It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …
The fallout from AEW Forbidden Door 2026 goes down this evening, as the road to AEW ALL IN: London begins with AEW Dynamite live at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max from San Diego, CA.
* Updates to begin momentarily. Stay tuned …
REFRESH THIS PAGE OFTEN FOR THE LATEST AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS!
TONIGHT!
Feel the #ForbiddenDoor fallout LIVE on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite!
Join us LIVE at 8/7c on @TBSNetwork & @HBOMax, TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/LKR4uFi97z
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 1, 2026