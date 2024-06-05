A big world heavyweight championship match and more on tonight’s Dynamite!

Saraya vs. Mariah May

AEW World Heavyweight Championship: Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Roderick Strong Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below! AEW Dynamite 6/5/24 Live from the Blue Arena in Loveland, Colorado! MJF is here, and he’s our scumbag! There were a lot of people talking when MJF was gone, like The Rainmaker, for example. Who can’t afford a gym membership. Then there’s Swerve, who couldn’t take a public speaking course. Or a cockney who thinks he’s the best in the world. You know who beat everyone, who actually IS the best in the world? Maxwell Jacob Freidman. MJF did more in five years of AEW than anyone, going from being the most hated man to being the most beloved. Imagine how MJF felt knowing that people tried to smear his name when he was home recovering? Revisionists, who tried to… Uh oh. Here’s Rush. Much like these filthy American’s, MJF never shuts up. While MJF was home, Rush was here working (wait, really?). Rush then says when you mess with the bull, you get the horns. MJF grabs the mic and says he couldn’t hear anything, and when AEW has only gotten worse since The Elite has taken over. MJF says Rush looks real dry, ya know, like every woman he’s ever slept with. Woof. MJF then sings Rush’s praises, while at the same time calling him a nepo baby. MJF says he doesn’t want anything lost in translation to he says something to Rush in Spanish that they have to bleep out, causing Rush to hit the ring for a pull apart brawl. A video package of Roderick Strong preparing for his main event tonight. Match #1. AEW International Championship Eliminator: Orange Cassidy vs. Rey Fenix vs. Jay Lethal vs. Kyle O’Reilly These are four very, very good professional wrestlers in this match. Diving crossbody by Cassidy to Lethal and a suicide dive to Fenix. Kyle sweeps Lethal’s legs off the apron and traps Cassidy with a kimura, but Cassidy goes hands in pocket to break it. Fenix with a double jump ar drags to Cassidy and a spinning back kick, superkick, basement dropkick combination. Lethal tries the Lethal Injection but Kyle catches him. Rebound kick by Fenix and a pair of stereo high kicks with Kyle and everyone is down. Lethal superplexes Cassidy and gets a two count. Stundog Millionaire by Cassidy to Lethal. One to Kyle but Kyle holds on and transitions into an armbar, but here’s Fenix with a frog splash out of nowhere. Fenix covers Kyle but Lethal drops the Savage Elbow! Two count. Lethal catches a Satellite DDT from Cassidy and transitions into a Figure Four. Kyle locks in the guillotine on Fenix before transitioning into a rear naked choke. Lethal lets go of the hold to break up the choke, but Kyle transitions to an armbar on Lethal. Cassidy with some Orange Kicks to Kyle, but Fenix comes in with a big double stomp. Lethal wants a Figure Four on Fenix but Fenix sends him to the floor. Satellite DDT by Cassidy to Fenix. Superman Punch to Kyle. Dragon Screw by Lethal to Fenix and a Lethal Combination to Cassidy. Lethal wants a Figure Four on Fenix but Fenix grabs an arm and cradles him for the three! Winner: Rey Fenix Rating: ***1/4. This was honestly just a teaser here, and what we got was a fun sprint with the right guy winning. Fenix vs. Ospreay next week? Phew, sign me up. Trent is here with Don Callis. Cassidy grabs a chain as Trent has a chair. Kris Statlander is here to stop Cassidy, and then she cracks him in the face with a right hand.

Here’s Willow! Statlander escapes with Stokely.

Chris Jericho, Bryan Keith, and Big Bill are here. Jericho takes the camera from Larry the Cameraman and tells him he could learn a few things.

Willow congratulates Mercedes, but now says she knows what it’s like to be stabbed in the back by a best friend. Orange Cassidy walks through and gives Willow a fist bump.

Christopher Daniels says they will crown a new TNT Champion at Forbidden Door, in a ladder match. Another qualifying match will take place, and that is happening now!

Match #2. TNT Ladder Match Qualifier: Mark Briscoe vs. Brian Cage

Cage charges early but gets dumped over the top with a big boot. Spicy dropkick by Briscoe! Briscoe throws a chair in the ring but Paul Turner catches it and throws it outside. Briscoe says “boo this man!” Briscoe rolls outside and eats a rolling elbow from Cage. Cage then throws Briscoe into the LED boards on the outside. Back in the ring, Cage puts the boots to Briscoe and cuts him off with a running back elbow. Backbreaker by Cage and a two count. Briscoe fires some elbows in that stagger Cage, followed by some chops and Red Neck Kung Fu. Belly-to-belly suplex by Briscoe gets two. Briscoe gets up a chair in the ring and uses it to land a plancha on Cage on the outside. Back in the ring, Briscoe follows up with a shotgun dropkick for two. Ripcord elbow strike by Cage. Weapon X by Cage gets two. A spinning Liger Bomb gets another long two! Cage looks for Drillclaw but gets a throat thrust by Briscoe and a single leg dropkick in return. Death Valley Driver by Briscoe. Froggy Bow! One, two, three!

Winner: Mark Briscoe

Rating: ***1/4. Woah, didn’t see Mark Briscoe winning this one but I am glad he did. Two dudes threw everything

Jack Perry is in the back. The Universe has already chosen him, and he’s the next TNT Champion.

Renee is with Samoa Joe and Hook. The Premier Athletes are here and they try to get under Hook’s skin, and they do, but Joe says we deal with people like that on their time.

Back from commercial, and The Learning Tree has run into 2.0. Jericho congratulates Menard on his Rampage commentary gig and then gives Parker some baby advice.

The Acclaimed are here and Caster starts rapping about The Young Bucks, but Matthew and Nicholas appear on the tron in the middle of it and decides to cut The Acclaimed’s segment.

Swerve and Prince Nana are with Rene. Swerve says that since MJF mentioned his name, he’ll deal with him later. The next time that there’s a Team AEW a la Anarchy in the Arena, make sure you don’t forget Swerve, the AEW World Heavyweight Champion.

Match #3. Blackpool Combat Club vs. Team CMLL (Esfinge, Volador Jr., Rugido, & Magnus)

As expected, we have a brawl to start. Rugido and Danielson trade shots in the middle of the ring. Running hurricanrana by Rugido . Volador comes in and distracts Moxley and Claudio as Esfinge comes in with a double drop kick. Over the top hurricanrana by Voaldor to Claudio. 619 by Rugido to Danielson for two. Tieres by Esfgine as Yuta is legal (welcome back, Yuta). Running clothesline by Yuta to Magnus. From Moxley. From Danielson. Hart Attack to Magnus by Danielson and Moxley and a Fastball Special by Claudio and Yuta. Two count. Clothesline in the corner by Moxley as we go to PIP. Monkey flip by Esfinge and a leg lace cradle for a two count. Wasteland by Esfinge German suplex by Rugido to Moxley. Saito suplex by Yuta. Running double knees in the corner by Magnus. Big Swing by Claudio to Magnus as Moxley connects with a dropkick! Volador with a superkick to Moxley and an over-the-top Code Red! Danielson in now with some roundhouse kicks to Volador before tagging Rugido. Yuta in but he gets powerslammed for two. Arm drag bomb! Arm-trapped Olympic Slam by Yuta! Seatbelt finishes this one.

Winners: Blackpool Combat Club

Rating: **3/4. This was fine, and a good win for BCC. Lots of stuff happening in this match, just for the sake of stuff happening.

Chris Jericho shows some dude how to scoop chicken and dumplings. Alright then.

The Acclaimed are trying to get into The Elite’s office, but they can’t, as per security.

Speaking of The Elite, here they are with The Patriarchy.

Match #4. Mariah May w/ Toni Storm vs. Saraya w/ Harley Cameron & Zak Knight

Shotgun dropkick by May. Spinning sidewalk slam by May and Saraya rolls to the outside. Saraya plays cat and mouse on the outside, with Cameron distracting May and Saraya superkicking her. Saraya now throws May hard into the barricade as we go to PIP. Saraya stays on the attack through the commercial but May is back with a hard running elbow strike in the corner. Double chest slap by May, who perches Saraya on the top rope. Handstand hurricanrana by May. May heads up top now and comes off with a diving shotgun dropkick. Two count. May pulls Saraya into the corner and calls for the hip attack, and lands it. Two count. More open-handed strikes by May but Saraya ducks underneath and grabs a headlock, Fisherman’s Buster by Saraya! That was… brutal. 2.99! May cradles Saraya for a quick two. Superkick by Saraya. Saraya now grapevines the leg and bows the arms back, forcing May to tap!

Winner: Saraya

Rating: **1/2. It’s good to see Saraya in the ring and getting a win. Match was fine, and May is still a superstar on the rise.

After the match, Toni Storm rolls in the ring to check on May but Saraya superkicks her in the face. Harley Cameron jumps in and the beatdown commences. Mina Shirakawa is here to make the save, coddling Mariah May. Toni isn’t happy and both women start chest bumping each other, until May cools everyone down.

Bryan Danielson says he couldn’t be prouder of Wheeler Yuta, coming back after four months and getting the win tonight. Danielson reminds us that eight months ago, he said this would be the last full year of his career. Danielson reminds us of all the matches he’s lost this year, and Anarchy in the Arena was the straw that broke the camel’s back. Danielson says Yuta fired him up, and he’s going out on top after he wins the Owen Hart Cup.

Match #5. AEW World Heavyweight Championship: Swerve Strickland (c) w/ Prince Nana vs. Roderick Strong w/ The Kingdom

Tieres by Swerve and a boot to the knee sends Strong to the outside. Back inside the ring, Swerve focuses his attack on the knee with a running dropkick to the knee in the corner. Swerve heads up top for the Swerve Stomp early, but Taven provides a distraction that allows Strong to hit a backbreaker over the top turnbuckle! Spicy dropkick by Strong on the outside. Swerve grabs a double leg and catapults Strong into the ring post as we go to a commercial. Strong now with attacks to the back and the neck throughout the PIP. Running knee to the stomach by Strong and a double knee gutbuster attempt, which Swerve counters into a Swerve Stop! Strong misses a charge in the corner and gets snap mared over as Swerve comes off the middle rope with a diving European uppercut. Hot Shot by Swerve and the Rolling Thunder Flatliner. Swerve holds on to the head, rolls through, and hits a brainbuster! One, two, no! Wrist clutch by Swerve as he pulls Strong up into a powerbomb position, before switching hips and planting Strong with a powerslam! Strong rolls to the outside and Swerve tries a pump kick off the apron but The Kingdom catches him, places him on his feet, and Strong shoves him into the steel steps. X-Plex on the apron! Brutal landing. Strong rolls Swerve into the ring and gets a two count. Elbow combo by Strong as Swerve tries another Flatliner, but Strong counters with a Code Breaker! Running elbow combo by Strong and a Tiger Driver gets two! Sick Kick by Strong. Another two count! Both guys fight to the apron now, as Strong chops the back of the neck. Swerve sweeps Strong’s legs out and stops on him from the inside of the ring out to the floor! Housecall! One, two, three!

Winner and STILL AEW World Heavyweight Champion: Swerve Strickland

Rating: ***1/2. Entertaining main event here with Roderick Strong looking like a threat. Strong has been positioned well and a win over him means something. Swerve, on the other hand, is really just such on such a high level he’s putting on great matches with everyone and making them look good in the process.

Final Thoughts: Five matches on Dynamite? Loved the format tonight. Each segment and match feels like it really got a chance to breathe and the viewer got a chance to absorb it. Danielson’s quest for The Owen is going to be a lot of fun to follow, MJF’s return gives us a lot of opportunities, and I’m here for wherever the Toni Storm & Mariah May story goes. The wrestling was nothing if not consistent tonight, and it’s always a treat when you get a world title match on free TV. 7.75/10.