It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …
All Elite Wrestling returns tonight at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max from Philadelphia, PA., as the fallout from AEW Double Or Nothing goes down on a three hour combined AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision show.
* Updates to begin momentarily. Stay tuned …
REFRESH THIS PAGE OFTEN FOR THE LATEST AEW DYNAMITE AND AEW COLLISION RESULTS!
TONIGHT!
With an unforgettable #AEWDoN in the books, join us for a packed 3 hour edition of #AEWDynamite & #AEWCollision!
Tune in LIVE at 8/7c on @TBSNetwork & @HBOMax, TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/UdZ9AHsBtU
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 27, 2026