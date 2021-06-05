It’s Friday night, and this week, you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from Daily’s Place amphitheater in Jacksonville, Florida this evening with the fallout from this past Sunday night’s Double Or Nothing pay-per-view, as Dynamite airs live on TNT.

On tap for the AEW on TNT television program this evening is an AEW World Tag-Team Championship contest, with The Young Bucks defending against PAC & Penta El Zero Miedo of The Death Triangle, Dustin Rhodes meets Nick Comoroto in a Bullrope Match, Cody Rhodes & Lee Johnson take on QT Marshall & Anthony Ogogo, Christian Cage & Jungle Boy square off against Private Party and Red Velvet goes one-on-one against The Bunny.

Also scheduled for tonight is the start of “The Era of D.M.D.” as there will be a Dr. Britt Baker AEW Women’s World Championship Celebration. Additionally, we will hear from The Inner Circle following their Stadium Stampede 2 victory, Sting & Darby Allin will talk to Tony Schiavone, and we will hear from “The World’s Strongest Man” Mark Henry.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results for Friday, June 4, 2021 from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL.

AEW FRIDAY NIGHT DYNAMITE RESULTS (6/4/2021)

The weekly signature video intro airs to start off this week’s show and then we shoot inside Daily’s Place as fireworks explode and Jim Ross welcomes us to the show. He introduces Tony Schiavone and Excalibur and tells us to get ready for a wild ride.

PAC & Penta El Zero Miedo vs. The Young Bucks

From there, we head down to the ring where PAC and Penta El Zero Miedo make their way down to the ring as highlights are shown of The Young Bucks hitting Jon Moxley with three BTE’s at Double Or Nothing. They say Mox is injured. They talk about The Young Bucks attacking Rey Fenix backstage but note they refuse to air it.

Now The Young Bucks’ theme hits and out comes Nick and Matt Jackson accompanied by what the commentators are calling their head stooge. Frankie Kazarian comes out and attacks Michael Nakazawa and runs off before the Bucks can do anything. While distracted by this, PAC and Penta fly from the ring to the floor, taking out the champs in the process.

As the brawl continues outside the ring before the bell even sounds to officially start this match, we hear Don Callis join the gang on commentary for this match. PAC finally rolls Matt Jackson in the ring and now the bell sounds to formally get this one underway.

The Bucks settle into the early offensive lead, with wild action in the ring and on the floor. Back in the ring, Jackson has “young boy” Brandon Cutler shine his shoes while he enjoys a comfortable lead over PAC, who has been isolated and kept in the ring while the Bucks utilize tags to keep a fresh man on him at all times.

Finally, Penta gets the hot tag and starts flying all over the place, taking out both Bucks in the process while sporting a cool Joker-looking mask and ring gear. The commentators talk about how passionate Penta’s offense is and claim it is because of the personal feelings he has invested in this one after the aforementioned attack from the Bucks to Fenix behind-the-scenes earlier today.

We see the Death Triangle duo continue to dominate the action building to a crazy spot where they each hit a wild move on their opposition on the hard part of the ring apron outside of the ropes at the same time. Back in the ring, Penta and Jackson exchange punches. The ref gets thumbed in the eye on accident. Nick takes Penta’s mask off but Penta had another one on under it.

He hits the Fear Factor and tags PAC, who hits his Black Arrow off the top for a close near fall broken up by Matt. The fans chant “This is awesome” and seconds later, “Young Boy” Cutler hits the ring to provide an assist leading to a pin from Jackson for the win. The commentators talk about how the shoulder was up during the pin but the ref missed it. After the match they continue to beat down Penta and PAC until Eddie Kingston runs out and chases them off.

Winners: The Young Bucks

Mark Henry Talks Possible In-Ring Return, Andrade El Idolo Debuts

We return from a commercial break to Tony Schiavone standing in the ring with a microphone. He mentions that we are two months away from the debut of the new AEW Rampage show on TBS. He then brings out his guest at this time, one of the commentators for the new show, Mark Henry.

“The World’s Strongest Man” comes out and heads down to the ring. He tells Schiavone he is not here to fix AEW because AEW is not broken. He says he’s here to turn the screws, which he says they often say on Busted Open Radio. Schiavone asks if Henry ever plans to return to the ring. Henry says he isn’t saying yes for sure, but says he has a lot left in the tank.

As the fans cheer we hear “Excuse Me!” screeches coming from the back and out of the entrance tunnel comes Vickie Guerrero. She heads to the ring and tells Henry and Schiavone they are excused. She then introduces Andrade El Idolo. The former WWE Superstar makes his way down to the ring and thanks Vickie. He takes the mic and mentions how he used to say he is the face of Latinos. He says today, however, he is saying, he will be the new face of ALL ELITE WRESTLING.

Cody Rhodes & Lee Johnson vs. QT Marshall & Anthony Ogogo

We return from the break to J.R. stammering his way through pronouncing the name of Andrade El Idolo, going to Excalibur for help. From there, the familiar sounds of Cody Rhodes’ theme plays as he makes his way out accompanied by his partner for this tag-team bout, Lee Johnson.

The two settle into the ring along with “The Enforcer” Arn Anderson as the commentators talk about some promotional charity efforts. Their music fades down and the theme for their opponents from The Factory — QT Marshall and Anthony Ogogo — begins playing. They come down to the ring as the commentators recap the Ogogo-Cody match from Double Or Nothing.

QT and Johnson kick things off for their respective teams as the bell sounds to get this one started. Excalibur talks about how Johnson is in the ring with his former trainer in Marshall. They put over Marshall as a good worker and he takes over. Johnson tags in Cody. Cody takes it to QT and then tags Johnson back in. Johnson comes in and goes to work on Marshall this time, including hitting a nice neck-breaker.

He uses the leg-scissors to take Marshall out to the floor. He heads out to follow up on that but walks into a big shot from Ogogo. Marshall brings Johnson back in and tags in Ogogo as Excalibur talks us into a mid-match, picture-in-picture commercial break as the action continues.

When we return from the break, we see Cody finally getting the hot tag from Johnson. “The American Nightmare” hits the ring like a man possessed and is taking it to QT, the legal man, with a vengeance. He hits a Disaster Kick on an unsuspecting Ogogo on the ring apron and then blasts Marshall with a tremendous power slam that elicits a “Cody! Cody!” chant from the fans.

He slaps on the Figure-4 on QT and bridges up and just as it looked like he was about to tap out, Ogogo takes out Johnson on the floor and breaks the pin up by executing a top-rope frog-splash on Cody. Marshall follows that up with a diamond cutter on Cody for a pin attempt. Johnson goes to break up the attempt but misses his timing and splashes on both guys. Ogogo knocks Johnson out of the ring and takes himself out in the process as well.

Aaron Solow, another member of The Factory, hits the ring to provide a distraction just as Cody was going for Cross Rhodes on Marshall. This allows Ogogo to blast an unprotected Cody across the jaw with a flush knockout punch that leads to the victory for The Factory duo.

Winners: QT Marshall & Anthony Ogogo

The Inner Circle’s Stadium Stampede 2 Celebration

The commentators introduce an in-depth video package that looks back on The Inner Circle’s victory over The Pinnacle at Stadium Stampede 2 at this past Sunday night’s Double Or Nothing pay-per-view.

From there, we return inside Daily’s Place where “Judas in My Mind” by Fozzy plays as “Le Champion” leads his gang to the ring with a Little Bit of the Bubbley. The music dies down and the fans continue singing the chorus as always.

Jericho introduces The Inner Circle as the Stadium Stampede 2 “Le Champions” and then tells everyone inside Daily’s Place to look under their chairs for a free t-shirt to commemorate the win. He then wants everyone to give it up for the hero of the match — Sammy Guevara.

The fans chant “Sammy! Sammy!” as “The Spanish God” finally speaks. He talks about doing a 630 splash to win the bout and brings up a memory about doing a 630 off the roof of his mom’s house way back in the day. He says he’s come a long way from then to using that move to keep his brothers together. They all hug.

Santana & Ortiz say winning was nice but that he’d prefer to leave The Pinnacle in a ditch somewhere. He says this Inner Circle and Pinnacle sh*t is far from over.

Jake Hager gets his turn on the mic now and he too says that Pinnacle doesn’t get to say when this is over. He singles out Wardlow and tells him he’s pulling his man-card first. He says Wardlow beat him in the ring but he’s challenging him to a place he’s never lost – an MMA fight right here on Dynamite in two weeks.

“The Demo God” wraps things up by talking about how close to MJF came to turning his lights out for good at Blood & Guts and says things aren’t over yet between them. He says he is going to beat MJF and tells Pinnacle it isn’t over. He tells them to remember this, The Inner Circle never forgives and they never forget. The Inner Circle all come together and flip off the camera again as “Judas in My Mind” plays and Excalibur talks us into another commercial break.

The Best Friends & Orange Cassidy With A Message For Kenny Omega

We return from the break to see The Best Friends — Chuck and Trent talking as Orange Cassidy paces back-and-forth with his hands in his pockets. They talk about how close he came to beating the world champion. They say he was cheated. Cassidy himself closes by saying if Kenny Omega thinks this is over, it isn’t.

Kenny Omega Reacts To Cassidy, Mocks Jungle Boy

Now we shoot to Kenny Omega and Don Callis in a production truck as Alex Marvez comes in and approaches them, telling them what The Best Friends and Cassidy just said. They brush it off and talk about having evidence that they’ll soon be showing. Omega talks about Jungle Boy and his title defense against him coming up. He says Jungle Boy is a fun guy to cheer for and he says he loves his music. He says he can hear it now and then he and Callis hum along to it.

Jungle Boy & Christian Cage vs. Private Party

From there, the theme of Jungle Boy plays as the winner of the Double Or Nothing Casino Battle Royale makes his way down to the ring as the fans hum along with the theme and highlights are shown of his victory at this past Sunday night’s pay-per-view.

The music dies down and now the theme for Christian Cage plays as the wrestling legend makes his way through the entrance tunnel and down to the ring for this advertised tag-team showdown.

With the babyface duo settled into the ring, we hear the “Shots! Shots!” theme playing as Private Party — Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen — make their way down to the squared circle accompanied by “Big Money” Matt Hardy.

Bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this tag-team contest. We see some good back-and-forth offense as we head into a commercial break. When we return from the break, we see Kassidy and Quen taking turns taking it to Jungle Boy.

They try for their Gin N Juice finisher while Jungle was on the top rope but Christian yanks one member out of the ring and Jungle locks the other in his Snare Trap submission for the victory.

Winners: Jungle Boy & Christian Cage

After The Match: Matt Hardy Attacks!

Once the match wraps up, the fans sing along with Jungle Boy’s theme while Christian Cage gives him a big hug. The two head out of the ring and to the back together, when Matt Hardy hits a Twist of Fate on Christian out of nowhere and runs off laughing.

Taz With A Message For “Hangman” Adam Page

Taz then brings up a message for “Hangman” Adam Page, telling him Powerhouse Hobbs and Brian Cage are waiting for him to pick a partner for a scheduled match next week.

Sting & Darby Allin Interrupted By Scorpio Sky & Ethan Page

From there, we head down to the ring where Tony Schiavone is standing by with a microphone. He brings out Darby Allin and Sting. “The Icon” talks about what he did at Double Or Nothing in this building in Jacksonville, FL. this past Sunday night matches up to anything he has done in his career.

As Sting continues to talk, he hears some clapping and turns to see Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page mocking him from the back. They go on to claim that Sting has carried Darby Allin to where he is at right now and everything he has done in AEW. They dare him to find anyone but Sting and try and beat him. We head to another commercial break after this.

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. Championship Celebration

We return from the break to Tony Schiavone standing in the ring along with a bunch of AEW talents as he brings out the new AEW Women’s World Champion — Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.

Out she comes and she mentions topping Chris Jericho, pointing to her title and saying “Le Champion” has out-done herself. She tells the fans to check under their seats for a coupon for a free burger, noting she won $1,500 in free burgers.

She finally reveals there are no coupons for the fans and talks about doing this all by herself. She says the three letters that are going to change AEW are D.M.D. She reveals some burgers and tells Schiavone to grab one when Nyla Rose hits the ring and knocks the tray over and pops her balloons.

Eddie Kingston Talks To PAC & Penta El Zero Miedo

We shoot backstage where Alex Marvez is standing by with Eddie Kingston when up walks PAC and Penta El Zero Miedo. “The Bastard” tells Kingston they don’t need nor want his help.

Kingston tells them to keep things civil and says the enemy of my enemy is my friend. He tells them to think on that for a while and walks off.

The Bunny vs. Red Velvet

From there, we head back down to the ring where “The Dapper Yapper” Justin Roberts begins the formal introductions for our next bout, which will be contested in the women’s division.

On that note, The Bunny makes her way out accompanied by The Blade. As she settles into the ring the music for her opponent, Red Velvet, hits and out she comes.

Velvet immediately takes it to Bunny as the bell sounds, taking her down and nearly finishing her off straight out of the gate. She knocks her out to the floor and comes flying out after her. She rolls her back in the ring and goes to work on her in the corner.

The Bunny fires up for a comeback as the action resumes in the ring. She takes it to Velvet as the commentators talk about her personality change since joining Matt Hardy’s operation. As she continues to work over Velvet in the ring, we head to a mid-match, picture-in-picture commercial break.

We’re back from the break and we see Big Swole and KiLynn King get involved, as does The Blade, who passes the brass knuckles to The Bunny, however Velvet ends up getting her Just Dessert for the win.

Winner: Red Velvet

John Silver Gives Up His Title Shot To Evil Uno

John Silver and The Dark Order are shown backstage when he talks about having a title shot but being injured and unable to take it. He tells his fellow masked Dark Order member Evil Uno that the shot is his.

Miro With A Special Message

Now we shoot to another part of the backstage area where we see “The Best Man” himself, as Miro starts off a promo segment by giving a shout out to his wife for being hot (his exact words) and then talks about how he is going to make a statement in his next title shot. He closes by throwing the TNT title over his shoulder and mean-mugging the camera.

Bullrope Match

Dustin Rhodes vs. Nick Comoroto

It’s main event time, as the commentators send it down to “The Dapper Yapper” Justin Roberts, who begins the official ring introductions for tonight’s headline attraction.

The Bullrope Match is up next, as “The Natural” Dustin Rhodes is introduced and makes his way down to the ring carrying the bullrope as we head to a pre-match commercial break.

We return from the break to the ring introduction of The Factory member, however it is cut off as Dustin Rhodes charges up the ramp and the two meet and start duking it out before the bell sounds.

Finally, once the two enter the ring, the referee straps them up and the bell sounds to get this one started. Dustin yanks the bullrope up where the sun doesn’t shine.

The commentators put over “The Natural” over as someone who knows all of the tricks in a match like this, crediting his father the late “American Dream” Dusty Rhodes as the best bullrope match competitor of all-time.

Rhodes enjoys a couple of minutes in the lead, including taking it to Aaron Solow on the floor as well. We discover that something Dustin hit Comoroto with has busted him open, as The Factory member is bleeding.

It doesn’t stop him from taking over on the offense, however, as he works over Dustin as the commentators talk us into a mid-match, picture-in-picture commercial break as the action in this main event continues.

We’re back from the break and we see Dustin fighting off Comoroto as Aaron Solow sets up a table right in front of them at ringside. Comoroto turns the tide on Dustin and power-bombs him through the table, which explodes into 1,000 small wooden toothpicks upon landing.

We see another member of The Nightmare Family involved in the action, taking it to Solow as Comoroto and Dustin duke it out in the ring. Dustin blasts Comoroto low to bring him to one knee. Dustin hits the ropes over and over trying to get the big man off his feet.

He ends up slamming him face-first into the exposed top turnbuckle, as Solow had taken the padding off earlier. Dustin hits a top-rope bulldog and hog-ties him with the bullrope to score the pin fall victory.

Winner: Dustin Rhodes