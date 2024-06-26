It’s the last Dyname before Forbidden Door and we have some *huge* matches on tap!

Kyle O’Reilly vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

Trios Match: Mariah May, Mina Shirakawa, & Toni Storm vs. The Outcasts

Trios Match: LIJ vs. Blackpool Combat Club

Swerve Strickland & Will Ospreay vs. Gates of Agony

Owen Hart Cup Quarterfinal: Rey Fenix vs. Jay White

AEW Dynamite 6/26/24

Live from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York! Taz, Excalibur, and Tony Schiavone are here and here’s MJF! MJF is here and before long, here’s the hometown hero, Daniel Garcia.

Garcia says he’s here in front of his family, and his mom in the front row, and he’s going to do something nobody is willing to do. Say nice things about MJF! Garcia says MJF was the longest reigning champion, and a conversation with Garcia lit a fire under him. MJF told Garcia he saw himself a pillar of the company, Garcia got a bunch of wins and challenged MJF for the title, but it was the most embarrassing moment of his life. The loss to MJF motivated Garcia, and now, he is someone that the fans can respect and believe in. Garcia says why settle for being a pillar of a company, instead of the backbone, the workhorse, that foundation that AEW can be built on. For that, Garcia thanks MJF. Garcia says if MJF talks shit now, he’ll look two faced and have the whole city of Buffalo coming at him tonight.

MJF says no way, and he’s here to shill for Forbidden Door and Collision. MJF said he was rudely interrupted, but he’s only got one thing to say to Garcia…

“Thank you.” Both men shake hands and MJF says nobody talks about the good things he does because they’re jealous. MJF says nobody is talented enough to take his spot but one guy is getting closer and closer. MJF gave Garcia a title shot because he earned it, not because he knows someone, or he came from another company and jumped the line. MJF says Garcia reminds him a lot of himself, young, cocky, arrogant, and talented… and from NY. MJF says when he gave Garcia that shit, he whooped his scrawny ass without breaking a sweat. However, since then, Garcia has ascended in AEW because he didn’t run from the grind… he is the grind.

MJF proposes Daniel Garcia vs. MJF… at Wembley Stadium at All In! The fans chant “Yes” in support. Garcia is about to answer, but here’s Will Ospreay!

Ospreay tells the fans to stand up and lets everyone know he appreciates Danny Garcia. Because Ospreay appreciates how Garcia goes about his business, he says next week he’ll give him his International Championship match. Ospreay says it’ll be for the World Championship as well, and Garcia shakes his hand. MJF has just been hanging out in the corner the entire time, as the announcers tell us he’s been completely upstaged by Ospreay.

After Ospreay leaves, MJF changes his tune and says Garcia should focus on the opportunity from Ospreay, and good luck.

Swerve and Nana are shown on the tron, and Swerve doesn’t think Ospreay should be making any promises just yet.

Match #1. Blackpool Combat Club vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon

Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, and Jon Moxley for the BCC and Titan, Shingo Takagi, and Hiromu Takahashi make up LIJ. Moxley also has a bunch of staples in his head from his match with Josh Barnett at Bloodsport: Japan over the weekend. Shingo and Claudio to start. Shoulder blocks by Claudio and it’s elbow fest time. European uppercut by Claudio. Two. Shingo counters a third but Claudio catches him with a back elbow. Hip toss by Shingo and we’ve got a stalemate. Yuta and Hiromu are now and it’s speed vs. speed. Running hurricanrana by Hiromu and clothesline in the corner, followed by a low dropkick. Double shoulder blocks by LIJ and here’s Titan with a sliding clothesline in the corner and through the ropes. Diving crossbody to Yuta and a tope suicida headbutt by Titan. Round kicks by Titan but Yuta counters with a Manhattan Drop and an enziguiri and tags Claudio. Kick combination by Claudio but Claudio catches him diving off the top and turns it into a backbreaker as we go to commercial. Moxley tags himself in and dumps Titan to the outside, where he wears him out on the LED board and in the corner with chops and stomps. Back from commercial break and now Hiromu is thrown outside and into the guardrail. Titan is legal now as he dropkicks Claudio and looks for a tag, to no avail. Titan ducks a lariat from Moxley and connects with a leg lariat, before tagging Shingo. Hard elbows in the corner by Shingo and clotheslines to everyone. Double clothesline and a DDT/Complete Shot combo to Moxley and Claudio. Brainbuster to Yuta! Clothesline by Moxley. Clothesline by Shingo! Back elbow by Shingo and a Pumping Bomber! Both guys are down. Yuta gets the tag and so does Hiromu, as both guys slug it out. Back elbow by Hirmou and a superkick, but Yuta rebounds through the ropes and comes back with a big German suplex. Pumping Bomber by Hiromu. Moxley has had enough and he just blasts Hiromu with a chair and that’ll force the DQ!

Winners: LIJ

Rating: ***1/4. This was on it’s way to something awesome but I love the finish. Moxley had enough of this and this was really just a teaser for Forbidden Door, and they accomplished what they wanted.

TETSUYA NAITO IS HERE! Naito walks to the ramp and doesn’t like what he sees. “Kept You Waiting but Tranquilo” is my new favorite shirt. Moxley is tired of waiting for Naito to disrobe and the fight is on.

In the ring, Shingo has taken control of Wheeler and is looking to deliver some Hammer & Anvil elbows, but Danielson leaves the commentary table and makes the save. Shingo and Danielson stare each other down as we head to commercial.

Match #2. Owen Hart Cup Quarterfinal: Rey Fenix w/ Penta & Alex Abrahantes vs. Jay White w/ The Bang Bang Gang

Referee Rick Knox doesn’t want to deal with the chicanery tonight and ejects everyone before the match even starts. Quick roll up by Fenix gets two. Hard chops now by White as the crowd is split down the middle. Rebound back hook kick by Fenix but White ducks and delivers a back elbow. Two. Handspring off the ropes by Fenix is blocked by White gets head scissored. Fenix goes up and over the top to the apron and comes back in with a double jump arm drag and a dropkick. Suicide dive by Fenix all the way to the ramp. Fenix looks for an Asai Moonsault but White swipes the legs out and Fenix lands hard on the apron. Running elbow in the corner by White and an over the shoulder Ushigaroshi-like move by White (which was really cool, btw) gets a two count as we go to commercial. White puts the boots to Fenix on the outside before syncing up a headlock. More hard chops by White, who’s stepping on the head of Fenix but Fenix pops up and responds with some chops of his own. Fenix with a huge superkick before he walks the ropes and punts White. Frog Splash by Fenix! Fenix can’t cover immediately, and he only gets a two count. Rolling Thunder Hurricanrana by Fenix gets a two count. White blocks a superkick and plants Fenix with a DDT. Sheer drop brainbuster by White gets two. High-angle Uranage by White gets another two. White looks for Bladerunner but Fenix rolls him up for two. White counters a Fenix Driver but Fenix counters a Bladerunner. High kick by Fenix into a fireman’s carry but White lands on his feet and Bladerunner finishes this one!

Winner: Jay White

Rating: ***1/2. Love the fact that this was a straight-up match and Jay White got the clean win. Strong match here and a win over Fenix feels like a big deal.

The Bang Bang Gang is in the ring to celebrate the win but… here’s Christian Cage and The Patriarchy. The Bang Bang Gang throw the titles down and prepare for battle, White stares Christian down, who thinks better of entering the ring. The Patriarchy retreat after making their presence known.

The Young Bucks are here and say The Acclaimed took advantage of them last week. Next week, The Elite have decided to insert their own Wild Card into the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. The Wild Card will bring the title to The Elite, and let’s have a good show, guys.

The Acclaimed are here, even though they’re not scheduled. Caster says the result of the match last week surprised no one, and says The Bucks can’t run from a fight. Bowens says they’ll pick and choose when they want to use their match, but when they do, they’ll be the new World Tag Team Champions. Scissor Me, Dad– wait.

“Scissor me, bitch” – Here’s Okada.

The Elite challenge The Acclaimed in a trios match at Forbidden Door, but Daddy Ass has something better. Daddy Ass knows how to deal with EVPs, he has people in high places, and knows a president.

Hiroshi Tanahashi is on the tron! Tanahashi says he’s coming to Forbidden Door, and he’s going The Acclaimed to fight Okada. Scissor Ace is coming!

Renee is with The Conglomeration, who is comprised of Kyle O’Reilly, Orange Cassidy, and Mark Briscoe. Mark cuts a Mark promo and then Kyle tries it, and he’s not sure if it’s working, but Mark assures him it is. Amazing stuff.

Match #3. Trios Match: Mina Shirakawa, Toni Storm, & Mariah May vs. The Outcasts

May comes out with Toni Storm, walks back down the tunnel, and then comes back out with Mina. Cameron starts, getting the better of May with some elbows with May fights back with a face buster. Mina and Storm both want the tag and May is conflicted, allowing Saraya and Anna Jay to pull them from the apron. Outcasts make quick tags as we go to commercial. Double hair whip takedown and May tags in Storm. Storm cleans house with a German suplex to Saraya. Running hip attack in the corner by Storm and Mina tags herself in. Confusion here as Anna Jay connects with a Backstabber. Spinning back fist by Mina to Cameron. Make that two. Mina Driver finishes this one.

Winners: Mina Shirakawa, Toni Storm & Mariah May

Rating: **. This was quick and painless, but helped establish Mina as a threat to Storm.

After the match, Storm tries to celebrate with May but Mina accidentally hits May with a bottle of champagne to the face.

Mercedes Mone is here and she said she flew all the way to Mexico to watch her title match, but she’s not even here tonight. Seems like Mone is going to have to make her way to TNT and sit down and watch her match.

The Learning Tree is here. Bill lets us know that Samoa Joe, Hook, and Shibata took out Bryan Keith. However, when one door closes, another door opens. A… Forbidden Door. Jericho waves to the crowd and tells the fans he’s in AEW for the young guys. That’s why Jericho brings so many young boys into the Jericho Vortex, because he wants to help them. It’s not fair that the Bad Apple got hurt, Samoa Joke. Jericho found another partner. He’s one of the toughest men he’s ever met in Japan, and he’s been there like sixty times. And that’s a lot. Jericho has a video of this guy, so we’re all going to watch it together with all of his branches. A fellow Wrestling Observer Hall of Famer, just like Jericho… it’s Minoru Suzuki! Suzuki understands that Jericho wants him to be his partner, but he’s mistaken. Suzuki doesn’t want to wrestle on Jericho’s side, he wants to face him! Jericho is soft, and Suzuki wants nothing to do with the Learning Tree. Suzuki wants the FTW Championship on the line, too. Jericho is stunned and Keith takes the mic, saying Chris Jericho ain’t no lame ass chicken!

Here comes Samoa Joe, Hook, and Katsuyori Shibata! Isn’t this awkward? Joe says Jericho struck out again. What we’ve learned tonight is that the Learning Tree doesn’t have enough branches. Shibata is a wordsmith, though, and he sums up Jericho with Siri… “Oh brother, this guy sucks!” Jericho slaps Joe and Joe smiles. Joe headbutts Jericho and we’ve got a brawl on our hands! The Learning Tree escapes