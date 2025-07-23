AEW residency in the Windy City continues tonight, with SHARK WEEEEEEEK!

AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator: Toni Storm vs. Billie Starkz

Hechicero vs. Swerve Strickland

Mark Briscoe vs. Claudio Castagnoli

Tag Team Tournament JetSpeed vs. FTR

Hangman Page vs. Wheeler Yuta

AEW Dynamite 7/23/25

Live from the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, Illinois! Get used to that, by the way, we got a few more weeks here.

Breaking News! AEW WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP ELIMINATOR SERIES CONCLUDES AT FORBIDDEN DOOR, AND BEGINS… Tonight!

Hangman is on his way to the ring and he’s stopped by Renee Paquette. Page wants this fight tonight, because he wants revenge for what the Death Riders did to Colt Cabana.

Match #1. Hangman Page vs. Wheeler Yuta

Yuta jumps Page from the crowd and follows up with a suicide dive. Back in the ring, Page regains the upper hand with hard right hands and some boots in the corner. Clothesline by Page, who follows Yuta to the outside and throws him into everything he can find. Fall away slam into the turnbuckles and a Helluva Kick in the corner. Death Valley Driver by Page gets two. Buckshot. Finito.

Winner: Hangman Page

Rating: *3/4. Just enough to be more than a squash, but Yuta got little to no offense in this one and Page’s title reign starts… now.

After the match, Page grabs the chain that he hung Moxley with and blasts Yuta in the face. Ground and pound by Page, who now wants to murder Wheeler Yuta by hanging him… but he thinks better of it. Yuta is busted open bad, by the way.

Athena and Billie Starkz are in the back. Athena refers to Toni as “Tonti” a lot and I’m not sure why, but Billie is going to take her out tonight.

Match #2. Tag Team Tournament: FTR vs. JetSpeed

JetSpeed on the attack early and follow up with a pair of planchas to the floor. Bailey’s knee buckles though, so something to keep an eye on. Dax with a vicious chop to Bailey before pounding on him in the corner. Commercial time. We’re back as FTR think about a PowerPlex but Knight holds on and Bailey is able to hurricanrana Dax off the top rope. Double missile dropkick by JetSpeed to FTR and a pendulum DDT to Dax! Two count. Odd looking high/low to Dax with a foot sweep and a shoulder block, but a follow up springboard splash by Knight and an asai moonsault to Cash on the floor. Knight tries to head outside but Dax catches his leg and dragon screw leg whips him on the apron. A second one back inside the ring. Dax now pulls Knight outside and wraps his knee around the ring post. Figure-four around the ring post by Dax to Knight! Knight is in pain and Dax refuses to break the hold, but Bailey lands a roundhouse on Cash and then some rapid fire roundhouse kicks to Dax, who’s holding on the figure four, until breaking. Cash is here with another dragon screw to Bailey, and a basement forearm. Back in the ring, another dragon screw to Knight before Dax locks in the Sharpshooter. Bailey is now locked in the Sharpshooter outside, courtesy of Cash. FTR now set up the PowerPlex inside the ring, but Knight gets the knees up on Cash. Bailey with a Shooting Star Press to Dax but he somehow gets the knees up at 2.9999. Commercial. We’re back with a sunset flip bomb to Dax by Bailey for two. Bailey pump kicks Cash off the apron and hits a HUGE asai moonsault on to both members of FTR. Inside the ring, pop-up powerbomb by Dax but Bailey rolls through and counters with a roundhouse kick to the chest and a Shooting Star knee drop! One, two, no! Doomsday Device dropkick from inside the ring by Knight! Cash breaks up the pin at two. Bailey sends Cash into the front row with a back body drop, before following up with a running crossbody into the crowd. UFO Splash by Knight to Dax back inside the ring but Dax gets the boots up and cradles him for two! Slingshot powerbomb by Dax is countered into a roll up by Knight for two. Bailey looks for a hurricanrana but Dax catches him, slingshots him off the ropes into a huge powerbomb! Knight with a crucifix on Dax from behind but Dax rolls through, grabs Stokely’s crutch, and sneaks the pin!

Winners: FTR

Rating: ***3/4. Excellent tag team match here, which is no surprise considering the participants. FTR gave quite the rub to JetSpeed here, who have become an excellent tag team almost out of nowhere.

Tony Schiavone hits the ring. Stokely says that Adam Copeland belongs in prison. Cope is a loser, a horrible human being, and a cancer to AEW.

YOU THINK YOU KNOW ME?

Copeland is here! Stokely reminds Cope that he can’t come within 200 feet of them. Cope forgot about that. But, he made a business deal with some guys to work around that.

The Hurt Syndicate.

Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin hit the ring! All four guy brawl but as FTR are looking for a way out. Copeland hits the ring and wants to blast Stokely with another spear, but Stokely pulls a security guard in the way and he eats it instead.

Moxley lost the match. No reason to be a bitch about it. Hangman fought the fight of his life. Credit don’t roll. Movie doesn’t end. Moxley asks a lot of the people around him and he asks a lot of himself. Mistake was made… and Moxley will fix it.

Will Ospreay joins Tony Schiavone in the ring. Ospreay flew himself here today, and Tony Khan didn’t even know about it. Ospreay says he’s been struggling with his neck for ten months and it’s been causing him some issues. The AEW medical staff would have told him to stop, but he’s kept it to himself. Ospreay’s proud to say that they got the belt back off of Moxley, but here’s the truth. When the Death Riders did what they did to him, it turns out the C2 and C6 vertebrae are herniated and are pressing on his spinal chord. Hopefully, Ospreay will be back for Forbidden Door in just a month’s time. Three things. 1. Swerve, love ya bruv. 2. Hangman, proud to call you our world champion… but he does want a rematch. 3. The moment Ospreay is healthy, he’s coming for each and every one of the Death Riders.

A video package for the new women’s trios of Thekla, Skye Blue, and Julia Hart.

Willow is here with Renee. Willow’s been wrapped up with the Death Riders, Kris Statlander, etc. But Willow was in that match with Thekla last week, and she believes she had her pinned in the center of the ring. She wants that back.