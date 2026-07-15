It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns live tonight at 8/7c with AEW Dynamite on TBS and HBO Max from Boston, MA.

The show kicks off live inside the arena in Boston, where Excalibur welcomes us to the show before quickly sending us into a recap video package looking at highlights from last week’s Beach Break special. Back live, Excalibur runs down the advertised lineup for tonight.

AEW World Tag-Team Championship

Cage & Cope (c) vs. Daniel Garcia & Wheeler Yuta

He mentions the tag-team titles are up first, and then we shoot to an ‘earlier today’ digital exclusive, where we see Jon Moxley training Will Ospreay. He sends Daniel Garcia and Wheeler Yuta off for their title opportunity. Mox then gives Ospreay a speech while the two are alone.

Mox tells Ospreay this is what he’s been waiting for his whole life. The world title. If you have a shot, you take the shot, regardless of who the target is. He walks off. Inside the arena, Cope’s theme hits and out he comes, followed by Cage, for their tag-team title defense.

Renee Paquette does her Megan Olivi in UFC role, giving some insight into the match at ringside as Cage finishes up his ring walk. Now the theme for The Death Riders hits and out through the crowd comes Wheeler Yuta and Daniel Garcia. They meet up with Claudio Castagnoli for their circling huddle, and head to the ring.

As The Death Riders come to the ring, we see the pre-show digital exclusive where Cope and Cage address Yuta and Garcia regarding this opening tag-team title tilt. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Cope and Yuta kick things off for their respective teams at the onset.

Cope starts off strong, stuffing a takedown attempt and slapping on a stiff side-headlock. After a couple of additional minutes of control on offense, The Death Riders begin to take over as the action spills out to the floor and some double-team action changes the momentum.

On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break as the championship action continues.

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