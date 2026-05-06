It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling is back tonight, as this week’s special three-hour combined AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision show airs live at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max from North Charleston, South Carolina.

Ted Turner Tribute With Sting & Tony Schiavone

The show begins with a cold open live shot inside the arena at a Ted Turner “R.I.P.” graphic, with Tony Schiavone in the ring giving a speech. He says Turner believed in pro wrestling and the fans, and how the sport belonged on national television. He mentions WCW on TBS and later, TNT, and how AEW kept that tradition alive.

We see camera shots of “In Memoriam” graphics on the big screen and the LED screens around the ring. Schiavone says they’re here because of Turner and the leadership of Tony Khan and Warner Bros. Discovery. He then mentions there is one man who knows this well. He introduces Sting.

“The Icon” comes out in full gear and face paint, but without any music. Fans loudly chant “Holy sh*t! Holy sh*t!” as the WWE Hall of Fame legend settles in the ring and hugs Schiavone. “Here we are again, Sting!” He says he and Sting knew Ted Turner well and he was a big part of them being in each others lives for four decades.

Sting then takes the microphone and asks if you can imagine an all-in billionaire who loved pro wrestling. He mentions “Big” Ted being that guy. He says he can’t believe what that guy did for pro wrestlers. He says top brass at CNN would talk about ending pro wrestling, but Turner sticking up for it.

Sting mentioned the new billionaire, Tony Khan, keeping things alive. Schiavone mentions to fans to look at the side plates on the TNT and TBS Championships, as they are in honor of Ted Turner, per Tony Khan’s request. A ten bell salute takes place.

We see the camera zooms in on the Ted Turner graphic, mixed with shots of the live crowd bowing their heads in silence. The Ted Turner tribute wraps up there and we shift gears and the regular opening for this week’s show airs to get the show officially off-and-running.

AEW Continental Championship Eliminator

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Juice Robinson

The familiar sounds of Jon Moxley’s theme hits. The AEW Continental Champion makes his custom entrance through the crowd to a big pop. Taz tells Tony Schiavone he did a good job with the Ted Turner tribute. He says it was all from the heart. Juice Robinson comes out. The bell sounds and off we go.

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