A LEGENDARY Double or Nothing is in the books and our march towards All In starts… now!

AEW International Championship Qualifier: Brody King vs. Josh Alexander

AEW TNT Championship: Adam Cole (c) vs. Kyle Fletcher

Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below!

AEW Dynamite 5/28/25

Live from the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas!