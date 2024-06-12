Lots of title implications on tonight’s Dynamite! The Premier Athletes vs. Samoa Joe & Hook

Rush vs. Deonn Rusman

Trios Match: Kyle O’Reilly, Mark Briscoe, & Orange Cassidy vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Kyle Fletcher, & Roderick Strong

AEW TNT Championship Forbidden Door Eliminator: Dustin Rhodes vs. Jack Perry

AEW TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Zeuxis

AEW International Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Rey Fenix Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below! AEW Dynamite 6/12/24 Live from the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa! Tony Schiavone, Excalibur, and Taz are on the call tonight and here comes the champ. Here comes Swerve Strickland with Prince Nana! Two absolute killers, Swerve and Will Ospreay. Well, one killer. Swerve takes us back to last year’s Forbidden Door, and Swerve saw an assassin get the job done vs. Kenny Omega. Against Takeshita? Got the job done. Against Danielson? Got the job done. Double or Nothing? Not really. Swerve isn’t a target you hesitate on. Swerve got the nickname Killshot for a reason. Swerve respects Ospreay, who’s a fighting champion. Unlike the EVPs, who haven’t defended their titles since they won them. Stop stop stop! Who’s House? It’s Okada’s house, bitch. The Elite are here. The Elite have been destroying everything in their way. All the trolls still doubt them, but half of the AEW roster are gone. Some guys in the locker room don’t think that The Elite are violent enough. So, The Elite want to remind people, in… Blood & Guts! Matt wants to know if Swerve will stand side-by-side with The Elite and offers him a pair of their new sneakers. Swerve tells The Elite thanks but no thanks and tosses the sneakers into the crowd. Matthew says the injury bug is about to bite… Here’s The Acclaimed to make the save! Christopher Daniels is here on the mic and says everyone needs to get to the back immediately, except for Jack Perry, who’s about to wrestle Dustin Rhodes. Match #1. AEW TNT Championship Qualifier: Dustin Rhodes vs. Jack Perry Dustin on the attack early and the fight quickly spills to the floor. Perry rips the flooring up and exposes the concrete. Perry looks for a piledriver on the floor but get back body dropped! Dustin is somehow already busted open, too. Perry attacks Dustin as he tries to get in the ring and beats on him, choking him over the middle rope as blood pours from his head. Perry charges and Dustin catches him with a snap powerslam and a bulldog! Dustin sets Perry up for Shattered Dreams and uses a chair as a distraction, kicking Perry low behind the referee’s back! Flip, flop, and fly by Dustin. Dustin looks for the CrossRhodes and drills him! One, two, no! Dustin looks for the Final Reckoning but Perry kicks him in the knee and sends him into the exposed middle buckle. Perry rolls Dustin outside and DDTs him on the concrete floor! Perry rolls in and looks for a count out, but Dustin somehow makes it in before the ten. Aubrey Edwards goes to check on Dustin, but Perry kicks him low behind the referee’s back! Perry makes the sign of a cross on his chest in Dustin’s blood before hitting the tunning knee to the face and covering for the three. Winner: Jack Perry Rating: **1/2. Nice little brawl here showing just how much of a jerk Perry is, cheating to beat a beloved dude in Dustin Rhodes. Renee is here with Mark Briscoe, Orange Cassidy, and Kyle O’Reilly. Kyle said he just fought Orange Cassidy but they’re pros, and they’re focusing on their opponents tonight. Cassidy says these guys seem to have his back, but he knows one person that definitely does, and that’s Willow. Mark Briscoe then cuts one of the greatest most hilarious promos I can’t even comprehend and it fires everyone up. Amazing. Match #2. Rush vs. Deonn Rusman Superman punch by Rush! Rush tosses Rusman outside and does Rush things. Bull’s Horns. Finito. Winner: Rush Rating: NR Rush stalks Justin Roberts and takes the mic, but before long, here’s MJF! MJF hits the ring and so does security, so Rush and MJF dispatch of security and then fight each other. More security, more whoopings. MJF and Rush fight into the crowd and the arena is going nuts. MJF stands atop the crowd and the fight now spills to the back. Rush whips a shipping container at MJF and MJF double legs Rush through a table. Finally, the locker room empties and here’s Daniels. Match #3. Kyle O’Reilly, Orange Cassidy, & Mark Briscoe vs. Roderick Strong, Kyle Fletcher, & Konosuke Takeshita

Fletcher and O’Reilly to start. Kitchen sink by O’Reilly and an arm ringer before tagging Briscoe. Hard chops by Briscoe and here comes Takeshita. Palm strike to the stomach of Takeshita and here’s Orange Cassidy with a diving cross body, but he gets caught, and then uses Cassidy as a weapon before dropping him with a face buster. A brawl breaks out and Briscoe hits a suicide dive. Dive by Fletcher. Springboard somersault plancha by Cassidy on everyone! Cassidy comes face-to-face with Trent, allowing Takeshita to drop him with a rolling elbow. Back in the ring and Cassidy tries to fight up with some overhand chops, but Takeshita drops him with another elbow strike. Fletcher and Strong clear out Cassidy’s corner and Fletcher is now legal. Big body slam by Fletcher. Takeshita in and Cassidy looks for a Satellite DDT, but Takeshita catches him and levels him with a huge lariat. Strong gets the tag and immediately looks for the Stronghold, but Cassidy upkicks his way out. Roll up for two by Cassidy but O’Reilly gets the tag. Roundhouse kicks and forearms to Strong, but Strong holds on to the ropes and tags Takeshita. O’Reilly catches Takeshita coming in the ring with a dragon screw between the ropes. O’Reilly ducks a clothesline and Fletcher and Takeshita meet in the middle. Dragon screw to Fletcher, who dragon screws Takeshita! Briscoe gets the tag and it’s dropkicks for everyone. Red Neck Kung Fu to Strong and Fletcher! Enziguiri by Briscoe. Briscoe sends Strong to the floor and delivers a spicy dropkick. Blockbuster off the apron to Fletcher! Briscoe rolls him into a diving DDT from Cassidy off the top! One, two, no! Cassidy looks for the Orange Punch but Takeshita grabs the leg. Running leg lariat by Fletcher and a full nelson suplex. Rising knee by O’Reilly. Backbreaker by Strong. Fisherman’s Buster by Briscoe. Blue Thunder Bomb by Takeshita! Satellite DDT by Cassidy! Stundog Millionaire by Cassidy to Fletcher and Axe and Smash by O’Reilly! Cassidy goes up top but Strong catches the leg, allowing Fletcher to follow Cassidy up and hit the BIG TURNBUCKLE BRAINBUSTER! Briscoe tagged himself in though and follows Fletcher with the Froggy Bow! One, two, NO! Strong breaks up the pin. O’Reilly locks Strong in a guillotine and they fall through the ropes. Hard elbow by Takeshita and the Powerdrive Knee behind the referee’s back, as he was looking for the JayDriller on Fletcher. Piledriver down to the KNEES by Fletcher and he gets the win over Briscoe!

Winners: Roderick Strong, Kyle Fletcher, and Konosuke Takeshita

Rating: ****. Yeah, this ruled. All action. Six of the best in the business. I hate seeing the ROH World Heavyweight Champion lose, but it was via nefarious means so I’ll allow it.

After the match, Trent jumps Orange Cassidy but Willow’s music hits. Nowhere to be found, Kris Statlander rolls an almost unconscious Willow out from the back. Stokely tells Willow the next time they have to do this, they’ll be going to the ER.