AEW hits the Motor City tonight and they’re bringing some championship implications!

AEW Women’s World Championship Fatal Four-Way Eliminator: Toni Storm (c) vs. Thunder Rosa vs. Penelope Ford vs. Anna Jay

Mike Bailey, Mark Briscoe, & Swerve Strickland vs. The Young Bucks & Ricochet

AEW International Championship: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Kevin Knight

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Samoa Joe

AEW Dynamite 5/7/25

Live from the Masonic Temple in Detroit, Michigan! Tony Schiavone, Taz, and Excalibur are on the call and here comes Hangman.

Page has no idea why even one of the fans would cheer for him, but it does make a difference. The past two years for Page have been a special hell. Page wanted revenge, and he wanted justice, and he found it. Page took from another man… his hopes, his dreams, and he nearly killed him. After their cage match, Page thought he would feel joy and closure. But. Page felt nothing. Page thought if he went back in the ring and finished the job that he would get that closure, but he couldn’t do it, and he doesn’t know why,.

SWERVE.

Page will never forget, and probably never forgive, what Swerve did, but he will put it behind him. Page decided to enter The Owen. And he defeated everyone in front of him. But now, at Double or Nothing, Page will wrestle who many people feel is the BEST IN THE WORLD…

Will Ospreay.

Speaking of, here’s the man himself.

Crowd is going bananas for this one. This is the first time these guys have even spoken to each other, but Ospreay wants to apologize because it’s obvious he’s going through a lot. Ospreay knows how much this match means to Page. One of Ospreay’s favorite moments in wrestling is when Page showed the Dark Order what he means to be a cowboy. When Page lost the title, everything changed, didn’t it? Ospreay said he saw something like week that he hadn’t seen in a long time… Page smiled again. We haven’t seen that look in Page’s eyes for a long time. Ospreay wants Page to beat those demons and reclaim his spot.. but Ospreay has a problem with that. At Double or Nothing, Ospreay isn’t losing.

While Page was trying to find himself, he tore the place apart. Swerve, Jarrett, Daniels. Ospreay has been doing all of Page’s jobs while he was gone. Meet and greets, media, interviews. When the bell rings, Ospreay shows them this is where the best wrestle! Because you’re smiling now, you think can take that spot back? That don’t mean Cowboys Shit to Ospreay! It’s too little too late, this isn’t about Page’s redemption, it’s about Ospreay’s ascension!

The crowd is booing, so that can only mean one thing.

The Don Callis Family has arrived on the ramp. Do you guys even know what’s standing in the ring with Ospreay? Page is a violently, mentally unstable, sociopath. Ospreay grabs the mic and he’s tired of Callis talking, so bring two of your guys down here and…

Wait, Page pulls Ospreay’s hand off of him, and now Callis thinks that’s a great idea. As long as Page doesn’t have another mental breakdown before next week.

The announcer’s try to run down tonight’s show but Stoke and FTR show up at the announcer’s desk. Week after week, Stoke tells Tony, they’ve heard him make negative comments about all of them. Tony is a pale, pasty, decrepit, piece of SHI–.. Tony takes the mic and tells Stoke that’s enough. Stoke shoves Tony down and he steps to him, but FTR get in his face. Tell Nigel that they’ll see him tomorrow night. Top Guys… out.

Harley Cameron and Anna Jay are the T and the A.. the tenacity.. and the aggression.

Match #1. AEW Women’s World Championship Fatal Four-Way Eliminator: Toni Storm (c) vs. Penelope Ford vs. Thunder Rosa vs. Anna Jay

Tieres by Rosa on Storm and a low dropkick on the bottom rope. Two count. Ford breaks up the pin but Rosa body slams her and misses a splash. Cazedora by Ford and a dropkick to the back of Ford. Storm is in now with a fisherman’s suplex but Ford KICKS HER BETWEEN THE LEGS to break up the pin. No DQ in a four-way, baby. Ford moonsaults off the apron and takes out Storm and Jay. Thunder Rosa comes off the top with a tornillo as we go to commercial. German suplex by Storm to Jay. Running knee by Rosa. European uppercut by Jay and a big boot to Rosa for two. The fight spills to the outside and Rosa DDTs Jay for two. Ford goes up top and moonsaults to the floor taking out everyone! Ford does miss a handspring in the corner and Jay catches her with a leg lariat. Storm with an avalanche and a hip attack on both women. Rosa springs off the back of Storm and dropkicks Jay and Ford. Double suplex attempt to Ford but wait, here comes Megan Bayne. Bayne gets on the apron and hits the ring. Pump kick to Rosa and a clothesline to Storm. Flying lariat to Rosa. Anna Jay stares Bayne down and fires in some elbows. Big lariat from Bayne and a BEAST BOMB. Harley Cameron hits the ring with a pipe and fights Bayne to the back. Ford locks in the Muta Lock in the middle of the ring, but Storm is here and she KICKS FORD LOW. TCM Chicken Wing to Ford and she goes out!

Winner: Toni Storm

Rating: ***. This was a fun mess. The crowd loves it, had plenty of chicanery, everyone got a chance to look good, and Storm got the win. Harmless fun.

CRU have hit the ringside area but The Hurt Syndicate are coming down to the ring themselves. This is an official announcement from The Hurt Syndicate. This is where the best wrestle, right? Where are all the best tag teams?

Here’s Top Flight.

Top Flight have been hurt before, but they get up every single time. This team just won’t die, so try your best. Top Flight are the underdogs, they know that. Motor City, want to see a miracle?

MJF blasts Top Flight from behind! MJF has some taped fists and he busts open both Dante and Darius, bouncing their heads off the steel steps and the ringpost. MJF powerbombs Dante on the apron. Guess he hurts people, too?