The good news is, it's a big Dynamite before the PPV this weekend so let's see what on tap:

AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Kyle Fletcher

Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championship: Lucha Brothers (c) vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta

AEW World Trios Championship Open House: House of Black (c) vs. Metalik, Blake Christian, & AR Fox

Taya Valkyrie vs. Lady Frost

AEW Dynamite 5/24/23

Live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada! Taz, Tony Schiavone, and Excalibur are on the call tonight. VEGAS BABY, VEGAS!

Match #1. AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Kyle Fletcher

Cassidy is sporting a bandage on his hand and one on his back, as per the guy has wrestled darn near every week for the last four months. Running boot in the corner and a sheer drop brainbuster by Fletcher! Two count. Running boot sends Cassidy to the floor and Fletcher follows up with a suicide dive. Back in the ring quickly as Fletcher follows up with a lariat that gets two. Cassidy rolls out and Fletcher goes up top, but Cassidy throws Fletcher off and he lands HARD on the apron. Diving DDT on the apron by Cassidy, who follows up with a Beach Break on the floor! Cassidy rolls inside and waits for the countout, but Fletcher gets back in just in time. Orange Punch misses but it’s pocket hands now. Dropkick by Cassidy but Fletcher drills him with a superkick. Delayed vertical suplex, like, thirty seconds long here, by Fletcher, for a two count. Cassidy rolls outside yet again, this time inviting Fletcher to follow. Fletcher does and Cassidy rolls back inside the ring. This goes on the entire time we’re in PIP. Half-and-half suplex by Fletcher, who looks for another brainbuster but it’s Stundog Millionaire by Cassidy and a satellite DDT for another two count. Deadlift superplex attempt by Fletcher from the outside in, but Cassidy shoves him off the top and comes off with a diving cross body but gets caught in mid-air! Spinning Michinoku Driver by Fletcher! One, two, no! Powerbomb by Fletcher is countered but Fletcher hits a brutal elbow that drops Cassidy. Hard elbows in the corner and a running boot. Brainbuster by Fletcher is countered as Cassidy hits one of his own! Orange strikes by Cassidy and Fletcher charges but eats a superkick. Michinoku Driver by Cassidy! Tombstone by Fletcher, who holds on, and hits a second! One, two, no! Both men are on the top now and Fletcher is looking for an avalanche tombstone before transitions into an avalanche Michinoku Driver! 2.99! Grimstone attempt by Fletcher but Cassidy counters with another DDT. Orange Punch but no, superkick by Fletcher! Fletcher looks for the Grimstone one more time but Cassidy rolls through and grapevines the legs for the win!

Winner and STILL AEW International Champion: Orange Cassidy

Rating: ****1/4. I’m an unbelievably huge fan of Aussie Open, and Kyle Fletcher is continually proving himself as a singles wrestler. Tremendous match here with Cassidy showing the signs of his title run, physically.

Ricky Starks is in the back with Renee, and Starks says he’s done with getting jumped and he’s entering himself in the Blackjack Battle Royal this Sunday. That doesn’t last long, as Juice and Jay jump starks in the back with a chair and let Starks know that they aren’t done with him just yet.

FTR are here and they run down Jeff Jarrett, calling them carnies and saying they won’t lose the titles to some TNA rejects. Also, Jeff should make sure he has job security with the queen of the mountain, not his bitch wife Karen, he means Dixie Carter.

Enter Mark Briscoe.

Cash says he shouldn’t let Jeff and Jay make him look stupid. Mark wants to know what the piledriver was about and Dax said to shake his hand like a man. Mark slaps his hand away then slaps Dax in the face before a pull apart. Jarrett and company are on the apron as Mark shoves everyone out of the way one by one, before grabbing Lethal by the face and telling him he doesn’t give an s about any of his other goons, only him.

Sammy is in the back and says he won’t lay down for anyone, as Renee tells him that MJF said his offer still stands.

Match #2. AEW World Trios Title Open House Match: House of Black vs. Metalik, AR Fox, & Blake Christian

Dealer’s choice rule tonight is one man in the ring and tags aren’t necessary, in essence, lucha rules. Head scissors by Metalik sends Matthews to the floor as Black kicks him from behind. AR Fox with a dropkick to Black, who retreats to the floor as King splashes Fox in the corner. Christian and Black are in as Black delivers a leg kick and a leg sweep that sends Christian crashing to the mat. Christian back flips out of a German suplex as Metalik springboards into a knee strike. Matthews in now as Metalik walks the ropes and takes out Matthews and Black with a cross body. Stereo dives by Metalik and Christian leaves Fox and King in the ring. Pump kick by Fox. Two. Shotgun dropkick now sends King to the floor as Fox comes off the top with an imploding senton that takes out everyone. Fox misses a 450 in the ring and gets curb stomped by Matthews. Standing Texas Cloverleaf by Matthews as Fox gets to the ropes but there are NO rope breaks in the Open House Challenge match. Black hits a diving straight ankle lock on Metalik but Christian superkicks Matthews in the face. Matthews holds on and King grabs him, drags him over the apron, and chokes him in the air as all three men tap at once.

Winners and STILL AEW World Trios Champions: The House of Black

Rating: **3/4. It wasn’t long but it was action packed. Metalik, AR Fox, and Christian are a good trios team in ROH, but they’re not match for the HOB. Good win for the champs.

The Blackpool Combat Club are here. Danielson says after Claudio and Yuta win the ROH titles tonight, only one thing matters, and that’s the Anarchy in the Arena this weekend. Moxley says they’re “BEST IN THE WORLD” and his hand doesn’t shake when he says that, because it’s the truth.

MJF is here and throws Tony’s drink in his face before heading to the ring. MJF runs down all of his competitors but says all of his opponents have been here since day one, and all four of the men in the title match at Double or Nothing have given the fans not just the best matches, but the best moments, and they aren’t a part of AEW, they ARE AEW. MJF says he’s kind of bored around AEW and he’s sick of the place. Sick of the lack of competition, the lack of competency, and the fans not showing MJF the respect he deserves.

MJF reminds us that his contract is coming up soon, and it’s no coincidence he’s in a four-way match where he doesn’t have to get pinned to lose. MJF just may take his ball and go home, because it’s his ball, he earned it. MJF acknowledges the other guys are supremely talented, but none of them are on the level… of the devil.

Darby Allin is here. Darby says he moved from Seattle to Atlanta, and he used to live in his car, telling himself that he didn’t deserve to leave that car until he made it as a pro wrestler. AEW has afforded Darby Allin a lot of things, skating with Tony Hawk, jumping his house in a car with Travis Pastrana, and climbing Mt. Everest next year. Darby isn’t’ a moldable puppet, but he is taking MJF’s title on Sunday and he might just do it with a headlock takeover.

MJF goes low on Darby!

Sammy Guevara is here to make the save as MJF bails, but Jungle Boy’s music hits and he lays out MJF with a clothesline. Jungle Boy holds the belt up as we head out.

Match #3. Taya Valkyrie vs. Lady Frost

Mat return by Taya and hair whip. Tieres by Frost and an arm drag by Taya. Running back elbow by Taya and a sliding lariat gets two. Clothesline in the corner and a hard shop by Taya. Taya misses a charge and a step-up high kick in the corner before a handspring but Taya counters with a big clothesline. Jade and Smart Mark Sterling make their way to the ramp to take the match in. Double knees to Frost, who’s seated on the bottom rope. Both women on the outside now as Taya lays in the chops. Back inside the ring Taya runs into a boot in the corner and Frost comes back with a handspring cannonball in the corner. Frost goes up top and hits a spinning tornillo but Taya rebounds quickly with a spear. Stomp to the head of Frost but Jade catches Taya’s attention and Frost looks for a headscissors which gets countered into a back breaker. Knee to the face and the Road to Valhalla finish this one.

Winner: Taya Valkyrie

Rating: *3/4. I wasn’t feeling this one at all and I’m a big fan of both these two women. Seemed like there were some things that were off here, but I do have high hopes for the TBS title match on Sunday.

Tony Khan is here and announces that the first episode of AEW Collision will take place in…

The United Center in Chicago, Illinois on Saturday, June 16th!

*cue CM Punk chants*