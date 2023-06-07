AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Swerve

CHAOS vs. Blackpool Combat Club

Texas Tornado Tag: JungleHook vs. La Faccion Ingobernable

Ricky Starks vs. Jay White



Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below!

AEW Dynamite 6/7/23

Live from the Broadmoor World Arena in Bloomfield, Colorado! Let’s get to business!

Match #1. AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Swerve Strickland w/ Prince Nana

Cassidy is taped up from the neck and shoulders. Hands in the pockets early and an arm drag by Cassidy. Arm drag by Swerve into a straight arm bar. Cassidy transitions into an octopus in the middle of the ring but Swerve fights his way to the ropes. Tieres by Cassidy but the satellite DDT is blocked. Cassidy low bridges Swerve to the floor but Swerve lands on his feet and catches Cassidy trying to follow him in. Electric Chair back in the ring by Swerve and both men go over the top, and end up in the Electric Chair on the floor before Cassidy hurricanranas Swerve into the barricade. Diving crossbody back in the ring by Cassidy gets two. Stiff right hand by Swerve in response. Both men are fighting on the top rope now as they both fall and hit the turnbuckle on the way down as we go to PIP. Diving European uppercut to the back of Cassidy by Swerve gets a two count. Vertical suplex by Swerve who holds on for a second but it’s Stundog Millionaire in reponse by Cassidy. Cassidy hits the roles but Swerve counters with a leaping flatliner and both men are down. Swerve works the injured body of Cassidy but Cassidy hits the backslide for two. Satellite DDT by Cassidy! One, two no! Cassidy goes up top but Swerve rolls to the apron and brings him down HARD with a Death Valley Driver! Swerve looks for the Swerve Stomp but Cassidy butt scoots to the far side of the apron so Swerve can’t reach. Triple superkicks by Cassidy sends Swerve retreating and standing on the stairs, as Cassidy runs and DDTs Swerve off the steps to the floor! Diving DDT inside the ring now by Cassidy but it only gets two. Orange Punch attempt but Swerve counters with a pop-up and Cassidy rolls him up for two, but Cassidy couldn’t get the cover because of the injured hand. Swerve inadvertently hits Prince Nana on the apron and Cassidy catches him with the Orange Punch! One, two, and NO! Swerve kicks out and rolls to the outside. Cassidy follows with a suicide dive but Swerve catches him and it’s a BRAINBUSTER ON THE FLOOR! Swerve misses the House Call and Cassidy rolls him up for two. Swerve fakes the pump kick and hits the knee. Now it’s the House Call! Swerve Stomp only gets two! JML Driver attempt by Swerve but Cassidy rolls through, Swerve counters with a roll up of his own and holds the tights, but Cassidy rolls through and grabs Swerve’s tights for the win!

Winner and STILL AEW International Champion: Orange Cassidy

Rating: ****. Two pro wrestlers that can do no wrong and they opened up the show with an absolute banger here. Cassidy’s title run is bordering on legendary in terms of work rate, consecutive wins, and quality of matches. Cassidy’s body slowly breaking down due to the sheer amount of wrestling makes for a great story.

The Embassy attacks after the bell but the lights go out and…

Sting and Darby make the save!