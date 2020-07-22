AEW Dynamite Results 7/22/2020

AEW Dynamite returns with this week’s edition of the AEW On TNT program going down tonight from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

On tap for this week’s show is another TNT Championship “Open Challenge” from ‘The American Nightmare’ Cody, as he defends his title against a “top independent wrestler.” Also scheduled is an appearance by AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, a Falls Count Anywhere match and more.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (7/22): JACKSONVILLE, FL.

This week’s show opens with the signature video package that kicks off every week’s episode. From there we shoot inside Daily’s Place amphitheater in Jacksonville, FL. where pyro goes off and Tony Schiavone welcomes us to the show.

After that we are sent down to the ring where Justin Roberts introduces “The American Nightmare” Cody, who is already in the ring with Arn Anderson. His TNT Championship “Open Challenge” against the mystery independent wrestler is kicking off this week’s show.

TNT Championship (No DQ Match)

Cody (c) vs. Eddie Kingston

Eddie Kingston comes out cutting a promo as Cody is finishing up his introduction. He talks down Cody and Double A as the announcers talk up Kingston to those who might be unfamiliar with him. Kingston talks about growing up with junkies to explain how he is more of a grinder than Cody.

Kingston talks about being paid by the boss, mentioning Tony Khan by name, before boasting that he was paid by him to kick Cody’s ass. Kingston threatens “The Enforcer” as Anderson keeps talking smack from the ring. Kingston says Cody is a dog and a bitch if he doesn’t accept his challenge for a No Disqualification match for the title. Cody accepts.

Justin Roberts makes it official and the bell sounds as Kingston immediately goes to work on “The American Nightmare.” The fight quickly spills out to the floor at ringside where Cody eventually takes over and rolls Kingston in the ring. Once back inside the squared circle, Kingston takes back over control of the offense, chopping the hell out of the TNT Champion in the corner.

Cody turns the tables with a big Disaster Kick that sends Kingston to the floor. He comes out after him with a big dive through the ropes. Back in the ring, Cody hits a top-rope missile drop kick as his offensive momentum continues to build. Cody takes his weight belt off as Kingston rolls to the floor. Kingston takes the belt from Cody and whips him with it. Cody takes over and slams Kingston down on the exposed concrete after lifting up the padding on the floor at ringside.

Kingston scratches at the eyes of Cody before taking the fight back inside the ring where he hits a big belly-to-back suplex, dropping Cody on his head. Kingston is selling his knee / leg after the most recent offensive run from the TNT Champion. Kingston remains in control of the action while selling the bum wheel.

Now we watch on as Kingston introduces thumbtacks to the match. He ends up taking the bump on them himself, however, as Cody fires up for a comeback to pull off an impressive victory in this week’s TNT Championship opener.

Winner and STILL TNT Champion: Cody

Jon Moxley Addresses Taz, Brian Cage

We return from the commercial break to a pre-taped promo from AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley.

He talks about keeping it real and being a man of his word. He brings up trying to snap Brian Cage’s arm in two in their AEW Fight For The Fallen title match as he promised he would. He calls Taz manager of the year for throwing in the towel and stopping him from tearing “The Machine’s” arm in two.

He says next time he’s not going to let go.

MJF vs. Griff Garrison

From there we head back inside Daily’s Place where the announce trio of Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone and Excalibur run down what’s in store for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. After that, Maxwell Jacob Friedman — MJF — makes his way to the ring.

Once in the ring he demands his music be cut off and begins cutting a pre-match promo. He addresses his opponent for tonight, “The Ivy League MVP” Griff Garrison — who is already in the ring. MJF mocks Garrison for looking like Jungle Boy’s dad, Jungle Man.

Garrison mocks MJF for losing recently, leading to MJF blasting him with the mic to start the match off. MJF establishes an offensive lead in the contest as J.R. takes us to a mid-match, picture-in-picture commercial break.

We return from the break to the announcers informing us that the undefeated one MJF has been in dominant control of the offense throughout the break. As MJF beats up Griff some more on the floor outside the ring, he grabs a mic and cuts a mid-match promo.

MJF demands that Garrison clear up the mistake earlier by saying he lost a tag-team match recently. He says he wasn’t the loser in that match and is still undefeated. He demands Griff say it. Griff won’t do it, so MJF beats him up some more and insists again. Finally, Garrison does say it.

After he gives in and says it, MJF goes back to mocking him and leaves himself open for a big boot from Garrison, who drops MJF and covers him. He tries sneaking the win, but MJF survives and hits his piledriver finisher off the ropes for the 1-2-3. MJF is still the undefeated one gespite a galliant effort from “The Ivy League MVP.”

Winner: MJF

Tony Schiavone Gets Update From Dr. Britt Baker & Rebel

Backstage, Tony Schiavone is with Rebel. He recaps Dr. Britt Baker going through facial reconstructive surgery after having her nose broken in AEW competition. He asks Rebel for an update on Baker’s condition and as she begins speaking, we hear Baker herself yelling in the background.

Schiavone and Rebel walk over to Baker, who is turned around backwards to the camera in her wheelchair. She demands Rebel turn her around, so she does. Baker goes through a flip-board of papers to give the history of what happened with her before essentially vowing revenge and bossing Rebel around a lot in the process, and calling Schiavone an “assh*le.”

Jon Moxley Saves Darby Allin From Brian Cage & Ricky Starks Attack

After the backstage segment we head back to the ring where Taz makes his way down along with Brian Cage.

As they make their way to the ring, highlights from last week’s AEW Fight For The Fallen match against Jon Moxley, as well as the post-match attack from Darby Allin and their follow-up interaction on AEW DARK last night airs.

When we return live, Taz demands the music be cut off. He recaps what happened last week, giving Moxley props for applying a solid arm-lock on the surgically repaired biceps of “The Machine.” He says he’s had his biceps torn once, not twice, and he wasn’t going to stand by and watch that happen to Cage.

He then guarantees that Brian Cage will never be in that position again. He says he’s not wired to tap. He says that’s why he’s the FTW Champion, because he’s got an FTW mindset.

As he continues to talk, he is interrupted by the music of Darby Allin. Allin makes his way out with his skateboard, however he is attacked from behind by Ricky Starks before he makes it to the ring. Cage goes out and joins Starks, powerbombing Darby on the stage and then launching him into the ring where Starks hoists him up and plants him with his finisher.

Starks grabs Allin’s skateboard and then holds Allin’s lifeless body as Cage approaches him with his skateboard and violent intentions. Jon Moxley hits the ring with a barbed wire baseball bat, making the save for Allin before Cage and Starks can go any more damage to Allin. Moxley’s music plays as Taz, Cage and Starks retreat to the back.

AEW Women’s Tag-Team Cup Tournament: The Deadly Draw

A 16-woman, eight-team AEW Women’s Tag-Team Cup Tournament dubbed “The Deadly Draw” is coming to AEW this summer.

The video trailer for the upcoming tournament airs before we head to another commercial break.

Alex Marvez Interviews Chris Jericho

When we return from the break, we see Chris Jericho along with the rest of his Inner Circle (minus Sammy Guevara) backstage with Alex Marvez.

“Le Champion” complains about his expensive jacket being ruined by the orange bath he received at the hands of the “Freshly Squeezed” one last week.

He vows revenge on Orange Cassidy before complaining some more and walking off.

Falls Count Anywhere

The Young Bucks vs. The Butcher & The Blade

Now we head to a weird area backstage at Daily’s Place where we see The Butcher & The Blade walking with weapons looking for The Young Bucks.

Finally they come across Nick and Matt Jackson and the four men begin brawling to officially kick off their “Falls Count Anywhere” showdown. A referee is on hand to determine the result.

The brawl starts moving all over the place, with various weapons and creative spots. We see a handtruck used to wheel some The Butcher & The Blade into destruction at one point. Now they start to explore the Daily’s Place concession stands.

The Young Bucks set up and execute a crazy Senton dive spot putting The Butcher through a table after leaping off the counter of one of the soda and/or merchandise stands. After that spot, we head to a mid-match commercial with the action still in progress.

When we return from the break, we see the action still in progress. The battle continues as they head up the escalators. We finally watch as the four battle their way back to ringside. One of the Bucks goes for a dive onto The Butcher, however he misses and eats dirt on the way down.

The Blade arrives with a chair and blasts the other Buck before Butcher grabs a table and begins setting it up at ringside leaning at an angle on the guard rail long-ways. They send Nick Jackson over the barricade and into the front row. They set up Matt Jackson on the apron, seemingly preparing to put him through the table they just leaned on the guard rail in front of them.

Instead, Matt blasts them and Nick re-joins the scene to help before they set up a table of their own at ringside. They go to double-suplex The Butcher through the table they just set-up against the guard rail, however he reverses and hits a double-suplex on both of them himself.

Blade comes flying into the picture hitting nothing but the table as he made his way down from mid-air. The Butcher spears one of the Bucks through one of the tables leaning against the guard rail. He takes Matt Jackson to the ring and goes for his finisher, but Matt escapes and starts fighting back as Nick re-enters the scene in the ring to help.

The Young Bucks fire up with double-team offense and even go for a pin fall attempt on the big man, however, The Butcher hangs in there. Matt Jackson is bleeding from the nose or mouth, or both. Blade is back in the ring putting his boots to both Bucks. He suplexes Nick onto the top-rope belly first before clotheslining Matt over the top rope onto the ramp way.

Nick and The Butcher pair off and fight up to the entrance way tunnel while Matt and Blade fight on the ramp a bit further down closer to the ring. Now they fight over to the other entrance tunnel. The Butcher and The Blade go to suplex each Buck, but the Bucks escape and shove Butcher & Blade into each other before blasting them with super kicks when they turned around.

The Young Bucks now hit the BTE-Trigger on The Blade before setting him on a table that has been set up near the entrance tunnel. They hit a double super kick on The Butcher and place him on another table set up near the other entrance tunnel. Now The Young Bucks both climb to the top of the entrance tunnels and production set. They each hit a flying double elbow smash putting The Butcher & The Blade through the tables for the win.

Winners: The Young Bucks

Alex Marvez Interviews Lance Archer & Jake Roberts

Backstage, Alex Marvez catches up with “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer and Jake “The Snake” Roberts.

He tries to get a word with Archer, but instead, Archer grabs him by the neck and takes him a few feet away where he makes him watch as he starts beating up some random people. Jake narrates to Alex, who watches on while “The Murderhawk Monster” destroys the poor unnamed people.

Archer beats them down and makes one quick comment before shoving Marvez and the camera and storming off as Jake says, “See? Are you happy?!” After that, we head to another commercial break.

Diamante vs. Ivelisse

From the 305, Diamante is introduced by Justin Roberts as we return from the break directly into our next match of the evening here on AEW Dynamite.

As she finishes up her ring walk, the music fades down and then we hear the entrance music of Ivelisse, who makes her way to the ring as Jim Ross sings her praises. He puts over her MMA background and the fact that she trained with WWE veteran and Puerto Rican wrestling legend Savio Vega.

Ivelisse immediately starts taking it to Diamante as this singles match in the AEW women’s division gets underway. We see Hikaru Shida watching on from ringside as the announcers remind us that this match was made after the AEW Women’s Champion asked for a challenger with the top-ranked contenders all out of action for one reason or another.

As Ivelisse continues to take it to Diamante with big strikes in the corner, we are treated to a split-screen pre-taped promo from Big Swole “from her home”, as she addresses rival Dr. Britt Baker and vows revenge on AEW’s most famous female dentist.

After the Big Swole promo ends, we return to full screen action as Diamante has taken over control of the offense. She is beating down Ivelisse on the floor as referee Paul Turner nearly counts both women out. Diamante rolls in to break the count before rolling back out to deliver a few more shots to Ivelisse.

She rolls her back in the ring where Ivelisse starts making a comeback with some nice kicks. Ivelisse is taking it to Diamante now, dominating the action for several moments. Out of nowhere, as Ivelisse was hitting the ropes for a move, Diamante comes out of nowhere and rolls her up for the unexpected pin fall victory.

Winner: Diamante

Alan “Five” Angels vs. “Hangman” Adam Page

We return from the break to Alan Angels, now known as “Five” from The Dark Order, making his way to the ring. Out next is his opponent for tonight, one-half of the reigning AEW World Tag-Team Champions “Hangman” Adam Page.

The bell sounds and Hangman and Five circle each other. Five throws a kick out at Page as he closes in looking to lock-up. Page blocks another kick attempt from Five before blasting him with a big forearm to the grill. He follows up with some chops.

Five shows good agility and balance, however his reward is a big boot to the face from Page. Page wipes at his boot while talking to the camera in cocky fashion after decking The Dark Order member with the big kick. Page walks into a big back-elbow from Five on the ring apron before blasting him with another big boot to the face that drops him from the apron to the floor.

The fans chant “Hangman! Hangman!” as he exits the ring looking to deliver some follow-up punishment to Five on the floor. He sends him into the ring barricade with authority before picking him up and dropping him down on his ribs on the guard rail. He sends Five back into the ring.

As he goes to re-enter the ring, we watch on as The Dark Order slowly make their way out of the entrance tunnel. They stand in a long line and watch as Page notices them. J.R. takes us into a mid-match commercial. We return from the break and with The Dark Order, minus Mr. Brodie Lee and Colt Cabana, are still watching on as Page eventually pulls off the victory.

Winner: “Hangman” Adam Page

Mr. Brodie Lee Invites “Hangman” Adam Page To Join The Dark Order

After the match, Page’s music plays and he stares up at the entrance ramp where the five members of The Dark Order are still standing.

Finally we see “The Exalted One” Mr. Brodie Lee make his way out accompanied by Colt Cabana, as the seven guys stare down Page in the ring.

Mr. Brodie Lee makes his way to the ring alone where he confronts “Hangman” Adam Page face-to-face. He tells him he’s in immediate danger and he doesn’t seem to have any friends.

He ultimately extends an invite to join The Dark Order, which Page ends up turning down. Lee tells him that he made his bed and he hopes he enjoys laying in it.

He calmly walks off and heads to the back while all of The Dark Order members hit the ring and start beating him down. No one comes to his aid for several seconds until finally we see FTR sprint down to the ring with a bucket of ice and they end up making the save.

Kenny Omega finally arrives on the scene and we watch as FTR offers Hangman a beer, which he accepts and chugs as Omega looks disappointed. That ends the post-match segment.

Chris Jericho & Jake Hager vs. Jurassic Express

After running down the action scheduled for next week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, we head to ringside for this week’s advertised tag-team main event pitting The Inner Circle against Jurassic Express.

With that said, we watch on as “Le Champion” Chris Jericho and Jake Hager make their way down to the ring. Hager is sporting new ring gear. As The Inner Circle duo finishes their ring entrance, we head to a pre-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, the team of Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy — Jurassic Express — make their way out accompanied by Marko Stunt. The bell sounds and after an initial offensive flurry by Jurassic Express, “Le Champion” and Hager take over control of the action as we head to a mid-match commercial break.

We’re back from the final commercial of the evening with this week’s AEW Dynamite main event still in progress. We see Jericho taking it to Jungle Boy as the fans loudly boo. “Le Champion” tags in Hager, who picks up where Jericho left off, taking it to Jungle Boy. Hager gets in some shots, punishing the smaller foe, before tagging Jericho back in.

The Inner Circle duo go to hit a double-team move on Jungle Boy, however he counters and takes them both out momentarily with a double-DDT. This gives him enough time to crawl to his corner of the ring, where Luchasaurus finally gets the hot tag.

The big man of Jurassic Express enters the ring and is taking it to both Hager and Jericho. He hook-kicks Jericho down and floors Hager with another roundhouse kick. He slams Jericho but turns around into a big slam from Hager. Hager then turns around into a missile drop kick from Jungle Boy off the top-rope.

Marko Stunt re-enters the picture after getting involved earlier in the bout, hitting a big missile drop-kick off the top-rope on Jericho. Luchasaurus tries for the cover, but “Le Champion” hangs on. Luchasaurus floors Jericho and we see his ear is bleeding. As Santana & Ortiz try to get involved, Marko Stunt takes him out.

However, Serpentico ends up showing up out of nowhere and lands a cheap shot, leading to the pin fall victory from Jericho.

Winners: Chris Jericho & Jake Hager

After The Match: Serpentico Unmasks To Reveal A Spanish God

Once the match ends, we watch on as Serpentico joins the rest of The Inner Circle in a post-match beat down of Jurassic Express in the ring while the announcers question whether or not Serpentico is now the newest member of The Inner Circle.

Instead, Serpentico finally unmasks to reveal that he is actually “The Spanish God” of The Inner Circle himself, Sammy Guevara.

The prolonged beatdown continues until finally the music of “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy plays. He and The Best Friends hit the ring to make the save while Tony Schiavone announces a big ten-man tag-team match with all of these guys for next week’s AEW Dynamite.

On that note, a very newsworthy episode of AEW Dynamite goes off-the-air, with Tony Schiavone, Jim Ross and Excalibur signing off from Daily’s Place amphitheater in Jacksonville, FL.

Thanks for joining us right here for AEW Dynamite results coverage. Make sure to tune in right here again next week, same bat-time, same bat-channel, for the best AEW on TNT results coverage on the web!

Until next time, follow WrestlingHeadlines.com reporter and AEW Dynamite results writer Matt Boone on Twitter @MattBoone1984.