How the heck do you follow last Saturday’s EPIC All In? I guess were going to find out tonight.

Mascara Dorada vs. Kyle Fletcher

Hangman Page, Mark Briscoe, & Powerhouse Hobbs vs. The Death Riders

The Young Bucks & The Don Callis Family vs. JetSpeed, Bandido, & Brody King

AEW Dynamite 7/16/25

Live from the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, Illinois and we’re kicking the show off with the NEW AEW World Heavyweight Champion, Hangman Page!

*Side note, I know this venue is small, but it’s very cool. Kind of reminiscent of the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.*

The fans chant “You Deserve It!” at Hangman, and he says the fans missed the point, THEY are the ones that deserve it. The fans now chant “We Deserve It”. Hangman says he has more gratitude for the fans than they will ever know, and they do deserve a champion that they can see, and a champion that appreciates them. Hangman walked into a war on Saturday in an attempt to free the championship. Thank you to Orange Cassidy, Jay White, Adam Copeland, The Opps, Bryan Danielson, Will Ospreay… the soldiers in the battle against the Death Riders over the last nine months. And uh…

Thank you to Swerve Strickland, for whatever reason he did what he did.

Hangman has a wife and two kids who love him. Millions of people watching AEW who can look to Hangman and respect him. What kind of man is Hangman? Look at him tonight, he’s the champion OF THE FING WORLD!