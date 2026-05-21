* The show kicks off from Portland, ME.

Chris Jericho & The Young Bucks Talk Stadium Stampede

We see a clip from earlier of the day with Chris Jericho and The Young Bucks. They talk about their Stadium Stampede match at Double or Nothing. The Young Bucks call themselves The Bucks of Jericho but Jericho says he was thinking more Y2Jackson.

Chris Jericho & The Young Bucks vs. Ricochet, Andrade El Idolo & Mark Davis

Inside the arena we go, where the entrances begin for our opening contest, which is a preview of what’s to come at Stadium Stampede at AEW Double Or Nothing this weekend. The bell rings and we are under way. Jericho and Ricochet start the match but Ricochet tags Andrade in.

Jericho with a head lock but Andrade throws him to the ropes and Jericho with a chop to the chest. Jericho throws Andrade to the ropes but Andrade rolls to the outside of the ring. Andrade begins talking to two females at ringside and they take a selfie with him.

Andrade turns around and Jericho with a chop to the chest. Andrade back in the ring and Jericho tags Nick into the match. The Young Bucks get in the ring and Andrade is triple teamed. Nick grabs Andrade but Andrade gets him in the corner and Davis is tagged in.

Davis with right hands. Ricochet is tagged in. Andrade gets in the ring but Nick takes them both down. Matt is tagged in and he hits Andrade with a northern lights suplex. Matt slams Ricochet face first and he double suplexes Andrade and Ricochet.

Nick is tagged in and The Young Bucks with a suicide dive onto Ricochet and Andrade. Jericho climbs the top rope and he lands a splash onto Ricochet, Andrade and Davis. On that note, the show shifts gears and settles into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When the show returns, we see the action still in progress.

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