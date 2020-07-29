AEW Dynamite returns with this week’s edition of the AEW On TNT program going down tonight from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

On tap for this week’s show is another TNT Championship “Open Challenge” from ‘The American Nightmare’ Cody, as he defends his title against another “top independent wrestler” in Warhorse. Also scheduled are some big tag-team contests with AEW World Champion Jon Moxley & Darby Allin teaming up to take on FTW Champion Brian Cage & Ricky Starks, and the Inner Circle vs. Best Friends & Jurassic Express in a ten-man tag bout.

Additionally, Hangman Page & Kenny Omega defend the AEW Tag-Team Championships against The Dark Order, AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida meets Diamante in non-title action and MJF gives his “State of the Industry Address.”

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (7/29/2020).

Inner Circle vs. Best Friends, Orange Cassidy, Luchasaurus & Jungle Boy

The Inner Circle makes their way out to kick off this week’s show. The big ten man tag-team match advertised for this week will be kicking off tonight’s show. “Le Champion” is still wearing the white jacket he got orange juice dumped all over on a previous episode of AEW Dynamite.

Out next to the theme of Orange Cassidy are their opponents — Best Friends (Chuck Taylor & Trent), and the duo of Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy from Jurassic Express, along with “The Freshly Squeezed One” himself.

The announce trio this week is Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone and Taz. Aubrey Edwards will be the referee for this opening contest. The bell sounds and we see Orange Cassidy and Chris Jericho left standing for each team. Before anything happens, however, the Inner Circle leader tags out and tags Jake Hager in.

Now the match gets underway as Hager uses his power to out-muscle and rag-doll Cassidy, all-the-while “The Freshly Squeezed” one keeps mocking the Inner Circle monster and getting in big moves in spots such as a double slap to each side of his head, ala Kazushi Sakuraba in PRIDE FC, and a well-timed drop kick.

All hell breaks loose now as all ten men enter the ring and brawl while Aubrey Edwards watches on dumbfounded, which Taz points out. The high spots start now as Best Friends do spectacular dives to the floor, crashing onto Inner Circle members. Now Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy follow suit.