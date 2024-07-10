The Owen Hart Foundation Tournament culminates tonight in Calgary!

Global Glory Four-way: Tomohiro Ishii vs. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Pac vs. Kyle Fletcher

Stampede Street Fight: Samoa Joe vs. Chris Jericho

Owen Hart Cup Women’s Finals: Willow Nightingale vs. Mariah May

Owen Hart Cup Men’s Finals: Bryan Danielson vs. Hangman Page

AEW Dynamite 7/10/24

A video package of MJF and his antics last week is shown.

Live from the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada! Here comes the “Aerial Assassin!”

Ospreay is here and he sits on the top rope, letting us know that he’s heard all of the rumors about MJF, and they were true. MJF says that once Daniel Garcia has gotten a little bit of popularity, he knew he had to take him out. Ospreay says he’s got ADHD too and it doesn’t give him an excuse to be a prick. All of the fans in AEW are talented fans and they know that Ospreay has more talent in his left nut than MJF does in his whole body. Ospreay has found the guy that he has to clean up after. The level of the devil is the ground floor and Ospreay is a top floor skyscraper. Ospreay is here in Calgary for a fight, so if MJF is back there… let’s get this going. MJF’s music hits but… he’s not here.

MJF shows up on the tron and says the people don’t deserve the privilege of being close to him. MJF beat all their “top guys”, and Ospreay is a flavor of the month. MJF says the fans will grow tired of Ospreay after seeing his routine, and he’s replaceable. MJF has seen ten Will Ospreay’s come and go, but MJF is a generational talent. You want MJF, tonight? No. MJF doesn’t wrestle for fun, he wrestles for a purpose and for the betterment of AEW. MJF wants a shot at the International Championship next week, and Ospreay won’t be wrestling for stars.

Ospreay agrees and we’ve got a match next week.

Match #1. Owen Hart Cup Men’s Final: Hangman Page vs. Bryan Danielson

Jeff Jarrett is the special enforcer, and he’s at the top of the ramp. Page uses his strength early and targets the taped neck and shoulders of Bryan Danielson. Danielson goes up and over Hangman and locks in a rolling single leg crab a la Lance Storm. Danielson dumps Hangman to the outside and follows up with a suicide dive. Shotgun dropkick by Danielson off the top. Danielson charges in the corner but eats a boot, and then gets sent to the apron. Double jump clothesline by Hangman, who proceeds to beat up on Danielson on the floor.