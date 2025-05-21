Double or Nothing is this weekend and we’ve only got two announced matches for tonight’s show?!

Mina Shirakawa vs. Julia Hart

All Star Trios Match: Death Bucks (Jon Moxley & The Young Bucks) vs. Swerve in Our Opps (Swerve Strickland, Powerhouse Hobbs, & Samoa Joe)

Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below!

AEW Dynamite 5/21/25

Live from the Rio Rancho Events Center in Rio Ranco, New Mexico! Taz, Excalibur, and Ian Riccaboni are on the call as Tony Schiavone is in the ring, welcoming Hangman Page and Will Ospreay for our opening face-off!

Will Ospreay has one question for Hangman, does he still drink? Not in a bad way, but Ospreay feels he owes him one. Even though Page headbutt Ospreay first last week, he understands. Page takes the beer but doesn’t drink it. Ospreay understands, but he’s here to petition Tony Khan to be in the main event this weekend! Ospreay says people might think he’s crazy, but they don’t know what’s at stake. The person who wins this tournament has the responsibility of bringing back that beautiful gold belt. Ospreay makes a 15 hour flight every single week, he doesn’t sleep on Tuesdays, he’s jetlagged, but he gets here every week and says “RING THE BELL, BRUV!”

Ospreay wants to bring the belt home, show it off, and he wants to bring the belt home to his friends and family in London who’ve followed him from the beginning. Every Tuesday when he leaves his house, he leaves his little six-year-old at home, and he wants to show back up as world champion. Ospreay understands how much Hanger wants it.. Ospreay wants it JUST a little bit more.

Hangman said that’s the difference right there. Ospreay wants it bad. For Ospreay? This could be a professional accomplishment. It is not a professional accomplishment for Hangman. This is personal. Hangman doesn’t want this opportunity. Hangman needs it. Hangman has wasted two years of his life filled with grief, sorrow, and hate. Hangman hasn’t won a thing, but the one thing he did win, brought him nothing but the same feelings.

Christmas morning, Hangman’s son sat and stared at him, wondering where the man was he was so many years ago. Hangman needs his wife to look at him like they did when she fell in love with years ago. The fans that supported him when he didn’t deserve it. Hangman needs it for himself, so he can know there is some kind of light through this tunnel of hell for the last two years.

What are you planning on doing about it, Hangman? You going to wrap a chair around Ospreay’s skull? Beat him so bad he has to retire like he did Christopher Daniels? As silly as it sounds on Sunday, Ospreay is showing up and doing his best. Ospreay has lost, and sometimes he’s lost, but he’s left everything he’s had in the ring. If Ospreay has lost, he has won their respect. More importantly. Ospreay won their trust.

Page wants to know if that will be enough for Moxley and the Death Riders? Ospreay doesn’t know! Ospreay doesn’t know how to do it, he doesn’t know how to beat Moxley, but Hangman does. Bring that version of Hangman on Sunday, and if Ospreay can beat him, he can beat Moxley.

Hangman’s a bad man, but he hasn’t been that guy lately. Kids don’t look up to Hangman anymore, bruv. The boys backstage have lost respect for him. Women screamed in terror when he almost killed Swerve. Ospreay is going to show up, and he’s going to bring his best, and his best has beaten a lot of guys. You want to know why? BECAUSE’S HE’S THE BEST IN THE EFFIN WORLD, BRUV! Ospreay says if Page beats him, he will be happy for him, and if he needs a friend or someone watching his back, he’s got you. Ospreay hopes if he wins, Page has his back. Ospreay grabs the beer and offers a cheers. Meet me in the desert, I’m calling you out for a shootout, bruv. Ospreay Austin’s his beer. Hangman drinks his. THIS SUNDAY.

Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir are here, walking through the arena. Moxley says it’s time to embrace the anarchy.

Match #1. Bucks of Death vs. Swerve in The Opps

Joe sends Moxley reeling early after some big elbows in the middle of the ring. Hobbs legal now and he runs through Matthew, but Matthew sends Hobbs into an enziguiri by Nicholas. Assisted dropkick by The Bucks. Tag by Swerve who threads the legs and avoids a superkick, trapping the leg, and it’s a backbreaker for Nicholas. Hip toss by Swerve, who holds on for a vertical suplex and now everyone is in the ring and it’s a brawl. Bucks try a pair of plancha but Joe and Swerve walk away Jones at the same time. Suicide dive by Moxley takes out Hobbs. Joe gets running but runs in to a double superkick. Nicholas now tries to run but Swerve catches him with a Flatliner. Inverted plancha by Swerve! Joe gets running… elbow suicida!