It’s the 250th episode of Dynamite tonight and we’ve got some HUGE matches on tap

AEW International Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. MJF

AEW TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Nyla Rose

Non-Title Match: Swerve Strickland vs. Kazuchika Okada

Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below!

AEW Dynamite 7/17/24

Live from the Simmons Bank Arena in Little Rock, Arkansas! Tony Schiavone, Taz, and Excalibur are here, and here comes MJF!

Match #1. AEW International Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. MJF

MJF rolls to the outside and rips up a sign and throws water on some people. Opening sequence shows both guys trade headlocks and MJF avoid a moonsault, an OsCutter, and a Hidden Blade. We reset. MJF gets clotheslined to the floor and Ospreay follows up with the Fosbury Flop! Back suplex by Ospreay gets two. MJF pulls Ospreay face-first into the middle turnbuckle and takes control. Jawbreaker by Ospreay but MJF comes back with a kitchen sink. Ospreay flips out of a back suplex so MJF tries it a second time, and then hits a Stunner. Very nice. Outside-in slingshot cutter by MJF a la Frankie Kazarian gets a two count. MJF looks for the Heatseeker but Ospreay counters with an enziguiri and a Phenomenal Forearm as both guys are down. MJF rolls to the outside and Ospreay follows up with a Sasuke Special! Back inside the ring, Ospreay hits a running Shooting Star Press and a Sky Twister Press for two. Ospreay looks for the Hidden Blade but MJF thinks better of it and rolls to the outside. Plancha by Ospreay and he tries to set up a table on the outside. MJF rolls inside and begs for mercy, but Ospreay lays in some chops in the corner. MJF fakes an injured knee and that allows him to hit the Storm Zero-esque piledriver on Ospreay for two. MJF then does the Garcia dance and decides to work on the left leg of Ospreay. Big back body drop by MJF as he locks in a Figure Four. Ospreay fights out but it takes a while, and the damage has been done. Ospreay’s knee buckles as MJF launches him into the ropes and the referee is checking the knee. Ospreay with some Kawada kicks now and some chops back to MJF. MJF goes to the eyes now and both men have the same idea with a brutal double clothesline. MJF looks for the brainbuster but Ospreay counters with StunDog Millionaire. OsCutter! MJF slowly rolls to the apron and Ospreay wants the apron OsCutter, but MJF moves and Ospreay crashes down hard. Made in Japan by MJF. Ospreay ducks a clothesline and hits a handspring back kick off the ropes and both guys are down. Enziguiri by Ospreay and a torture rack, but Ospreay spins out into a powerbomb and gets two! MJF rolls to the outside and up through the stands, as Ospreay follows him and the referee has decided to use his discretion and not count both guys out. Ospreay gets a beer thrown in his face by MJF and now MJF gets dumped head-first into a garbage can. Ospreay then breaks the count (lol) and then sets MJF up on the table on the outside. Ospreay goes up top but MJF rolls off the table and back inside the ring. Pinning attempts by both guys and a Poisonrana by Ospreay gets two. MJF sends Ospreay up and over and superkicks him in mid-air, following up with the Panama Sunrise! Long two count. MJF now sets Ospreay up on the table and then goes up top himself, but Ospreay rolls off the table. Running boot to the face by MJF on the outside, as he takes a water break and admires his handywork. MJF throws Ospreay into the guardrail but Ospreay bounces off with an OsCutter! Back in the ring and Ospreay hits the CrossRhodes! Two count. MJF pulls the referee between he and Ospreay and then pokes him in the eye. Double stomp on the arm and a deadlift hammerlock DDT! Long two count. Lariat off the ropes by MJF gets another two count. MJF now looks for a tombstone on the apron but Ospreay counters, and MJF gets free. Both guys fight back and forth and Ospreay picks up MJF… Styles Clash on the apron! Holy s. Ospreay takes a few seconds rolling MJF in and only gets a long two count. Huge powerbomb by Ospreay but he can only use one arm to drive MJF down as per his left shoulder is compromised. Two count. The doctor checks on Ospreay throughout the PIP and seems to pop his shoulder back into the socket, as we continue. Kawada kicks again by Ospreay and now we go to a full commercial break. Back from break and Ospreay hits the Hidden Blade from the front that gets two. MJF counters the OsCutter with a tombstone piledriver in the middle of the ring! Two count. MJF then strangles Ospreay with some wrist tape. MJF hammer throws Ospreay sternum-first into the turnbuckles. Arm ringer by MJF sends Ospreay to the mat on the bad shoulder. MJF avoids an Asai Moonsault and then mugs to the camera, but Ospreay hits a flying Hidden Blade to the back of MJF’s head! Flying forearm off the top to the base of the skull of MJF! Two count. Ospreay goes up top but MJF hits the ropes and Ospreay is crotched. MJF wants a hurricanrana but Ospreay holds on and comes off the top with an avalanche Styles Clash! Ospreay takes a second to get the cover but MJF is in the ropes and he gets two. Heatseeker by MJF on the apron! MJF sets Ospreay up on a table and heads up top. MJF drops the elbow from the top through Ospreay, on the floor, through a table! MJF rolls inside and wants a count out, but Ospreay somehow makes it back in the ring in time. MJF locks in an abdominal stretch but the referee kicks the arm that was holding the top rope. Ospreay now looks for rapid fire covers and gets only twos. Hurricanrana attempt by Ospreay but MJF counters with a powerbomb on the knee! Another long two count. MJF now calls for the Kangaroo Kick but Ospreay counters… Cheeky Nandos! Ospreay heads up top for an avalanche Poisonrana but MJF lands on his feet! Hard clothesline in the corner now and a top rope hurricanrana, but Ospreay lands on HIS feet! Eye poke by MJF but a hook kick by Ospreay! Both men trade elbows now and MJF looks for a lariat and both guys trade roll ups again. OsCutter by Ospreay but MJF counters with a superkick to the face. Elbow to the neck by MJF. Spanish Fly by Ospreay! Two count. MJF wants an Avalanche Tombstone but Ospreay counters with a springboard OsCutter. Hidden Blade! One, two, no! Ospreay drops the elbow pad but MJF watches the tron and he ducks it. MJF then spits in the face of Ospreay so Ospreay headbutts him. Ospreay looks for the Stormbreaker as Justin Roberts says we have one minute left. Ospreay CAN’T DO IT. HE’S GOT MJF UP IN POSITION AND DROPS HIM. MJF throws Ospreay into the referee and cracks Ospreay in the head with the Dynamite Diamond Ring behind the referee’s back. One, two, three with two seconds left!

Winner and NEW AEW International Champion: MJF

Rating: ****3/4. Not much more you can ask for in a pro wrestling match. Fifty-nine minutes plus of some of the best wrestling you’ll see. The story of the arm of Ospreay was told well, and Ospreay’s inability to hit the Tiger Driver cost them the match. MJF, is, of course, a scumbag so there’s that.