley as he connects with a running dropkick to the knee of Cobb. Cobb backs Moxley into his corner and Fletcher gets the tag. Moxley and Fletcher trade elbows and chops before Moxley hits a superplex. Cobb breaks up the pin and pulls Moxley outside the ring, allowing Fletcher to get the upper hand. Body slam by Fletcher gets two. Cobb gets the tag and works the back of Moxley but Moxley sends him into the ropes and tosses Cobb with a rebound German suplex. Hot tag to Danielson! Dropkick by Danielson before going up and over Cobb and connecting with a diving clothesline. Danielson sends Cobb to the floor with a low bridge before following up with a suicide dive, but Cobb moves and Fletcher absorbs the impact. High double leg takedown by Cobb as Danielson rolls back in the ring. Falling lariat by Cobb gets two. Danielson charges but Cobb catches him with a spinning back suplex. Moxley and Fletcher get the tags now and trade elbows and push kicks. Headbutts by Moxley but Fletcher follows up with a running leg lariat. Fletcher charges Moxley in the corner but it’s the King Kong lariat! Cutter to Cobb out of nowhere but Fletcher is up and plants Moxley with the Michinoku Driver. Cobb muscles Moxley into the corner and follows up with a running shoulder block before sending Moxley into a spinning Tombstone! Two count. Busaiku Knee by Danielson to Cobb and a high kick to Fletcher. Sheer drop Deathrider by Moxley to Fletcher. One, two, three!

Winners: Blackpool Combat Club

Rating: ***1/2. Danielson’s hometown, a hot crowd, Jon Moxley returning… great week to kick off Dynamite tonight. Fletcher is the fall guy and that’s fine for now.

Moxley celebrates on the ropes but Takeshita grabs a waist lock and German suplexes him from the top! Don Callis Family get the jump but Claudio is here with a giant crowbar to even up the odds and everyone scrambles.

Adam Copeland is here but The House of Black don’t even let him get off the ramp, jumping him from behind. Black throws a few chairs in the ring as Black and Murphy hold a prone Copeland. Black tells Matthews to take off Copeland’s wedding ring. King chokes Copeland out as Matthews takes the ring before setting him up in the corner for the cannonball. Kyle O’Reilly is here to make the save but the numbers are too much. Black Mass to O’Reilly on the outside and a chair assisted cannonball back inside the ring as The House of Black stand tall.

Excalibur shows up highlights from NJPW’s Resurgence over the weekend, including Eddie Kingston’s injury and the following attack by The Elite.

The Elite are in the back and let us know that Team AEW is down a man with Kingston’s injury.

Back from commercial, FTR is with Renee. Cash says they’ve found a fourth for Anarchy in the Arena and Dax says Okada is The Elite’s bitch.

Match #2. The Young Bucks vs. Christopher Daniels & Matt Sydal

Sydal lays in to Nicholas with kicks and knees as Jack Perry joins the commentary table. Matthew and Daniels get the tag and exchange words before slugging it out. Danielson backflips out of a back suplex and tags Sydal. Twisting moonsault press by Sydal for two. Nicholas gets a blind tag and clotheslines Sydal as we head to commercial. Catapult by Matthew into an enziguiri from Nicholas as The Bucks pose for an egregious period of time. Danielson gets the hot tag and clears the ring with palm strikes and clotheslines. Death Valley Driver to Nicholas. Jawbreaker/DDT combo by Daniels to both Bucks. Uranage by Danielson but Matthew catches him with a superkick. High knee by Sydal. Daniels and Nicholas trade right hands and Nicholas connects with an enziguiri. Nicholas heads up top but Daniels catches him with a rising palm strike. Hurricanrana attempt by Daniels but Matthews holds on to Nicholas’ legs and Daniels lands hard. TK Driver to Daniels! This one is over.

Winners: The Young Bucks

Rating: **1/2. Perfectly acceptable tag team match here

As The Bucks head up the ramp, Matthew takes the mic and says he’s trying to cleanse the toxic atmosphere in the locker room. Unfortunately, The Bucks have to let Daniels go. YOU’RE FIRED. Daniels gets a thirty-day severance package and security is here to bring him to the back. Perry raises a toast to The Bucks and then pours his drink on Tony Schiavone. Tremendous.

Toni Storm, Harley Cameron, and Luther are joined by Renee. Toni says her maternal instincts are kicking in and Harley has to pay for what she did to Mariah May. Flat on your back with an arse on your face. Chin, tits, le shoe.