We’re halfway to Christmas, baby. That’s it. That’s the message.

Swerve Strickland & Will Ospreay vs.

Men’s Casino Gauntlet #1 Spot Four-Way: Roderick Strong vs. Mark Briscoe vs. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Bandido

Women’s Casino Gauntlet #1 Spot Four-Way: Athena vs. Thunder Rosa vs. Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander

The Beast Mortos vs. Hangman Page

Kota Ibushi vs. Trent Beretta

AEW Dynamite 6/25/25

Live from the accesso Showare Center in Kent, Washington! “Timeless” Toni Storm arrives with Luther but Mercedes Mone jumps her in the back! “Welcome to Dynamite” says Mercedes, as she carries Storm to the ramp. “Want to embarrass Mercedes, you stupid little b*?!” Mercedes locks in the crossface on the ramp but Mina Shirakawa is here to make the save for Toni.

Taz, Excalibur, and Ian Riccaboni are on commentary, and…

The Bucks appear on the tron, and they’ve utilized some of their backstage influence. The Ospreay and Swerve tag match? It’s right now.

Match #1. Will Ospreay & Swerve Strickland vs. Lee Johnson & Blake Christian

Ospreay runs to the ring trying to tape himself up and lace his boots, as Swerve is also trying to get his gear one. Christian with an open hand slap to OSpreay but he runs into a boot in the corner. Manhattan drop by Ospreay and a tag to Swerve. Tilt a whirl backbreaker by Swerve and a knee drop by Ospreay. Pair of double boots by Swerve and Ospreay to Johnson. Body slam by Swerve and a standing Sky Twister Press by Ospreay. Two count. Handspring corkscrew kick to Chrisitan and a plancha to Johnson on the floor by Ospreay.

The Bucks music hits and Ospreay and Swerve shift their attention, allowing Chrisitan to dropkick Ospreay in the back of the head and plancha on Swerve… as we go to commercial. Back from break as Johnson comes off the top with a frog splash and Christian follows up with a springboard 450! Two count. Chrisitan whips Ospreay into his corner, where he boots Johnson. Backflip off of Christian and an enziguiri allows Swerve to get the tag. Swerve lays into everyone and buckle bombs Johnson into Christian. Diving European uppercut to the back of Christian. Rolling Thunder Flatliner to Christian! Two count. Johnson grabs Swerve from behind but he breaks the grip with his foot and ducks just in time, as Ospreay lays him out with the running blade! Rolling vertical suplex by Swere and Chasing the Dragon to Christian! Housecall! One, two, three!

Winners: Swerve Strickland & Will Ospreay

Rating: ***. Christian and Johnson didn’t get a lot of offense in but, man, this was fun. Ospreay and Swerve make a hell of a team, to the surprise of no one.

After the match, both men try to charge The Bucks but security gets involved. Swerve says he doesn’t want to go another year dealing with The Bucks… Ospreay and Swerve vs. The Young Bucks.

All In: Texas.

Ospreay says the The Bucks have done more harm than good for the place, and he wants the Bucks to put the EVP jobs on the line!

BOOK IT.

Swerve dives off the top and takes out the entire security as Matt and Nick scramble to the back!

After the break, The Bucks announce Swerve is suspended for the week. Here’s Okada. Okada reintroduces The Bucks to Roppongi Vice and Konosuke Takeshita. They all want to hurt Kenny Omega together, and all fist bump. Except for Takeshita, who looks at Okada and tells him that this is only temporary. Ohhhhh.

Match #2. Kota Ibushi vs. Trent Beretta

Both men trade mat returns and we reset. Snap mare by Ibushi and a crucifix for two. Dropkick by Ibushi and Rocky gets on the apron, providing a distraction, allowing Trent to take control. Low dropkick by Trent sends Ibushi to the floor, where Rocky gets his shots in and Trent distracts the referee. Back in the ring, Ibushi with a series of kicks and a standing moonsault press for two. Ibushi looks for a half-and-half suplex but Trent escapes and drills Ibushi with a thrust kick. Sexy Chucky Knee by Trent! Gotch style piledriver! One, two, no! Trent now slaps Ibushi in the face and that’s a bad idea as Ibushi fires back, but Trent lands a dragon suplex! Ibushi rolls through and hits one of his own! both guys are down. Both guys trade two counts, cradles, and we reset. Trent traps the wrist and lands some elbows, and a clothesline, and another elbow. Ibushi overhooks both arms and stomps the chest of Trent. Trent hits the ropes and runs into a jumping knee. Kamagoye by Ibushi! That’ll do it.

Winner: Kota Ibushi

Rating: **3/4. Both guys are coming off what seem like forever layoffs, so it started a bit slow, and kind of continued that way. Not a bad match by any stretch, and it’s great to see both men back and healthy.

The Rainmaker is here! Okada stares down with Ibushi and we have a match set for next week’s Dynamite!

Moxley says he doesn’t care who or who isn’t Page’s friend. Your enemies attack from the past. Page will get choked into oblivion. Dumped on his head. Start looking for another job, Hangman.

Renee is in the back with AR Fox. Renee tells Fox it seems like he’s got some momentum, but here’s Ricochet. Ricochet said here’s not here to fight and wants to offer Fox the opportunity to tag with him. Fox goes to stop him but Ricochet hugs him and says he can’t wait, which means…

Match #3. Swerve Strickland & AR Fox vs. Jet Speed