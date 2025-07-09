A huge week of AEW programming kicks off tonight… with Dynamite!

Four-Way for the #2 Spot in the Women’s Casino Gauntlet: Thekla vs. Megan Bayne vs. Queen Aminata vs. Tay Melo

Samoa Joe vs. Wheeler Yuta

Eight-Man Tag Team Match: The Opps, Hangman Page, & Will Ospreay vs. The Young Bucks & The Death Riders

AEW Dynamite 7/9/25

Live from the Curtis Culwell Center in Arlington, Texas! Here comes the two women in the Women’s World Championship, ready to face-off tonight.

Mercedes is here. Texassssss. Say hello to your CEO. Mercedes welcomes Toni Storm to the ring. Toni appears on the tron. “Only two things come from Texas, and I am at least one of them.” Lol. Mercedes says Toni is hiding behind the screen and calls her a “mark”? Okay. Mercedes says she won’t hurt her… too bad. Storm never said she was hiding… and it’s time to hit her music.

Here comes Toni Storm, with a bottle of champagne. Mercedes proposes a toast.. a civil, toast. A toast.. to Mercedes. The future, new, seven belt Mone. Mone tastes the champagne and tells Toni the champagne was burnt. Or frozen, at one point.

Save the performative BS, Mercedes. Mercedes speaks in catchphrases, has the authenticity of a spray tan in a rainstorm, and has the emotional depth of a kiddie pool. She’s also a “something”-faced fraud. But in this belt, Storm found herself. Mercedes belts are a mask for her to hide behind. What is she so afraid of?

Mercedes says they’ve walked similar paths, but she will always be better. Mercedes isn’t afraid of anyone or anything, and she’s been to hell and back, making the devil her bitch. The more the people hate her, the more she wins. Nobody is going to stop the money train, not even Toni. Mercedes she’s the one-woman revolution, the alpha, the omega, and everything in between.

Legacies don’t exist, Mercedes. One day we will all turn to dust and be forgotten. We’re all going to die, Mercedes, don’t you get it? All that matters is one moment. The moment when she looks Toni in the eye and realizes she fears an ordinary life, but Storm fears an ordinary death. Storm believes Mercedes deserves all the titles in the world… but not this one. Mercedes will go down as the woman… who just couldn’t win the big one. Mercedes thought this was going to be civil, but it turns out she was wrong. This Sunday, wait, no, she means this Saturday… let the best woman win. Storm raises her glass and both women drink. “Eat s*, b*.” Storm takes a swing and Mercedes escapes.